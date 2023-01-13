Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
JoAnn Store Closing in Ohio This MonthBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyColumbus, OH
Ohio State's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardColumbus, OH
‘It’s about damn time’: Columbus indie-rock group MUDD to release ‘DESCEND’ after 8 months since formationThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Delaware Gazette
Church considering adding schools
SUNBURY — Catholic schools built in Berkshire Township could be serving children in eastern Delaware County in the coming years. Saint John Neumann Church asked residents to take a survey from Jan. 6-16 to determine interest. “What do you think about the possibility of a new Catholic elementary school...
NBC4 Columbus
City Barbeque is open again near Reynoldsburg
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — City Barbeque is back in the Reynoldsburg area. The Central Ohio-based restaurant chain is open again at 5979 E. Main St., in a brand-new building. The previous building was one of the company’s oldest restaurants, having opened in 2002. That structure was demolished...
WHIZ
Splatter and Shatter Opens at Colony Square Mall
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Colony Square Mall has a new business that fills a niche in consumers interests. The ribbon cutting took place at Splatter and Shatter. It’s a shop that sells enjoyment by providing new experiences. Business owners Amy Poulton and Linda Sowers talked about their new venture and what makes it unique.
Delaware Gazette
Big Walnut to hold preschool lottery
SUNBURY — While it may be the middle of the 2022-23 school year at Big Walnut Local Schools, it’s also time for some to plan for 2023-24, especially parents of students in the class of 2036. Big Walnut started its 2023-2024 Preschool Lottery last week. It is open...
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this tavern. They're known for their oysters. Customers enjoy the oysters on the half shell. If you prefer your oysters to be served hot, customers also recommend the N’awlins style baked oysters. Another popular option is the restaurant's fish and chips, which feature fried fish caught in the Great Lakes and malt vinegar fries with coleslaw. If you want a seafood feast, check out the seafood tower, which includes 12 oysters on the half shell, a half-pound of peel and eat gulf shrimp, Louie dressed colossal crab, lobster tail, cocktail sauce, and pickled horseradish. If you have room for dessert, the Pearl has pies that are baked fresh every day.
Delaware Gazette
Powell building approved for demolition
A certificate of appropriateness was approved by the Powell Planning and Zoning Commission during the Jan. 11 meeting for the demolition of the former Country Carry Out building located at 35 N. Liberty St. The two-story, 9,840-square-foot building, which was constructed in 1984, is currently owned by STZ Ventures but...
614now.com
After 75 years, this Short North restaurant has closed
A throwback Columbus burger joint has thrown in the towel. Goody Boy Burger Club, the Short North eatery known for its retro decor and classic burgers, has closed its doors. The closure was confirmed by Justin Kintz, Executive Director of One Hospitality, the restaurant group that owned Goody Boy. While...
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
Here are the roadway, transit projects that could come to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission wants the public’s feedback on projects proposed to receive $148 million of the Biden administration’s dollars. In its largest funding commitment to date, the planning agency for Columbus’ urban area proposed last week a slate of 23 much-needed transportation and infrastructure projects that it aims to […]
columbusmonthly.com
We Tried It: Shopping at Easton’s New Amazon Style Store
The online retail behemoth recently chose Columbus as the location for its second brick-and-mortar fashion store, complete with magic fitting rooms. We decided to check it out. Columbus Monthly. I don’t want to like the new Amazon Style store. I already harbor guilt over my family’s frequent use of Amazon.com...
JoAnn Store Closing in Ohio This Month
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MarionStar and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
crawfordcountynow.com
Chamber welcomes Bradshaw Beauty to Galion
GALION—On Friday, January 13th the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Bradshaw Beauty LLC, located at 116 N. Liberty St, Galion. A range of beauty services are offered at Bradshaw Beauty, including lash lifts and tints, advanced skin treatments, chemical...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Giant Lizards Found At Union County Fairgrounds
MARYSVILLE – For six hours Saturday and another six hours Sunday, the Union County Fairgrounds, 845 N. Main St., will turn back the clock 175 million years – give or take a few million on either side – and again become home to the creatures that roamed the Earth at that time. These really big lizards known to us today as dinosaurs.
614now.com
Columbus is home to the first Death Cafe in the country
Some individuals take their coffee with cream and sugar, others drink it straight black. And then there are those who prefer to discuss death alongside their cup of joe. Billed as the first of its kind in the United States, the Columbus Death Cafe is a pop-up event that meets at different locations throughout the city, affording guests a free venue to discuss death from personal and philosophical perspectives.
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: 614 Now and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Building Design & Construction
Columbus, Ohio, to be new home for 100,000-sf esports arena
Up-and-coming esports stadium company Glytch has announced its plan to build a versatile esports arena in Columbus, Ohio. The project will be the second stadium built by the company in North America, following its first venture in Los Angeles, Calif. Glytch partnered with Populus, an experimental design firm aimed at...
One dead after shooting at Ohio grocery store
Police responded to a call for a shooting at the Kroger grocery store on 3600 Soldano Boulevard, at approximately 6:44 p.m.
Three bodies found in Dublin house
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin police are investigating after finding three bodies inside a house overnight Wednesday. According to a release from the City of Dublin, police went to a house on Balfoure Circle just after 2 a.m. after a well-being check call from a resident. When officers arrived, they found two men and one […]
15-year-old crashes stolen vehicle into southeast Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It took a matter of seconds for a 15-year-old in a stolen Kia to nearly crumble a southeast Columbus home after crashing into it. “I was like, something is bad, maybe somebody is injured badly,” said homeowner Nancy Odhiambo. The Whitehall Division of Police said...
Just How Big Will The Intel Impact Be? How About A New Columbus Airport?
Much has been written about the potential and transformative impact of Intel’s planned investment in silicon chip manufacturing in Ohio. Local governments, school districts, businesses, commuters, and residents have been speculating and planning. Not only does that include New Albany and Licking County, but other nearby locations – certainly including Delaware County, whose border is less than a mile from the site.
Comments / 0