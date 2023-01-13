BetQL Football Picks for this Weekend

Seahawks vs 49ers (-9.5)

Division rivals collide in the Wild Card Round this week, as the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers swept the regular-season series from Seattle for the first time since 2011 but now have to face Pete Carroll's team one more time. Of course, the 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL with 10 straight wins despite being forced to turn to Brock Purdy midway through that winning streak. But Purdy has been steady thus far, especially with a nice collection of skill players around him, including Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle, not to mention a defense that's giving up 14.4 points per game during the team's winning streak. With seven of San Francisco's last 10 wins coming by at least 10 points, the Seahawks are facing a daunting challenge, especially since they haven't recorded a win over a team with a winning record since Week 8 and lost 27-7 in their trip to Levi's Stadium earlier this season.

Chargers vs Jaguars (+2.5)

One of the tightest spreads in the NFL Wild Card Round this week features the Los Angeles Chargers being favored by 2.5 points on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chargers were actually 3-0 in the Eastern Time Zone this season, so the trip to the other coast shouldn't bother them too much. However, they were 1-5 against playoff teams, including an embarrassing 38-10 home loss to the Jaguars in Week 3. The kicker is that Jacksonville is a much better team now than in Week 3 with Trevor Lawrence coming on strong during the second half of the season. Despite starting the year 2-6, the Jags head into the playoffs on the heels of a five-game winning streak. They're also 4-0 this season as a home underdog while Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson is 14-4 against the spread in his career when his team is a home underdog. Those trends point to the Jaguars being a good candidate to pull off an upset win this weekend.

