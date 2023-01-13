Read full article on original website
curetoday.com
‘Profound’ Evidence Shows Breathing Can Improve Cancer-Related Pain and Stress
While some may say that teaching breathing techniques gives cancer patients the “heebie-jeebies”, it can actually have a major impact on patients’ pain and stress, according to an expert. Rabbi Elimelech Goldberg’s — also known as “Rabbi G” — 2-year-old daughter, Sara, was going through acute lymphocytic...
wdfxfox34.com
What is the Average Age for Cataracts?
Originally Posted On: https://mycorneacare.com/eye-health-and-wellness/average-age-for-cataracts/. If you’re at the average age for cataracts and notice blurred vision and dull colors, it may be time to talk with your eye doctor. A cataract clouds your eye’s natural lens and may cause vision impairment that affects your daily activities. However, with regular...
Medical News Today
Time-restricted eating may have anti-aging, anticancer effects
Time-restricted eating (TRE) limits when people can eat during the day to a window of between 8 to 10 hours. Proven benefits of the diet include improvements in sleep, overweight and obesity, blood glucose regulation, cardiac function, and gut health. A recent study in mice found that time-restricted feeding (TRF)...
msn.com
Ask an expert: Which color grapes are the healthiest?
All types of grapes have health benefits. However, purple grapes can have more beneficial properties, since they are a better source of resveratrol and anthocyanins, which are powerful antioxidants that can help in glycemic control, improve insulin resistance, have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects and can collaborate in weight control. Purple foods are also rich in ellagic acid, a substance that prevents premature aging and reduces the risk of cancerous cell formation.
tennisuptodate.com
Navratilova checks in during Australian Open coverage, ready to get on with treatment after cancer diagnosis
Martina Navratilova checked into the Tennis Channel study to provide some updates after getting diagnosed with two separate cancers recently. Showing herself in good spirits, Navratilova explained what has transpired in her life in the past several weeks and what is going to happen in the future. She was diagnosed with two cancers a few months ago but kept the diagnosis private until a few weeks ago. Her prognosis was very positive.
Harvard Health
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
sciencealert.com
Procrastinating Could Be a Sign of Serious Health Problems, Study Finds
University students have a lot of freedom but not much structure. This can be bad for habitual procrastinators. Studies have shown that at least half of university students procrastinate to a level that is potentially harmful to their education. But this may not be the only negative result of putting...
msn.com
Fit and healthy woman, 47, told 'chest pain' is rare, incurable cancer
Slide 1 of 7: An Australian woman has opened up on her battle with one of the rarest cancers in the world after being rushed to hospital with chest pain. Seema Haider, 47, was having a regular Monday afternoon in October and was on her way to her brother's house when she had a crippling bout of chest pain. After multiple trips to hospital, including an emergency surgery for a ruptured spleen, Ms Haider was diagnosed with T cell prolymphocytic leukaemia (T-PLL). The aggressive and incurable form of cancer is so rare she is the only person in Australia suffering from it.
Healthline
What’s the Survival Rate for Stage 4 Ovarian Cancer?
A diagnosis of stage 4 ovarian cancer means the cancer has spread to other parts of your body. Factors like your age, treatment type, and overall health may affect survival rate for this type of cancer. Ovarian cancer is a. that grows in your ovaries. In the United States, ovarian...
KevinMD.com
Don’t lose yourself: a warning from a divorced physician
I was going through drawers, finishing unpacking as best I could, when I stumbled upon one of those moments that feels like a puzzle piece sliding into place. I recently divorced, moved across the country, took a leave of absence from work, and changed my job. It’s been tumultuous, but grounding. I’m back in my home state, near good friends and family, and in therapy. I’m sleeping 8 hours a day consistently and exercising. I’ve also changed my diet. I’m trying so very hard to do all the healing things.
The FDA May Ban the Sale of a Popular Anti-Aging Supplement
Back in June 2018, The World Health Organization took a novel, unorthodox, and for many observers somewhat provocative position. By officially adding aging to the 11th edition of its International Classification of Diseases, The WHO concluded; growing old should be considered a medical condition worthy of diagnosis, and more importantly, treatment.
Drinking Water Is a Major Part of Your Health — Particularly For Blood Pressure
There are so many things that affect our health, and our water intake is a major factor. So many of us have been told countless times over the years to drink plenty of H2O, and to stay hydrated. It's good for our skin, our body temperature, and our health overall. But what about our blood pressure?
curetoday.com
‘Getting Close’ To Making Stem, Bone Marrow Transplants Safer for Patients With Blood Cancer
Patients with blood cancer may develop serious infections after transplants, but a T-cell therapy may improve symptoms and side effects. Posoleucel, an off-the-shelf T-cell therapy, was deemed feasible, tolerable and effective for the treatment of infections following a hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT), according to recent study results. An HCT, also...
Heavy Alcohol Use is Especially Problematic for Older Adults
As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I am committed to providing much-needed health education around alcohol use and safety issues. One thing that isn’t talked about enough is the health and safety of older adults around alcohol use. Yes, it’s ok for older adults to drink in low quantities, but heavy usage is not safe for their physical and mental health. I have noticed that the people who read and comment on my educational articles have shared horror stories of older family members who really lost their quality of life due to heavy drinking. Of course, aging will always bring a normal decline, however, heavy drinking can seriously alter our older family members in unsafe and disturbing ways.
Medical News Today
Which foods may help to prevent stroke?
A stroke occurs when a blood clot or ruptured blood vessel cuts the blood supply to a person’s brain. A person may be able to lower their risk of stroke by eating a healthy and balanced diet. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stroke is the. cause of...
sixtyandme.com
Building an Aging Alone Plan – Solving the Solo Epidemic
Living alone is a luxury for single people. In my case, I relish having total privacy. It’s because I grew up sharing a bedroom with a sibling. Then, I left home for college and moved into a dorm, only to share another small room. If I was lucky enough...
It’s Not Sugar, Fats, or Oils, But a Broad Group of Foods Causing Obesity
Here’s something I was surprised to learn recently; over the past twenty years, Americans are eating less sugar. Perhaps equally astonishing, in the last ten years calorie consumption has also decreased.
curetoday.com
Immunotherapy Plus Chemo Boosts Event-Free Survival in Resectable Lung Cancer
Patients with operable non-small cell lung cancer who were treated with an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody plus a doublet chemotherapy regiment did not experience cancer recurrence or new symptom onset during follow-up in a recent study. A phase 3 trial assessing treatment with the immune checkpoint inhibitor, toripalimab, with chemotherapy before...
MedicalXpress
Ten-minute scan enables detection and cure of the most common cause of high blood pressure
Doctors at Queen Mary University of London and Barts Hospital, and Cambridge University Hospital, have led research using a new type of CT scan to light up tiny nodules in a hormone gland and cure high blood pressure by their removal. The nodules are discovered in 1 in 20 people with high blood pressure.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research
Pregnant women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research. They are also at a "significantly elevated" risk of being admitted to intensive care and 23 times more likely to develop pneumonia, according to the study published in BMJ Global Health. In addition, the findings...
