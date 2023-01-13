ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron meserve
4d ago

Washington state is 1 of 37 states that declare a yellow light a permissive light. meaning if it is in yellow and you breech the stop line the intersection is yours until you are clear. to give a little background, I am a professional driver, I am very well compensated for doing so

