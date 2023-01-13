ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

"Project Share Your Story" preserves voices of Vietnam veterans

Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Buyers of a Nebraska gameday package weren't the only ones fooled -- so were the charities the company claimed proceeds would benefit. Sneak peek at new Brickline downtown development. Updated: 12 hours ago. A...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska State Parks to be featured in Discovery Channel series

A historic Omaha newspaper is set to receive federal grant money to put toward a $1.1 million project -- and educate the next generation of journalists. A quiet Tuesday ahead of our next storm bringing snow chances Wednesday. Celebrating MLK's life and legacy in North Omaha. Updated: 4 hours ago.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Black Men United, Big Mama's Kitchen team to commemorate MLK

A historic Omaha newspaper is set to receive federal grant money to put toward a $1.1 million project -- and educate the next generation of journalists. Two North Omaha businesses came together Monday to celebrate Martin Luther King while also discussing economic improvement in the area. ARPA funds recommended to...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The approaching winter weather is impacting area services and prompting closings and cancellations. Bellevue Public Schools has called off classes for Wednesday. Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday will be a remote-learning day. Additionally, the school board meeting slated for Wednesday evening has been rescheduled for 6...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

DCSO makes headway in dealing with mental health calls

Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits. Updated: 10 hours ago. Buyers of...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

City of Omaha prepping for Wednesday’s expected snowfall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - School is being canceled and roads are being treated as the metro prepares for what could be the largest snowfall of the season. It’s been well over a year since Omaha saw significant snowfall, but city crews say they’re ready for it as the next winter storm heads our way.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Carbon monoxide emergency puts one in Omaha hospital

Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits. Updated: 3 hours ago. Buyers of...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Amazon opens fulfillment center in Papillion

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A new Amazon fulfillment center opens in Papillion and promises to create 1,000 jobs. According to Amazon, the new facility located at the intersection of NE-50 and NE-370 is the first Amazon fulfillment center in Nebraska. “To open Amazon’s first sortable fulfillment center in Nebraska is...
PAPILLION, NE
WOWT

WARNING: Man allegedly exposes two victims in Papillion

Omaha middle and high schoolers came together to amplify Martin Luther King's voice through a new lens. Westside's Dance Marathon team is raising money for Children's Hospital and Medical Center. Omaha Star recommended to receive ARPA funding. Updated: 9 hours ago. A historic Omaha newspaper is set to receive federal...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Authorities search for missing Omaha inmate

Nebraska State Parks will be featured in a new RV-focused series. Black Men United, Big Mama's Kitchen team to commemorate MLK. Big Mama's Kitchen and Black Men United came together to commemorate the Martin Luther King holiday. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations in Omaha. Updated: 5 hours ago. There are...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Tuesday Jan. 17 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 3 deaths

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department had not updated...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Nebraska, Iowa leaders pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local and state officials took time to note Martin Luther King Jr. Day, some paying tribute through recognition of those in the community; others taking a moment to note the words of King himself. Here in Omaha on Friday, officials paid tribute to those serving our...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Father accused of murdering two children wants interviews tossed

Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits. Updated: 5 hours ago. Buyers of...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy