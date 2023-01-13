Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Deal Alert: Score a 50" 4K Roku TV for Only $198
Walmart is offering the Onn 50" 4K Roku TV for only $198 with free shipping. That's the least expensive TV you'll find right now with a screen size of 50" or greater. We've actually seen this TV for cheaper - $150 on Black Friday - but that deal lasted only a few hours for most people. This is still an excellent value for those of us on a very tight budget.
IGN
Dell Deal Alert: Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming PC for $1763.99
Dell is offering the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming PC equipped with a powerful GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU for only $1763.99 after $600 in instant savings and stackable coupon codes "AWSMITE09" and "ARMMPPS". We haven't seen an RTX 3080 Ti equipped Alienware PC for this price since well before Black Friday. This is an excellent deal for a still very powerful and very relevant gaming rig.
IGN
Here's Why Nintendo Switch Gamers Should Jump On This eShop Gift Card Deal
Walmart is offering a $50 Nintendo eShop gift card for $45, a savings of 10% off. This is a digital download purchase, so you should receive your gift card almost instantly in your email inbox and it's good for any and all digital purchases made through the Nintendo eShop, whether it be Nintendo Switch games, DLC, or a Switch Online membership.
IGN
Daily Deals: 50" 4K TV for $198, Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells for $299, Klipsch Energy 5.1ch Home Theater System for $190, and More
Today's hottest daily deals include a 50" 4K Roku TV for under $200, a pair of Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells for only $299.99, a set of Klipsch 5.1 Energy Classic home theater speakers for $189.99, and more. 50" Onn 4K Roku TV for $198. Here's a no-frills 50" 4K TV...
IGN
GameSir X2 Pro Review
The X2 Pro is GameSir’s first officially licensed mobile controller designed specifically for use with Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming. It improves on the previous X2 Mobile controller in many ways by adding features that are deserving of the “Pro” moniker, such as programmable back buttons, interchangeable thumbstick caps, and customizable face buttons to suit your playstyle. While the compact size isn’t comfortable for long gaming sessions, this is still a great option for gaming on the go with your Android phone.
IGN
Apple Announces New MacBook Pro and Mac Mini Featuring M2, M2 Pro and M2 Max Processors
Apple has unveiled new model refreshes for the Mac Mini and MacBook Pros, all of which feature the latest silicon from the iPhone maker. In a series of new press releases, Apple confirmed its updating the Mac Mini and the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Instead of using the M2 system on a chip introduced last year at WWDC and featured in the 13-inch MacBook, the latest MacBook Air, and current iPad Pro models, these new devices announced today are configured to include either the M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max processors.
IGN
Everything You Need To Know About Buying a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S
While there are clearly many millions of players who have secured their own current-gen console, lots are still looking. Whether you are trying to figure out which outlets have them available, which console and accessories you should actually buy, and what the pros and cons for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are, we've got you covered. Read on to find all that and more.
IGN
Deal Alert: Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells Just Dropped to Under $300
If you've chosen more exercise or a healthier lifestyle for your New Years resolution, here's a deal that will help you reach your goal. Bowflex is offering a pair of Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells for only $299.99, a savings of $130 off MSRP. This beats out the Black Friday deal we saw for $350. We've actually seen this deal before from Best Buy, however previously it was limited to MyBestBuy members. Now, you don't need to sign up for anything to take advantage of this deal.
IGN
Microsoft Xbox Retail Box Leaked in China Showcasing Starfield; Sparks Speculation About the Release of the Bethesda Title
It's 2023, which means Starfield is right around the corner. After several delays and waiting, Xbox has confirmed that the long-awaited space RPG title will make its way this year. However, we have yet to hear any details about the title's release date. It seemed like the game will be...
IGN
The Dragoness: Command of the Flame - Official Console Launch Trailer
The Dragoness: Command of the Flame is an exploration, base-building, and turn-based strategy game with a rogue-lite twist. Players will choose their battles, paths, and skills as they explore a world ravaged by war. Gather and manage your army of beasts, collect resources and expand your city. The Dragoness: Command of the Flame is launching on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch this year.
IGN
Diamond Select Toys Reveals Amazingly Detailed Moon Knight Mini Bust
Diamond Select Toys' Legends in 3 Dimensions line is undoubtedly one of the best value propositions in the collecting world, offering detailed 1:2 scale busts of iconic Marvel, Star Wars and other movie characters at relatively low prices. Now Moon Knight fans can rejoice, because the Fist of Khonshu is joining the Legends in 3D lineup.
IGN
LoL 13.2 ADC Update Details
The League of Legends 13.2 Update is coming, and bringing with it a deluge of changes and tweaks to better balance Champions and the game overall. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the notable changes and improvements coming in 13.2, as well as links to full Patch Notes and PBE datamines.
IGN
Twitter is Selling Its Surplus Office Furniture, Including a Bird Statue for $100,000
As Twitter undergoes drastic change under billionaire Elon Musk's stewardship — a transition that's included a massive reduction in headcount and the company falling behind on their rent — the social media giant is now auctioning off their furniture, industrial kitchen equipment, and office memorabilia belonging to its San Francisco offices.
IGN
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Will Not Include Highly Requested Feature
Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming game set in the Harry Potter universe and the sneak peeks we have received so far has generated massive hype among gamers, especially those within the Potterhead community. In fact, it is one of the most pre-ordered game right now, topping the sales charts across...
IGN
Meet the Killer Klowns From Outer Space: Exclusive Class Details
IGN is pleased to exclusively reveal the five playable classes in Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, the upcoming horror multiplayer title from the executive director of Friday The 13th: The Game. In the video above you can meet the five playable Klowns: the Trapster, Tracker, Scout, Fighter, and...
IGN
Hitman 3 Wiki Guide
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Area Guide covers all of Dubai, which you'll travel to during the Dubai - On Top Of The World Mission Stories. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of what rooms are located on each level. There are 7 levels in total throughout Dubai, starting...
IGN
Destiny 2 Lunar New Year Emblem 2023
TNN - DKM - 6LG. Redeem that and this stunning and elegant new Emblem will be added to your collection, free of charge. Looking for more? Check out our Raid and Dungeon Schedule page to ensure you know which activities are currently in rotation and are available for completion, earning you sweet rewards!
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim With Detachable Disc Won’t Have an Upgraded System: Report
Sony’s PlayStation 5 is rumoured to get a Slim version, just like its predecessors did. The PS5 Slim is even supposed to get a detachable disc drive. However, according to a new report, it will simply just be a redesign of the console. According to Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson,...
Comments / 0