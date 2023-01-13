Walleye goalie Cossa added to ECHL all-star roster

Toledo Walleye goaltender Sebastian Cossa has been added to next week’s ECHL All-Star game.

Cossa replaces Idaho goaltender Jake Kupsky, who is in Abbottsford of the American Hockey League, on the all-star roster. He will join Walleye teammate Gordi Myer in the all-star game , which will be played Monday in Norfolk, Va.

A first-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft, Cossa has posted a 10-11-1 record with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. He is 5-3-0 in his last eight starts that included three straight wins from Dec.10 to 17. He ranks fourth in the league in minutes played with 1,260.

The Walleye (15-13-5) have three games left before the all-star break. Toledo plays at Kalamazoo on Friday, before hosting Fort Wayne on Saturday and Cincinnati on Sunday.