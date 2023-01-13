ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tracey Folly

Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
TheDailyBeast

The Best Western-inspired Brands for Women in 2023

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Western-inspired fashion has proven to be a cyclical—but impressively enduring—trend. Cowboy boots were arguably the largest footwear trend of 2022, but the affinity for western footwear doesn’t seem to be going anywhere for 2023. Given that cowboy boots have been all the rage as of late, it’s only natural that western and western-inspired apparel is on the rise as well. Heritage brands like Wrangler, Ariat, and Tecovas have made a major comeback in recent years, but other brands are taking note of the country-style...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Reddit Agrees With Man Who Refused to Split Work Bonus With Stay-at-Home-Mom Wife

Ever since he refused to share his work bonus with his wife, one man says he's noticed a lot of "tension" in his marriage. Sharing his situation on Reddit, the man, 40, explained that every year for Christmas his in-laws usually give his wife, 39, money. However, due to some financial hardships, her parents were unable to give as much money as they usually do this past holiday.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy