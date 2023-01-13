Investigation underway into possible freeway shooting

CULVER CITY (CNS) - A man who may have been shot while driving on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway near Culver City today was taken to a hospital, authorities said.

According to Culver City police, the man drove to the Sony Pictures Studios in the 10200 block of Washington Boulevard about 6 a.m. and sought help, telling authorities he was wounded on the freeway.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital for treatment of an injury described as not life-threatening, police said.

An investigation was being conducted by the California Highway Patrol.

The shooting victim told investigators he was shot on the eastbound 10 Freeway, according to Fox 11.

