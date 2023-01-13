In our year-end miniseries They Have the Range, Primetimer writers and editors highlight the most versatile TV actors of 2022. As TV shows increasingly clear the rather low bar we've set for LGBTQ+ inclusion, our expectations for the types of queer characters we see on screen continue to grow. There is no one way to be gay in real life, and it's only fair that that should be reflected on TV as well. Which is why it was so thrilling to watch the sheer expanse of queer terrain that Jeff Hiller covered in his two most notable performances: as Joel, the small-town Kansas church minister on Somebody Somewhere and as Mr. Whitely, the terrifyingly baroque serial killer on the latest season of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story. Trying to find common ground for these characters is satisfyingly hard to do, but there's something to be said for the way Hiller imbues in them a kind of gay alienation that is both era-appropriate for each show and also somewhat timeless.

