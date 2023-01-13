Sturgis woman arrested, confesses to arson of home

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Sturgis woman who confessed to arson that damaged a home on Jan. 3 has been arrested.

On Wednesday, detectives with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office learned from the Michigan State Police that a woman from Sturgis may be responsible for the arson of a home on Vanarom Avenue on Jan. 3.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Deputies found the 29-year-old woman in Athens Township. She confessed to the arson and was arrested. She is being held in the Calhoun County Jail for arson of real property.

