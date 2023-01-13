Read full article on original website
Related
kelo.com
Bill that would be largest tax cut in South Dakota history announced Tuesday
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — House Bill 1075, which would deliver the largest tax cut in South Dakota history by eliminating the sales tax on groceries, was announced yesterday by Governor Kristi Noem, Representative Mary Fitzgerald, and Senator John Wiik. Noem said of South Dakotans, while visiting grocery stores across the state last year, “they need relief – and we can afford to give it to them”. The tax cut would help counter inflation at the grocery store and put $102 million back in the pockets of South Dakotans. HB1075 has 6 cosponsors in the House and 4 in the Senate. If it passes, the cut will not impact sales tax collected by cities.
dakotafreepress.com
Nome Cancels One Redstone Law Contract
Since the beginning of her administration, Governor Kristi Noem has given lots of plum to the Redstone Law Firm of Sioux Falls run by her favorite South Dakota super-lobbyist Matt McCaulley. But Governor Noem kicked off this new year by canceling one of Redstone’s state contracts, its $39,000 contract to serve as legal counsel for the Office of the Governor:
hubcityradio.com
Senator Jean Hunhoff comment on the South Dakota economy
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has made her grocery sales tax cut a priority. District 18 Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says the Governor will have to sell the plan. Hunhoff says the Appropriations Committee got an update last week on the states economic outlook. Hunhoff says the...
KELOLAND TV
SD lawmakers back studies of state’s legal system
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A panel of state legislators agrees that South Dakota should look at how young adults who commit crimes are handled and at how the state’s courts appoint lawyers for people too poor to hire someone to defend them. South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice...
gowatertown.net
Regulators reject landowners’ attempt to stop carbon pipeline
PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota regulators on Tuesday denied an effort by some landowners to halt a company’s request to build a carbon capture pipeline. The company did not meet the legal deadline for reaching out to some landowners that the pipeline project will impact, according to Brian Jorde, an attorney representing landowners against the project.
kscj.com
NOEM’S GROCERY TAX PROPOSAL INTRODUCED IN SD LEGISLATURE
SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM’S PROPOSAL TO ELIMINATE THE SALES TAX ON GROCERIES HAS BEEN INTRODUCED IN THE STATE LEGISLATURE IN PIERRE. REPRESENTATIVE MARY FITZGERALD, AND SENATOR JOHN WIIK ANNOUNCED HB 1075, WHICH IF PASSED WILL DELIVER THE LARGEST TAX CUT IN SOUTH DAKOTA HISTORY. THE PROPOSAL WOULD PUT...
mitchellnow.com
Governor Noem’s food sales tax bill introduced on Tuesday
One Democrat legislator joined 11 Republicans in introducing a bill on Tuesday that would remove the state’s portion of the sales tax on food items. After opposing a similar measure last year, Governor Kristi Noem campaigned in her 2022 election to pass a bill to remove the state sales tax on food items.
KEVN
South Dakota proposed property tax relief bill for certain home owners
South Dakota's six public colleges will offer in-state tuition rates to students from Illinois and Wisconsin next fall. Campaign to renovate the Lead opera house after more than a couple decades. Updated: 6 hours ago. After a fire led the Lead opera house to close its curtains, plans to renovate...
SD Lawmakers considering bill that would lower age of children who must attend school
South Dakota lawmakers are considering a bill that would lower the age of children who must attend school.
Public access programs enroll a record amount of private land
PIERRE — A record 1.48 million acres of private land are enrolled in public access programs around the state, according to the state’s Game, Fish and Parks secretary. “We’ve never had that number that high before and it’s a compliment to the efforts from our teams up there working with producers, building relationships,” said Kevin […] The post Public access programs enroll a record amount of private land appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
DSS asks for 68 new employees to handle Medicaid expansion
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota voters passed Amendment D 56% to 43% in November to provide medical coverage for low-income people and the Department of Social Services is asking for 68 new full-time employees to help implement the program. DSS provided an update to lawmakers on the...
kotatv.com
South Dakota Attorney General Jackley introduces 5 legislative bills
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has introduced five bills in the 2023 legislative session and all five are scheduled to have their first committee hearing this week. Jackley states, “Our legislative package aims to enhance public safety, strengthen the integrity of our elections, and protect...
KELOLAND TV
DSS tells lawmakers changes likely for child care regulations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Workforce, access and affordability – those are the three target areas the Department of Social Services hopes to address in updating the child care system in South Dakota. DSS provided an update to lawmakers on the Joint Committee on Appropriations about child care...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 12 new deaths
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Twelve new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up 12 to 3,145. The 12 new deaths are seven women and five men in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1), 70-79 (4) and 80+ (7). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brookings, Brown (2), Charles Mix, Davison, Kingsbury, McPherson, Minnehaha, Pennington (2), Spink and Yankton.
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD receives large pork donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Feeding South Dakota got a large donation of 35,000 pounds of pork ribs from the South Dakota Farmers Union on Wednesday. That donation will help the non-profit feed those facing hunger in each of South Dakota’s 66 counties. “These are what really help...
How Many South Dakotans Own Guns?
People choose to live in South Dakota for a number of reasons. If you're the type of person that likes a variety of weather, we certainly offer that. The outdoors is another big reason people choose to call the Rushmore state home, there's no shortage of wide open space and scenic beauty in this state.
kotatv.com
Two new states to be added to South Dakota’s advantage program
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s Board of Regents voted to add two additional states to the Advantage program offered by the Rushmore State’s six public colleges. Wisconsin and Illinois students will now be offered in-state tuition rates by next fall thanks to the South Dakota Advantage program. The addition of the two states, according to the South Dakota Board of Regents, is to grow enrollment and lead to more graduates staying in South Dakota after graduation.
kotatv.com
Charge against a former South Dakota House candidate dismissed
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Kyle man who unsuccessfully ran for one of two House seats in District 27 during the last election had his criminal case dismissed Tuesday. Bud Marty May was charged with second-degree rape after allegedly forcing himself on a victim in a bathroom stall at a bar. According to the police report, he fled the area, and upon being detained, he claimed he had no involvement at first, then claimed: “it was simply a hug.”
KELOLAND TV
Good Samaritan consolidation sign of times for nursing homes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Samaritan Society announced plans to consolidate nursing homes. As we told you yesterday, the Sioux Falls-based organization plans to operate in seven states instead of the twenty-two they currently serve. Good Sam will continue to operate in South Dakota and six surrounding states. The news comes as long-term care facilities all over the country struggle to stay open.
Noem backs bill to protect agriculture community from nuisance complaints
(The Center Square) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is spearheading a bill that would protect agricultural operations from frivolous nuisance complaints. The bill announced Friday by the governor would add any agricultural operation to the definition of "agritourism." If passed, the bill would also limit compensatory and punitive damages awarded from nuisance complaints and require plaintiffs to provide "convincing evidence" that the agricultural activity is not in compliance with state or federal environmental laws.
Comments / 0