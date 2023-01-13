Read full article on original website
IGN
Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year 2023 Skins and Start Time
The festivities are far from over in Overwatch 2. Ring in the Year of the Rabbit with Overwatch 2's Lunar New Year event in 2023. Enjoy your some of your favorites maps decorated with paper lanterns just for the occasion, and complete the Good Fortune Kkachi Event Challenge to unlock the new Legendary Echo Kkachi skin!
IGN
Extremely Powerful Capybaras - Official Announcement Trailer
Extremely Powerful Capybaras is a horde-mode survival rogue-lite game with a vibrant art style. Featuring four base classes, an in-game currency to purchase new weapons and abilities, and a four-player co-op mode as well. Extremely Powerful Capybaras is coming to PC soon with a demo available now.
IGN
The Dragoness: Command of the Flame - Official Console Launch Trailer
The Dragoness: Command of the Flame is an exploration, base-building, and turn-based strategy game with a rogue-lite twist. Players will choose their battles, paths, and skills as they explore a world ravaged by war. Gather and manage your army of beasts, collect resources and expand your city. The Dragoness: Command of the Flame is launching on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch this year.
IGN
Halo Infinite Custom Game Mario Kart Double Dash DK Mountain Gameplay
An awesome recreation of a fan favorite track, DK Mountain, from Mario Kart Double Dash. Custom map and game mode created by Twitter users Its_L010 and Ludo_HT.
IGN
LoL 13.2 ADC Update Details
The League of Legends 13.2 Update is coming, and bringing with it a deluge of changes and tweaks to better balance Champions and the game overall. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the notable changes and improvements coming in 13.2, as well as links to full Patch Notes and PBE datamines.
IGN
Genshin Impact - Official Collected Miscellany: 'Alhaitham: Profound Reasoning' Trailer
Get a deep dive into the scribe Alhaitham in this latest trailer for the RPG Geshin Impact. Check it out to learn more about the character, including a breakdown of his combat abilities and skills, like his exploration talent, normal attack, elemental skill, and more.
IGN
Surviving the Abyss - Official Early Access Release Trailer
Surviving the Abyss is available now on Steam Early Access. Get another look at this base-building survival game in this latest trailer and learn about your objectives, including expanding your base, securing resources, and more. In Surviving the Abyss, take full operational authority of your deep-sea research facility and perfect...
IGN
Riding South
The following missions in the Days Gone walkthrough take place in the southern part of the map, in the regions of Crater Lake and Highway 97.
IGN
Meet the Killer Klowns From Outer Space: Exclusive Class Details
IGN is pleased to exclusively reveal the five playable classes in Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, the upcoming horror multiplayer title from the executive director of Friday The 13th: The Game. In the video above you can meet the five playable Klowns: the Trapster, Tracker, Scout, Fighter, and...
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy - Official Cinematic Trailer
Watch the cinematic trailer for Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world, action role-playing game. Hogwarts Legacy will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on February 10, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will launch on April 4 and Nintendo Switch on July 25.
IGN
Destiny 2: Lightfall - Official Neomuna Environment Trailer
In this latest trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall, journey to Neptune and explore the neon metropolis of Neomuna. Cross paths with bone-chilling Tormentors and valiant Cloud Striders, join the fight against the Shadow Legion, and prevent devastation in the technologically advanced secret city of Neomuna. Destiny 2: Lightfall will be...
IGN
Stellaris: First Contact Story Pack - Official Announcement Trailer
Check out the announcement trailer for Stellaris' First Contact story pack. First Contact offers a set of new origins and mechanics that give players the chance to tell stories about their civilizations’ early encounters with visitors from the stars — ones that may not have come in peace.
IGN
Microsoft Xbox Retail Box Leaked in China Showcasing Starfield; Sparks Speculation About the Release of the Bethesda Title
It's 2023, which means Starfield is right around the corner. After several delays and waiting, Xbox has confirmed that the long-awaited space RPG title will make its way this year. However, we have yet to hear any details about the title's release date. It seemed like the game will be...
IGN
Destiny 2 Lunar New Year Emblem 2023
TNN - DKM - 6LG. Redeem that and this stunning and elegant new Emblem will be added to your collection, free of charge. Looking for more? Check out our Raid and Dungeon Schedule page to ensure you know which activities are currently in rotation and are available for completion, earning you sweet rewards!
IGN
Dead Island 2 - Official 'Meet the Slayers: Jacob' Trailer
Meet Jacob, one of the slayers available in Dead Island 2. Check out the trailer to learn about the character, including where they're from, innate skills, and more. Dead Island 2 will be available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and on PC via the Epic Games Store on April 28, 2023.
IGN
Areas Guides
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide is an Area Guide. Here, we'll walk you through each location and what areas lie within them. There are six locations in total that you'll visit - Dubai, Dartmoor, Berlin, Chongqing, Mendoza, and Carpathian Mountains - and finding every area within these locations will get you a trophy/achievement.
IGN
Walkthrough (Key Quests)
This walkthrough covers story quests in Monster Hunter Rise that begin with Village Key Quests but then switch over to Multiplayer Hub Key Quests. The sections for IGN's walkthrough and strategy guide are below -- and note that this Monster Hunter Rise walkthrough works for the original Nintendo Switch and PC versions as well as the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S versions that launched in January 2023.
IGN
Hydrofoil Generation - Official Announcement Trailer
Hydrofoil Generation is a realistic sailing and foiling simulator game. Keep your boat flying as high as possible to maximize speed but not so high to risk coming down with a splash or worse, as capsizing is just around the corner. Deal with changing winds, different sea conditions, currents, and up to 10 opponents in fierce multiplayer races. Hydrofoil Generation is releasing in early 2023 for PC.
