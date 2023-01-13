Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Man: The Final Chapters Is a Beautiful End for a Gen X Classic
Premiering December 22 on Peacock, The Best Man: The Final Chapters does more than revisit a group of beloved characters as they grapple with middle age. This limited series also extends one of Black cinema’s most enduring legacies. Back in 1999, Malcolm Lee was only 29 years old when...
Love Life Season 2 Told One of TV's Most Expansive Love Stories
HBO Max’s Love Life is one of dozens of shows tossed to the wayside in the recently completed Warner Bros. Discovery merger, but it may be the greatest loss. Created by Sam Boyd, the anthology series premiered in May 2020; over the course of two seasons, it followed multiple protagonists, chronicling their respective journeys from first love to marriage. Anna Kendrick led the first season as Darby Carter, a twentysomething New Yorker who finds her true love in Grant (Kingsley Ben-Adir).
Diane McBain, Veteran TV & Film Actress, Dead at 81
Diane McBain, a veteran actress who appeared in series like Adam West's Batman and General Hospital, has passed away. She was 81. Her death was confirmed by Michael Gregg Michaud, close friend and co-author of her 2014 memoir Famous Enough. "My heart is heavy. My dear friend, and creative partner, actress Diane McBain, passed away peacefully today [December 21] at the Motion Picture Home in Woodland Hills. She lost her bravely fought battle against liver cancer," he wrote on Instagram. "I'll miss her terribly."
wegotthiscovered.com
Twitter celebrating James Earl Jones has inadvertently led to an annual tradition of making sure he’s okay
In earlier times, James Earl Jones was the Pedro Pascal of his day in that he played two iconic father figures. This has led to people celebrating the man responsible for the iconic voices of Mufasa and Darth Vader every year on his birthday and, today on Twitter, the beat goes on once again, though suffice it to say that, given the actor’s age, many were showing up fearing the worst.
Melanie Griffith seen with new scar on her face years after skin cancer battle
Melanie Griffith went for a drive and showed off more than she expected to. The “Working Girl” star was photographed in her car Friday afternoon and was seen with a large scar on her left cheek. A closer look shows that a small part of the laceration, which appeared to be sewn with stitches, remained open and healing. The reason for Griffith’s scar is unknown. A rep for Griffith didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. During her outing, the “Now & Then” actress, 65, looked chic in a pair of black-rimmed glasses, a black turtleneck, diamond studs and a glossy red lipstick. In 2018,...
Meet Celine Dion’s Son With Late Husband, 21-Year-Old René-Charles Angélil
Celine Dion has made great contributions to the music industry, ranging from pop to rock to gospel and classical songs. The singer has built her name in various genres with her powerfully skilled vocals. While she is popular for releasing hit albums and songs like TheTitanic’s “My Heart Will Go On”, the French artist is also the mother to René-Charles, her talented firstborn.
Jeopardy! Champs Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider Will Face Off in a New Spinoff
Jeopardy! is on the way at ABC. At the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour on Wednesday, ABC announced a new spinoff, Jeopardy! Masters, in which six of the show's highest-ranked contestants of all time will compete for a grand prize (and ultimate bragging rights). Jeopardy! GOAT and current host Ken Jennings will oversee the primetime affair.
digitalspy.com
Scream's David Arquette says he has a "beautiful" co-parenting relationship with ex-wife Courteney Cox
Scream's David Arquette has opened up about his relationship with his ex-wife and former co-star Courteney Cox and how they parent their daughter, Coco. The couple met while filming the first Scream movie, after which they got married in 1999 and had a daughter together, but then separated in 2010.
suggest.com
Alyssa Milano Is Thankful For The Challenges Of Raising Her Daughter, And Now She’s Helping Other Kids Love Themselves
Alyssa Milano is all about mindfulness practices. Even at the beginning of a recent Instagram Live, Milano shared that she begins each work day by choosing intention cards that help keep her present throughout the day. It’s no surprise then that the actress has teamed up with Goldie Hawn’s charity to promote a book that teaches children how to mindfully love themselves.
ETOnline.com
La Toya Jackson Remembers Lisa Marie Presley as 'Courageous' and 'Explicit' With Her Love
La Toya Jackson is remembering her former sister-in-law Lisa Marie Presley for her love and courage. The 66-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday and posted a touching video tribute to Lisa Marie, who died on Thursday after going into cardiac arrest. Set to Michael Jackson's 1995 hit "You Are Not Alone," the video includes throwback pictures of Lisa Marie as a child while being held by the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley.
Sarah Jessica Parker & Son James, 20, Spotted Grabbing Lunch In NYC: Photos
Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, and her son James were recently spotted on a rare lunch outing in New York, NY this week. The actress and the 20-year-old walked side by side and appeared to be in conversation at one point. They were also bundled up in warm-looking black coats over casual outfits.
A Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon TV Show Is Coming at the Exact Right Time
It is a very good time to be a fan of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, the hit 2000 movie from director Ang Lee that was a crossover hit for its wuxia action and earned 10 Academy Award nominations. Per Deadline, Sony Pictures Television just announced an overall deal with producer Jason Ning which includes a TV series adaptation of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and the other four novels in the Crane-Iron Series by author Wang Dulu. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon was the fourth of those novels, and Ang Lee's film incorporated elements from the others in his film adaptation as well.
The Johnstonian News
Let’s leave ‘plus-size’ labels, body-shaming behind
Once in a while, Hallmark produces a movie that resonates deeply with me. “Romance in Style” starring Jaicy Elliot is that movie. Jaicy plays Ella, a seamstress who is also a designer. In the fashion industry, where she works, she does not fit the mold. She is a plus-size woman on a mission to introduce plus-size garments into the fashion […] The post Let’s leave ‘plus-size’ labels, body-shaming behind first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
The Night Court Revival Proves '80s Sitcoms Can Still Work
Why Night Court? Out of all the long-running sitcoms that NBC could have rebooted in 2023 — like Cheers, say, or Family Ties – why is the network revisiting a show that has been half-forgotten by the generation that grew up with it and has likely gone unseen by the young people of today? Yes, the original ran for nine seasons from 1984 to 1992, paired with Cheers in its first year and Seinfeld in its last, but it hasn’t stuck around in pop culture the way its old time-slot partners have. Is this revamp just a name recognition thing? Is it a ploy to give the old-timers who watched the series in its first run — and who still watch network TV today — something that feels familiar?
In 2022, Ayo Edebiri Owned Insecurity on the Small Screen
In our year-end miniseries They Have the Range, Primetimer writers and editors highlight the most versatile TV actors of 2022. In the eye of the hurricane that was the kitchen of the Original Beef of Chicagoland, Ayo Edebiri's Sydney was anything but calm. She was, at turns, eager, nervous, perturbed, impatient, and under siege. Equal parts thrilled to get to work with a chef as talented as Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and frustrated that the chaos of the kitchen wasn't letting her show her own talent, Sydney was a necessary counterpart to Carmy's tortured familial angst in The Bear. The show doesn't work without the two of them pressing on each other to be better, and given White's rather ferocious capabilities as an actor, Edebiri had quite the task to hold up her end of the bargain.
Jeff Hiller's Breakthrough Year Ran the Gamut from Queer Empathy to Queer Terror
In our year-end miniseries They Have the Range, Primetimer writers and editors highlight the most versatile TV actors of 2022. As TV shows increasingly clear the rather low bar we've set for LGBTQ+ inclusion, our expectations for the types of queer characters we see on screen continue to grow. There is no one way to be gay in real life, and it's only fair that that should be reflected on TV as well. Which is why it was so thrilling to watch the sheer expanse of queer terrain that Jeff Hiller covered in his two most notable performances: as Joel, the small-town Kansas church minister on Somebody Somewhere and as Mr. Whitely, the terrifyingly baroque serial killer on the latest season of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story. Trying to find common ground for these characters is satisfyingly hard to do, but there's something to be said for the way Hiller imbues in them a kind of gay alienation that is both era-appropriate for each show and also somewhat timeless.
How Ariana Grande’s Brand of Pop Became the Perfect Soundtrack for RuPaul’s Drag Race
On January 6, RuPaul’s Drag Race hits the pavement for its 15th season with its largest cast in herstory, a new home on MTV, and special returning guest judge Ariana Grande. As one of the most lip synced artists, behind only Britney Spears and RuPaul herself, Grande is intertwined with the show. Drag Race and Grande became juggernauts of pop culture around the same time, creating a special alchemy of music, drag, and pop stardom. Over the years, Grande’s music has become a fixture in the franchise, providing the soundtrack for some of the series' most memorable moments.
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley a 'Nepo Baby'? 'She Was Doing Music for the Right Reason'
Lisa Marie Presley is arguably one of the most popular "nepo baby" there is, after all, she is the only daughter of legendary singer and performer Elvis Presley with actress Priscilla Presley-whatever she wanted, she could easily have. But why did it take her so long to forge her own...
Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce Will Play the Spy Game on MGM+ This March
MGM+ is poised for a big winter and spring, complete with a rebrand and a host of major premieres. During a presentation at the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour, the premium channel and streaming service previously known as Epix announced it will debut British thriller A Spy Among Friends, starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce, true-crime docuseries Murf the Surf, and From Season 2 in the coming months.
From Mandalore to the Grishaverse: Our Guide to the Best Genre TV in 2023
While 2022 was a banner year for prestige TV, genre releases may reign supreme in 2023. Sparking off the year is HBO's highly-anticipated video game adaptation of The Last of Us, which follows two survivors — played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey — of a zombie apocalypse. There are also new seasons of fan-favorite shows to look forward to, as well as the final chapter of M. Night Shyamalan's eerie horror series Servant on Apple TV+.
