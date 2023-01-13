A violent, deadly tornado that tore through parts of Alabama on Thursday killed four members of the same family, the Autauga County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Saturday. Robert Gardner Jr, 70, and Deanna Marie Corbin, 59, who lived in a home on Sandy Ridge Road in Old Kingston, Alabama, were killed, as well as their relatives Christopher Allen Corbin Jr, 46, and Tessa Celeste Desmet, 21, who lived in another home on the same street. The other three victims were identified as Carmen Cox Autery, 59, Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, and Solomon Antiono Smith, 50. “Please pray for the families that lost loved ones and the ones recovering from injuries received from this tornado,” the sheriff’s statement said. Read it at CNN

