ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
1440 WROK

Foodie Bucket List: Illinois’ Best Diner (Is Not In Chicago)

Let's get one thing straight from the start. I love eating in a place that calls itself a diner. I have since I was a kid, because my parents were diner fans. We traveled a good chunk of this country via automobile, and no matter where you went, you could always find a diner (although I thought they were misspelling "dinner" when I was a kid).
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Should This Illinois Man Be Charged After Slapping TikTok Pranker?

Well, well, well. It looks like someone's got themselves in a little situation. According to this post to Reddit, an Illinois man was out and about, minding his own business, and unloading groceries into his car with his wife, at a Jewel-Osco in Chicago, when all of a sudden, some idiot Youtuber or Tiktoker or something comes out of nowhere and starts whispering sweet nothings in his ear.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Guess Who Tops The 5 Most Popular Athletes from Illinois List?

All the online and social media activity has been calculated and it's a far-and-away winner for the top spot of the most popular athlete from Illinois list. Someone or something measures everything you and I do online, if it isn't Google, it's every social media account you have. Some number-crunching sports fans wanted to see who the most popular athletes from the state of Illinois might be and they used our online activity to find out.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

5 Unwritten Rules for Surviving Winter in Illinois

It's winter in Illinois, but at the moment it sure doesn't feel like it. (Knock on wood!) Mother Nature may be currently treating us to early Spring weather conditions, but there's one thing you can count on in Illinois, bitter cold, snow, and ice, will ravage us again soon. In fact, winter may start its comeback later this week according to the National Weather Service;
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

What Illinois Made This List of ‘Angriest’ in American? Son of a…

Well SON OF A... There's a list of the "Angriest" cities in America, and one f****** city in Illinois made this M&%# F@+$% list! Thrillist. America the Beautiful, and filled with piss and vinegar. There are some places across the country that have a bit of an attitude. I get it, I do. There's a lot out there that can get under your skin for sure. I mean just look at the price of eggs, what the hell. See I'm angry already! Grr!
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

25 Sure-Fire Ways To Annoy Someone From Illinois

Visitors to Illinois, welcome! We're glad you're here to experience all that our great state has to offer. But before you embark on your journey, we'd like to give you a little heads-up on some things that may unintentionally annoy locals. There's More To Illinois Than Chicago. First and foremost,...
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois: Home to 5 of the World’s Leading Companies

Illinois is home to some of the largest and most successful companies in the world. These companies, headquartered in various cities throughout the state, have made significant contributions to the economy and have played a major role in shaping Illinois into a business hub. Here are five of the biggest companies headquartered in Illinois:
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

5 of Illinois Scariest Roads to Drive on Friday The 13th

When you think about the scariest roads in Illinois, you may think horror is bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Kennedy Expressway at 4 pm on a Friday. But this Friday the 13th, we're taking you on a terrifying tour of some spooky streets and roads around the Land of Lincoln that have some history of haunting.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois Police Arrest Comedian Over Scary Road Rage Freak Out

This ugly road rage incident by a popular Illinois comedian is no laughing matter. I believe we all have our bad moments when driving. Another person behind the wheel can make an inappropriate move that rubs us the wrong way and the natural reaction is to get angry. Some drivers will take serious offense and it could elevate to a road rage incident. That's when it gets scary because you don't know exactly what people are capable of.
ELMHURST, IL
1440 WROK

Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 3 More Illinois Store Closings

At one point, there were over 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores here in the state of Illinois. However, given the heaps of bad news BB&B got toward the end of last year, that number is dwindling--as you can see with the addition of more stores to their list of Illinois locations about to be shuttered permanently.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy