Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Western-inspired fashion has proven to be a cyclical—but impressively enduring—trend. Cowboy boots were arguably the largest footwear trend of 2022, but the affinity for western footwear doesn’t seem to be going anywhere for 2023. Given that cowboy boots have been all the rage as of late, it’s only natural that western and western-inspired apparel is on the rise as well. Heritage brands like Wrangler, Ariat, and Tecovas have made a major comeback in recent years, but other brands are taking note of the country-style...

34 MINUTES AGO