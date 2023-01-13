Read full article on original website
billypenn.com
Pressure is mounting for the judge who jailed Meek Mill to resign. She’s already been stripped of criminal cases.
A week after Meek Mill received a gubernatorial pardon for the 15-year-old charge that famously landed him in jail after he popped a wheelie, pressure is mounting for the judge who put him behind bars to resign. Judge Genece Brinkley, who had sentenced the Philadelphia rapper born Robert Rihmeek Williams...
News Talk 1490
Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, And Michael Rubin Team Up To Empower Philadelphia Youth
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Pennsylvania natives Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, and Michael Rubin are elevating their efforts to foster equity within Philadelphia’s education system. They’re collectively donating $7 million to cultivate academic scholarships for youth in underserved communities, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Meek Mill receives pardon from Gov. Tom Wolf
Philadelphia rapper and philanthropist Meek Mill shared that he received a pardon from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday. Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge in 2019 after more than a decade of back and forth with Philadelphia authorities, ending in his prior conviction being thrown out.
Customers mourn longtime clerk killed at Philadelphia gas station
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Neighbors and customers are at a loss for words after learning a beloved gas station clerk was killed in a robbery over a cash register Tuesday morning."He just didn't deserve it," a customer said. "He knows my children, he knows exactly what I want when I walk in the store, he knows to get it," a customer said, calling the man "just a really wonderful person."Philadelphia police say the 67-year-old victim was working when three men in masks forced their way into a locked office inside the Galati Bros. Food Market, attached to the Exxon station at...
In a male-dominated construction industry, this Philly woman seeks to empower others
The construction industry remains very male-dominated. Longtime Philadelphia resident Monica Miraglilo wants to change that — one woman at a time. “We’re unstoppable and we can conquer anything,” said Miraglilo. Enter Girlbuild Lab. Launched in October, the online educational platform outlines the basics of home renovation, including...
PennLive.com
2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Pa. takeout restaurant: reports
Two people were killed and a third was seriously injured when gunfire broke out at a Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to reports from WPVI and NBC10 Philadelphia. At least 16 shorts were fired around 11:30 p.m. at the Shangri-La restaurant located along the 5400 block of...
Philly's Meek Mill Pardoned By Outgoing Gov. Wolf
Philadelphia native and rapper Meek Mill was pardoned by Gov. Tom Wolf just days before the Democrat is slated to leave office. Mill commemorated the occasion on social media early on Friday, Jan. 13. The vacated offenses were weapons and drug charges filed in 2008, according to 6abc. Court records...
Security officer shoots man outside federal courthouse in Philadelphia
When a security officer approached the minivan, a man got out and was armed with two sharp objects, according to a spokesperson.
phillyvoice.com
Over 175 years ago, an enslaved couple escaped to Philadelphia through a daring disguise
On the morning of Dec. 20, 1848, William and Ellen Craft began their roughly 1,000-mile journey to freedom. The enslaved couple had planned an elaborate escape from Macon, Georgia, one that hinged on a gutsy gambit: that Ellen could pass as a rich, sickly white man and William as her slave.
phillyvoice.com
New Jersey could soon repeal its Prohibition-era liquor license rules, officials say
When the 21st Amendment ended Prohibition throughout the United States in 1933, New Jersey still sought to restrict the sale and consumption of alcohol. In the years that followed, policymakers enacted a law capping the number of liquor licenses that could be granted to business owners in each town. The...
Police pursuit out of Philadelphia ends with crash in Delaware County
A police pursuit that began in Philadelphia ended with a crash in Delaware County on Tuesday afternoon.
Atlas Obscura
The Scientist Bringing Fresh Fish Back to Philadelphia’s Underserved Neighborhoods
This article is republished from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. Sometime in the 1970s, once a week every week, along the narrow streets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a fish truck came around. It came to neighborhoods of North and West Philly, their brick row houses one room wide, set tight against each other right along the sidewalks; some houses with a little grass and trees, some with concrete; some with porches, some just with steps on which people can sit and talk.
Nearly 2 dozen arrested in Wilmington, Delaware drug bust
Twenty-two suspects are now in custody after a major drug bust in Delaware.
phillyvoice.com
Pa. Turnpike defrauded of $1 million by alleged scheme to sell E-ZPass transponders linked to fake accounts
Two people are accused of purchasing thousands of E-ZPass transponders from stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, where they allegedly registered the devices using fake personal and credit card information and then sold them to truckers so they could dodge paying tolls, authorities said. Federal prosecutors have charged Duvany Zambrano,...
Woman leaves 2 kids, dog in car to gamble at Pa. casino: police
A Lehigh County woman is facing child endangerment and other charges for leaving two children and a dog in a vehicle while she gambled at Wind Creek casino, Bethlehem police said. A witness Thursday night reported seeing the kids and a dog alone in a Honda Civic parked in a...
phillyvoice.com
Try German-style beers from Pa. brewers at Bierfest in Northern Liberties
Beer lovers can sample lagers, kôlsches, bocks and weizens in a historic venue when Bierfest returns to Northern Liberties next month after a two-year hiatus. The 10th iteration of the festival, which highlights Pennsylvania brewers and German beers, takes places Saturday, Feb. 25 at the German Society of Pennsylvania's 19th century mansion.
phillyvoice.com
Greening vacant lots in Philly raised surrounding property values by 4.3% in first year, Wharton study finds
A long-running program to clean up vacant lots in Philadelphia neighborhoods resulted in increased property values for homes within 1,000 feet of those formerly unkempt lots, according to research from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. The study examined vacant lots in the city between 2007-2017, comparing 4,651...
Armed carjackers target South Philadelphia auto worker waiting to start shift
Police are investigating a pair of violent crimes in South Philadelphia where suspects appeared to target victims sitting in their cars.
New York drug trafficker faces up to 36 years in PA prison
Bradford County, Pa. — A New York man who was apprehended at a Sayre, Pa. Best Western Hotel with large quantities of drugs was sentenced in Bradford County on Thursday. He could spend up to 36 years in prison for his crimes. Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, NY, was found guilty by a Bradford County jury in November of 2022 of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over...
Philly mayoral candidates talk Black economic opportunities at candidate forum
What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know. Nearly a dozen people are running to be Philadelphia’s next mayor, including multiple former City Council members, a pastor, and a grocery store magnate. On Sunday night, the...
