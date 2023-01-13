BetQL Basketball Picks for this Weekend

76ers vs Jazz

The Philadelphia 76ers have heated up lately, although they face a tough test on Saturday night when they visit the Utah Jazz. Most of Philly’s recent success has come at home while Saturday’s game begins a five-game road trip. The good news is the 76ers appear to have everyone healthy at the same time. However, they are 8-9 SU and 8-9 ATS on the road this season despite covering in 60% of their total games. The Sixers are a great team but aren’t exactly one of the best NBA picks against the spread , due to the fact they usually have huge spreads to cover. As for the Jazz, they’ve hit a cold spell recently, although they remain a tough-out at home. To date, they’ve won every game in which they’ve been an underdog, so they aren’t a team for the 76ers to take lightly. However, with third-leading scorer Collin Sexton and fifth-leading scorer Kelly Olynyk both missing, Utah is far from full strength, which could hinder the Jazz in a close game, especially since all but one of Utah’s losses since Christmas has come by five points or less. To get NBA betting picks and advanced stats for every NBA game, check out BetQL.

No. 14 Iowa State vs No. 2 Kansas

Saturday’s full college basketball schedule is highlighted by a top-15 showdown in the Big 12 between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Kansas Jayhawks. These teams are a combined 28-3 on the season and both enter this showdown 4-0 in conference play. Despite winning nine in a row, the Jayhawks have survived a few scares recently, winning three of their last four games by four points or less. Even with Jalen Wilson averaging 20 points per game and freshman Gradey Dick shooting his way to 14.3 points per game, Kansas isn’t overwhelming Big 12 competition. Meanwhile, the Cyclones have been a surprise this season, although they’ve earned a top-15 ranking with wins over Villanova, North Carolina, Baylor, and TCU. Iowa State relies on solid defense and balanced scoring with nobody on the roster averaging more than 13 points per game. Despite notching close road wins over Oklahoma and TCU, a trip to Kansas is a step up in competition and could be too much for the upstart Cyclones to handle. You can get the best college basketball picks for today at BetQL if you aren’t feeling our Iowa State vs Kansas prediction.

