Santa Clara County officials urge residents to sign up for alert system following storms

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Santa Clara County officials are using this week's storms as a chance to remind people in the county to sign up for emergency alerts.

"When we're not in the middle of a crisis, you don’t think about what you need to do to prepare," said Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez.

"When it's a beautiful day, you're not thinking, 'Wow, I should make sure my flashlight has batteries or I wonder if I’m signed up for AlertSCC,'" she said.

AlertSCC is the county's official emergency warning system that sends mass alerts with instructions or information during crises.

With all of this wild weather the past couple of weeks, these types of services can be incredibly important in helping keep people safe.

"During the recent winter storms, the county and our jurisdictional partners sent out more than 166,000 text messages and 462 calls through AlertSCC," said Chief Operating Officer for Santa Clara County Greta Hansen.

"To notify community members about evacuation warnings, flooding, key road closures and other critical storm conditions in our area," she said.

According to Hansen, more than 1 million county residents are signed up for the phone alerts , but there are still some who haven’t.

"We want to increase that even further," she said. "The goal is to ensure that all residents have access to these critical notifications that come through AlertSCC."

People can sign themselves up at AlertSCC.org.

