Toledo, OH

Walleye goalie Cossa added to ECHL all-star roster

By By Mark Monroe / The Blade
 5 days ago

Toledo Walleye goaltender Sebastian Cossa has been added to next week’s ECHL All-Star game.

Cossa replaces Idaho goaltender Jake Kupsky, who is in Abbottsford of the American Hockey League, on the all-star roster. He will join Walleye teammate Gordi Myer in the all-star game , which will be played Monday in Norfolk, Va.

A first-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft, Cossa has posted a 10-11-1 record with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. He is 5-3-0 in his last eight starts that included three straight wins from Dec.10 to 17. He ranks fourth in the league in minutes played with 1,260.

The Walleye (15-13-5) have three games left before the all-star break. Toledo plays at Kalamazoo on Friday, before hosting Fort Wayne on Saturday and Cincinnati on Sunday.

Related
Walleye defenseman Fraser leaves team to play overseas

Walleye defenseman Cole Fraser has left the team to go play overseas in Scotland. Fraser, who is in his second year with the team, informed Walleye officials on Tuesday that he would be leaving the team. The 6-foot-2 and 201-pound defenseman is known to play with an edge. Fraser, a 23-year-old Ontario native, signed with the Walleye before the 2021-22 season. Fraser plans to play the rest of the season for the Dundee Stars in the Elite Ice Hockey League. The league is based in the United Kingdom.
TOLEDO, OH
Former St. Francis star Furry appears on 'SportsCenter' Top Plays with Minnesota State

St. Francis de Sales graduate and Minnesota State star hockey player Brendan Furry turned in a highlight-reel goal in the team's 5-0 win at Arizona State on Saturday. For his efforts, Furry's goal was featured as the No. 7 play on SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays. Furry received the puck on a breakaway and faked out the Arizona State goaltender on a nifty move to find the back of the net.  Last Night: @BrendanFurry with a TOP PLAY on @SportsCenterFurry, 4-3—7 in last 4️⃣ games to ring in 2023 | #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/Ea4POgeZEL Furry has 17 points this season for Minnesota State (7 goals, 10 assists)
COLUMBUS, OH
Midseason report: 10 stats that tell the story of the Walleye's 2022-23 season so far

The Toledo Walleye have reached the halfway point of the 2022-23 season, and the numbers tell a tale of a team that has struggled to find steadiness. Expectations of consistent success, especially on home ice, have been raised for a Toledo Walleye organization that has annually been a Kelly Cup contender since 2014-15. The fan base has grown increasingly disgruntled with the team's struggles on home ice. A tendency for lapses from game to game and even period to period has led to a team that has won just six of 17 games at the Huntington Center. The Walleye (17-14-5) enter the second half with the 16th best winning percentage (.542) in the 28-team league. Toledo is in third place in the Central Division and would qualify for the playoffs at this point.
TOLEDO, OH
2022-23 All-Blade boys basketball midseason watch list

With a month remaining in the 2022-23 high school basketball season, it is time to break down some of the top individual performers entering that stretch drive. These players should ultimately be in line for top honors within their leagues, and perhaps for all-district and all-state recognition in the coming weeks. They are also among the top candidates to claim spots on the 28th annual All-Blade basketball team, which includes the area's best players from all leagues and divisions. These players' performance over remainder of the regular season, and in tournament play, will determine how they are ultimately rated.
Start girls basketball notches 1-point win in Classic in the Country

BERLIN, Ohio — What Lawrence Central was going to do with a chance to win the game was a mystery to Start coach Dane Franklin. With the Bears from Indiana, Start was unfamiliar with them for the most part, but really just wanted to play good defense. The Spartans forced a tough shot by, and it didn't go in, allowing Start to escape with a 38-37 win at the Classic in the Country at Berlin Hiland High School on Monday. "We weren't really sure what they were going to do," Franklin said. "With the quick turn-around, we didn't have a ton of time to scout. We knew what their personnel was and what they like to do. We told our kids to make sure they talked through it and force them into a bad shot."
BERLIN, OH
Toledo, OH
It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

