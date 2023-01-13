If you've chosen more exercise or a healthier lifestyle for your New Years resolution, here's a deal that will help you reach your goal. Bowflex is offering a pair of Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells for only $299.99, a savings of $130 off MSRP. This beats out the Black Friday deal we saw for $350. We've actually seen this deal before from Best Buy, however previously it was limited to MyBestBuy members. Now, you don't need to sign up for anything to take advantage of this deal.

1 DAY AGO