Read full article on original website
Lucky Phelps
5d ago
man, I am glad those people are ok. that was probably the tornado that went by about a thousand to fifteen hundred feet west of our shop on orchard hill Rd. it thrashed a couple businesses and snapped twenty inch diameter pines off fifteen to twenty feet aboveground. we lost a big ol pine but that was nothing. my heart breaks for the little boy up in Butts county. thank God it wasn't worse.
Reply
3
Related
City of LaGrange creates fundraiser for Troup County tornado victims
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The City of LaGrange created the “Community Outreach Tornado Fund” to provide aid for Troup County residents impacted by the Jan. 12 storms. Those in need of assistance are asked to fill out a verification form with proper documentation. Forms will be available at LaGrange Police Department. To receive one through […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Local, state officials visit Griffin to assess tornado damage
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Local, state, and federal authorities briefed the public as several counties throughout central and north Georgia clean up from last week’s devastating tornadoes. The deputy administrator of FEMA assessed the destruction firsthand. “Disasters impact different communities in various ways and so we want...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Griffin-Spalding County schools return for half-day Friday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Students who attend Griffin-Spalding County Schools will return to class this Friday. They will only be there for a half-day. Classes are expected to resume normal hours on Monday. Officials say 32 percent of the district’s 9,500 students remain without a home after last...
atlantanewsfirst.com
FEMA officials to visit Georgia, survey tornado damage Wednesday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, one of FEMA’s top officials will visit Georgia to survey the damage suffered from last week’s tornadoes. FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik A. Hooks will visit Troup County and Spalding County before taking part in a press conference in Griffin on Wednesday afternoon.
atlantanewsfirst.com
GEMA officials address tornado damage, recovery efforts in many communities
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - GEMA (Georgia Emergency Management Agency) officials held a press conference to address tornado recovery efforts in Griffin and several other communities on Tuesday evening. Officials are expected to discuss federal assistance available to people in several counties, including Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Troup,...
fox5atlanta.com
Family tries to move forward after Griffin home destroyed by tornado
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Spalding County was one of the hardest hit areas in the state with five tornadoes reported. Many of the homes inside the Pine Glen Mobile Home Park are destroyed and looking at what is left, it is hard to believe entire families were inside as their homes were ripped apart by a tornado.
WTVM
City of LaGrange creates tornado fund to help Troup Co. residents
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange created the Community Outreach Tornado Fund to help all Troup County residents affected by tornadoes on January 12. Officials say the money raised will be used to assist with housing and food costs. The LaGrange Police Department will be coordinating this effort. Those needing assistance will need to fill out a verification form and provide proper documentation.
'This is rebuilding a system' | Griffin working to get power back to thousands impacted by tornado
GRIFFIN, Ga. — A wave of severe weather that brought tornadoes left thousands without utilities and destroyed more than half the power system in Griffin. Many have been without power for five days. The good news is that none of the substations were impacted, which would have left residents...
‘I don’t have anything but my flashlights:’ Henry neighbors still looking for help after storms
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Federal relief is on its way for seven of Georgia’s hardest-hit counties. Neighbors in Henry County say it can’t come soon enough. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the Indian Creek Mobile Home Park in Henry County on Tuesday where crews are still working to get power restored to the community nearly a week after severe storms moved through.
‘It’s just garbage’: In Valley, Alabama, mother of three among dozens facing active arrest warrants over trash bills
It wasn't until days later, after the mother had spent a weekend incarcerated in the Chambers County Jail, that she learned she'd been arrested on a warrant issued over her failure to pay a $94 trash bill at her home in Valley, Alabama.
wfxl.com
NWS: Spalding County officials report approximate damage following three tornadoes
UPDATE: 10: 00 P.M. -- While the final tornado count is still being determined, new reports confirm the current six tornadoes impacted north and Middle Georgia. After sweeping through northeastern Chambers County, uprooting trees, and destroying a few buildings, the tornado crossed into Georgia, reaching Pike, Spalding, and Henry County around 4: 11 P.M.
Major disaster declared for 7 Georgia counties following tornadoes
ATLANTA — Seven Georgia counties are now under a major disaster declaration, as established by Gov. Brian Kemp. The governor's office announced Tuesday that residents impacted by the Jan. 12 tornadoes, severe storms and straight-line winds are now eligible to apply for disaster assistance. This declaration includes Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two people removed after a garage collapsed in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a garage collapsed in Atlanta on Wednesday. Officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that two people have been removed and they are both currently alert. The current extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Authorities responded to...
National Weather Service confirms at least 5 tornadoes touched down in Georgia last week
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least five tornadoes touched down in Georgia during strong storms last week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Three people in Georgia were killed, including a 5-year-old boy, during the storms on Thursday....
The Citizen Online
Fayette County assists Spalding County with major roadway cleaning
The Fayette County Road Department assisted Spalding County by helping Spalding crews clear their major roadways following tornadic winds Jan. 12. “We responded at 6:30 p.m. with a crew of five workers, two pickup trucks, grapple skid steer loader, and Gradall. The crew worked all night returning to Fayette County around 6:30 a.m. This morning Spalding County is reporting most of their major roads are open. They did not ask for our help today because Lamar and Upson County are sending crews their way,” Steve Hoffman, Road Department Director said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DAY OF GIVING: Atlanta News First, Salvation Army team up to help tornado victims
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First and The Salvation Army are teaming up to launch a disaster relief drive for the tornado victims in North Georgia. A donation site has been created to raise critical funds to benefit those impacted by tornadoes. The Salvation Army currently has...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Cop City: A timeline of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The shooting of a Georgia State Patrol trooper Wednesday morning near the site of a future Atlanta police training facility has cast new light on the controversial development. Law enforcement officials said they were conducting a clearing operation near the site of the proposed...
koamnewsnow.com
GA: 'I'M HOMELESS' TORNADO VICTIMS SURVEY DAMAGE
Hundreds of people are homeless in Troup County after Thursday's tornado tore through their community. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police investigating death of autistic South Fulton man as homicide
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - South Fulton police are now calling the disappearance of a man who went missing on Nov. 30 a homicide. Malik Bonny’s body was found on Dec. 20 in a vacant residence on the 6500 block of Cedar Hurst. His family pleads for the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
One arrested, two at large after car break-ins on Auburn Avenue
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man has been arrested and two more are still at large after a series of car break-ins on Auburn Avenue. Officers responded to 171 Auburn Ave Jan. 18 and found three men breaking into cars. Two were able to flee in a vehicle, but officers arrested 17-year-old Dominique Wilkins. Wilkins had a firearm, a bag of marijuana, gloves, a screwdriver and a mask. Officers also recovered an Audi that had been reported as stolen from DeKalb County.
Comments / 1