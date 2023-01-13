ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autauga County, AL

WHNT-TV

New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. (9 p.m.)

New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. …. COVID-19 is showing signs of yet another surge in Alabama. (9 p.m., January 17, 2023) A local power lifting team is training for a state championship. Solar Chargers Installed at Redstone Arsenal. Seven solar-powered charges were installed at Redstone Arsenal this week...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

A few strong storms possible Wednesday and Thursday in Alabama

Another cold front could bring the potential for a few strong storms to parts of Alabama on Wednesday and Thursday. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has expanded a Level 1 of of 5 risk for severe weather to include more of north and parts of central and west Alabama on Wednesday and into Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
WDIO-TV

As tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container

MARBURY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama engine mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado from a violent storm decimated his shop and killed two of his neighbors along its destructive path across Alabama and Georgia. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors of Thursday’s...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

People in 3 Alabama metro areas die younger than almost anywhere in US

People in three Alabama metro areas have shorter life expectancies than almost anywhere in the U.S., according to a recent analysis. Moneygeek used data from County Health Rankings to examine average life expectancy in 119 major metropolitan areas with 250,000 or more residents. Overall, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has experienced a significant decline in recent years, dropping from 77 to 76.1 from 2020 to 2021, the lowest level since 1996.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Tornado Survivors Speak out After Alabama and Georgia Take Hit

Over 35 tornadoes ripped through the southeast earlier this week, primarily wreaking havoc on Alabama and Georgia. Following the deadly string of storms, survivors are now speaking out about what they experienced. An overwhelming majority of survivors feel grateful to be alive as they reel from the overwhelming damage that...
ALABAMA STATE
102.5 The Bone

7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Impact Weather: more storms likely Wednesday night into Thursday

Third week of January brings a third round of severe storms to the region. Impact weather ahead for Wednesday night and Thursday. Check the video forecast for the latest. Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM Wednesday! Expect low visibility early in the day and a warm, breezy afternoon with some showers.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: NWS identify at least 14 tornadoes across state

Meteorologists from National Weather Service offices in Birmingham, Mobile, and Tallahassee have identified 14 tornadoes so far from Thursday’s severe weather event in Alabama. A long track tornado is believed to have moved through Autauga, Elmore, Coosa, Tallapoosa, and Chambers counties; damage surveyed in Autauga and Coosa counties reveals...
ALABAMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Four Family Members Among Seven Killed by Alabama Tornado

A violent, deadly tornado that tore through parts of Alabama on Thursday killed four members of the same family, the Autauga County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Saturday. Robert Gardner Jr, 70, and Deanna Marie Corbin, 59, who lived in a home on Sandy Ridge Road in Old Kingston, Alabama, were killed, as well as their relatives Christopher Allen Corbin Jr, 46, and Tessa Celeste Desmet, 21, who lived in another home on the same street. The other three victims were identified as Carmen Cox Autery, 59, Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, and Solomon Antiono Smith, 50. “Please pray for the families that lost loved ones and the ones recovering from injuries received from this tornado,” the sheriff’s statement said. Read it at CNN
ALABAMA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

