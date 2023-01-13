ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
News Talk 1490

Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, And Michael Rubin Team Up To Empower Philadelphia Youth

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Pennsylvania natives Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, and Michael Rubin are elevating their efforts to foster equity within Philadelphia’s education system. They’re collectively donating $7 million to cultivate academic scholarships for youth in underserved communities, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Meek Mill receives pardon from Gov. Tom Wolf

Philadelphia rapper and philanthropist Meek Mill shared that he received a pardon from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday. Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge in 2019 after more than a decade of back and forth with Philadelphia authorities, ending in his prior conviction being thrown out.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Customers mourn longtime clerk killed at Philadelphia gas station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Neighbors and customers are at a loss for words after learning a beloved gas station clerk was killed in a robbery over a cash register Tuesday morning."He just didn't deserve it," a customer said. "He knows my children, he knows exactly what I want when I walk in the store, he knows to get it," a customer said, calling the man "just a really wonderful person."Philadelphia police say the 67-year-old victim was working when three men in masks forced their way into a locked office inside the Galati Bros. Food Market, attached to the Exxon station at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Pa. takeout restaurant: reports

Two people were killed and a third was seriously injured when gunfire broke out at a Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to reports from WPVI and NBC10 Philadelphia. At least 16 shorts were fired around 11:30 p.m. at the Shangri-La restaurant located along the 5400 block of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly's Meek Mill Pardoned By Outgoing Gov. Wolf

Philadelphia native and rapper Meek Mill was pardoned by Gov. Tom Wolf just days before the Democrat is slated to leave office. Mill commemorated the occasion on social media early on Friday, Jan. 13. The vacated offenses were weapons and drug charges filed in 2008, according to 6abc. Court records...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Atlas Obscura

The Scientist Bringing Fresh Fish Back to Philadelphia’s Underserved Neighborhoods

This article is republished from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. Sometime in the 1970s, once a week every week, along the narrow streets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a fish truck came around. It came to neighborhoods of North and West Philly, their brick row houses one room wide, set tight against each other right along the sidewalks; some houses with a little grass and trees, some with concrete; some with porches, some just with steps on which people can sit and talk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Pa. Turnpike defrauded of $1 million by alleged scheme to sell E-ZPass transponders linked to fake accounts

Two people are accused of purchasing thousands of E-ZPass transponders from stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, where they allegedly registered the devices using fake personal and credit card information and then sold them to truckers so they could dodge paying tolls, authorities said. Federal prosecutors have charged Duvany Zambrano,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

Try German-style beers from Pa. brewers at Bierfest in Northern Liberties

Beer lovers can sample lagers, kôlsches, bocks and weizens in a historic venue when Bierfest returns to Northern Liberties next month after a two-year hiatus. The 10th iteration of the festival, which highlights Pennsylvania brewers and German beers, takes places Saturday, Feb. 25 at the German Society of Pennsylvania's 19th century mansion.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Greening vacant lots in Philly raised surrounding property values by 4.3% in first year, Wharton study finds

A long-running program to clean up vacant lots in Philadelphia neighborhoods resulted in increased property values for homes within 1,000 feet of those formerly unkempt lots, according to research from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. The study examined vacant lots in the city between 2007-2017, comparing 4,651...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New York drug trafficker faces up to 36 years in PA prison

Bradford County, Pa. — A New York man who was apprehended at a Sayre, Pa. Best Western Hotel with large quantities of drugs was sentenced in Bradford County on Thursday. He could spend up to 36 years in prison for his crimes. Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, NY, was found guilty by a Bradford County jury in November of 2022 of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over...
SAYRE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy