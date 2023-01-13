The Fayette County Road Department assisted Spalding County by helping Spalding crews clear their major roadways following tornadic winds Jan. 12. “We responded at 6:30 p.m. with a crew of five workers, two pickup trucks, grapple skid steer loader, and Gradall. The crew worked all night returning to Fayette County around 6:30 a.m. This morning Spalding County is reporting most of their major roads are open. They did not ask for our help today because Lamar and Upson County are sending crews their way,” Steve Hoffman, Road Department Director said.

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO