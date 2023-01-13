Read full article on original website
Satellite images reveal extent of tornado devastation in Selma, Alabama
The deadly severe weather drastically altered the city of Selma’s landscape after it took a direct hit last week, tearing roofs off buildings and sending dozens of daycare children and teachers scurrying for cover. The deadly tornado outbreak across the southern United States last week resulted in dozens of...
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
WHNT-TV
New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. (9 p.m.)
New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. …. COVID-19 is showing signs of yet another surge in Alabama. (9 p.m., January 17, 2023) A local power lifting team is training for a state championship. Solar Chargers Installed at Redstone Arsenal. Seven solar-powered charges were installed at Redstone Arsenal this week...
A few strong storms possible Wednesday and Thursday in Alabama
Another cold front could bring the potential for a few strong storms to parts of Alabama on Wednesday and Thursday. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has expanded a Level 1 of of 5 risk for severe weather to include more of north and parts of central and west Alabama on Wednesday and into Thursday.
WDIO-TV
As tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container
MARBURY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama engine mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado from a violent storm decimated his shop and killed two of his neighbors along its destructive path across Alabama and Georgia. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors of Thursday’s...
A Massive Amount of Tornadoes Just Confirmed From Thursday’s Severe Weather in Southeast
Recovery and search efforts continued in the southeast on Friday after over 30 tornadoes touched down. The string of storms took the lives of at least nine people and left behind a path of destruction. According to new reports, at least 35 tornadoes were recorded across three states, including Kentucky,...
People in 3 Alabama metro areas die younger than almost anywhere in US
People in three Alabama metro areas have shorter life expectancies than almost anywhere in the U.S., according to a recent analysis. Moneygeek used data from County Health Rankings to examine average life expectancy in 119 major metropolitan areas with 250,000 or more residents. Overall, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has experienced a significant decline in recent years, dropping from 77 to 76.1 from 2020 to 2021, the lowest level since 1996.
4 members of the same family among those killed in Alabama during tornado, officials say
Four members of the same family were among the seven people killed in Autauga County, Alabama, last week, the sheriff's office said, as a powerful tornado swept the area.
EF-3 tornado that killed 7 in Alabama was on the ground for 76 miles, NWS finds
Widespread destruction was reported in parts of the South when a severe weather outbreak spawned several tornadoes on Thursday. And while crews continue the painstaking task of sifting through and clearing storm debris, families are mourning those who were killed.
Dad Gets ‘Firsthand Experience’ with Georgia Tornado, and He Caught the Horrifying Event on Camera
After 35 tornadoes touched down in Georgia and Alabama, we’re getting a first-hand look at the storms thanks to social media. In Alabama, one person captured a massive twister after it made landfall in a pasture outside of Montgomery. Now, we’re taking a closer look at another clip from...
Tornado Survivors Speak out After Alabama and Georgia Take Hit
Over 35 tornadoes ripped through the southeast earlier this week, primarily wreaking havoc on Alabama and Georgia. Following the deadly string of storms, survivors are now speaking out about what they experienced. An overwhelming majority of survivors feel grateful to be alive as they reel from the overwhelming damage that...
7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather: more storms likely Wednesday night into Thursday
Third week of January brings a third round of severe storms to the region. Impact weather ahead for Wednesday night and Thursday. Check the video forecast for the latest. Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM Wednesday! Expect low visibility early in the day and a warm, breezy afternoon with some showers.
This Alabama Tornado Video Looks Like Something Straight out of ‘Twister’
Alabama residents may not have to go to theaters to see the Twister sequel since they’re living out the plot. Alabama and Georgia were hit hard late Thursday night as over 35 tornadoes touched down in the southern states. Now, at least seven people, including a mother and her eight-year-old dead, and thousands are without power.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: NWS identify at least 14 tornadoes across state
Meteorologists from National Weather Service offices in Birmingham, Mobile, and Tallahassee have identified 14 tornadoes so far from Thursday’s severe weather event in Alabama. A long track tornado is believed to have moved through Autauga, Elmore, Coosa, Tallapoosa, and Chambers counties; damage surveyed in Autauga and Coosa counties reveals...
OPINION: Alabama should follow other states in providing permanent tax relief for its citizens
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco Alabama State Representatives and Senators have a lot on their plate as they prepare for the upcoming session in March. One difference this session that is unusual for the Alabama Legislature is that there will be sizable surpluses for the two state budgets. The education […]
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Alabama, you should add the following town to your list.
Autauga County tornado victims grieved by loved ones: ‘My heart is heavy’
After a tornado on Thursday ravaged Old Kingston in Autauga County, a small community of mostly mobile homes (about 20 minutes from Prattville), friends and family are grieving the losses of loved ones in the aftermath. David “Cowboy” Taylor lost his wife Sue Taylor, age 61, their Old Kingston home...
Most commonly seen birds in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Alabama using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch.
Four Family Members Among Seven Killed by Alabama Tornado
A violent, deadly tornado that tore through parts of Alabama on Thursday killed four members of the same family, the Autauga County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Saturday. Robert Gardner Jr, 70, and Deanna Marie Corbin, 59, who lived in a home on Sandy Ridge Road in Old Kingston, Alabama, were killed, as well as their relatives Christopher Allen Corbin Jr, 46, and Tessa Celeste Desmet, 21, who lived in another home on the same street. The other three victims were identified as Carmen Cox Autery, 59, Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, and Solomon Antiono Smith, 50. “Please pray for the families that lost loved ones and the ones recovering from injuries received from this tornado,” the sheriff’s statement said. Read it at CNN
NBC News
