Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Dallas Cowboys To Sign New Kicker After Catastrophic Playoff GameOnlyHomersTampa, FL
NFL Star Player Taken To Hospital With Serious InjuryOnlyHomersTampa, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About Florida Rep’s Advice to Buy Chickens, Not EggsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Related
'It's terrifying' Auburndale gated community wants more security after increase in dangerous encounters
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors are on high alert Tuesday evening after an uptick in scary encounters at the Lake Juliana Estates gated community in Auburndale. Residents said the lack of communication with the homeowner's association has gone so far a petition was started to get answers. "It's terrifying....
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Largo news briefs
LARGO — The McGough Nature Park boardwalk needs to be reconstructed to maintain durability, safety and comfort, and city team members are applying for a grant to fund significant updates to the boardwalk. Area residents are invited to join a community meeting on the subject on Saturday, Jan. 21,...
‘Is the house going to sink?’: Dangerous hole outside Pasco mobile home fixed after residents turn to 8 On Your Side
"Down she went!" Debra recalled. "One leg was down in the hole and the other leg wasn't."
Teen accused of stabbing student on Pinellas County school bus
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Tuesday morning after police said he stabbed another student with a box cutter on a school bus. St. Petersburg police officers responded just after 7 a.m. near 3rd Avenue North and 10th Street North near downtown St. Pete to a report of a cutting on a school bus, according to department spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez.
fox13news.com
Photos of nuns in skirts spark outcry over turning house of worship into 'den of thieves' in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. - City commissioners in Lakeland rejected a developer’s proposal to turn a former chapel into a bar and event venue. Their rejection may be partially due to outcry from members of the local faith community who were not thrilled to see photos of bar staff dressed as scantily-clad nuns.
stpeterising.com
St. Pete’s first dog waterpark and bar Mutts & Martinis is under construction in the Grand Central District
St. Petersburg, already the nation’s most dog-friendly city, is about to become even more accommodating to canines with the highly anticipated Mutts and Martinis on track to open in March. The brainchild of Natalie Conner, owner of Love My Dog Resort and Playground, which has locations in downtown St....
McDonald’s customer accidentally given bag full of cash with order
A McDonald's customer in northern Indiana wasn't complaining when his order for a Sausage McMuffin came packed with a bag full of thousands of dollars in cash.
2 Pinellas County families get new homes thanks to Habitat for Humanity
Two Pinellas County families received keys to their new homes on Monday thanks to help from Habitat for Humanity.
Beach Beacon
Bluffs boutique sets Heart Association fundraiser
BELLEAIRE BLUFFS – Patchington, a collection of women’s resort-wear boutiques whose local store is among 10 Florida locations, has announced a year-long awareness program in support of the American Heart Association. As part of the campaign, the Belleair Bluffs boutique will stage an American Heart Association fundraiser Jan....
fox13news.com
'I'm bombing the school': Wesley Chapel teen arrested for posting threat on Snapchat
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy was arrested after Pasco County deputies learned he posted a threat to bomb his school, investigators said. The teen was arrested Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff's office, he shared on Snapchat the following message, "I`m bombing the school tmr. U must be crazy." He attends Cypress Creek High School in Wesley Chapel.
fox13news.com
1 injured in Town 'N Country mobile home fire
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a mobile home fire. It broke out at about 12:45 a.m. Monday at the Bay West Club community on Rodney Lane in Town 'N Country. Crews said they were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
Pinellas teen in custody after student stabbed on bus with box cutter
A 14-year-old was taken into custody after he allegedly stabbed another student in the arm with a box cutter on a school bus in St. Petersburg Tuesday morning, police said.
Thousands line St. Petersburg streets for Dream Big MLK parade
Thousands of people lined the streets of St. Petersburg to remember the dream and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
St. Pete DUI driver causes deadly crash with children in car: police
St. Petersburg police arrested a woman who they said caused a deadly crash while under the influence Monday night.
Mother, 2 children critically injured after darting in front of SUV in Lakeland, police say
A mother and her two children were seriously injured in Lakeland Sunday night when police say they darted into the path of an oncoming SUV and were struck by the vehicle, according to the Lakeland Police Department.
Manatee County school buses hit by gunfire; 2 juveniles in custody, police say
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton police said two school buses were struck by what appears to be a BB or pellet gun. Officers said the first incident happened around 1:15 p.m. They said the bus was traveling northbound on 9th Avenue East near 27th Avenue East when it was struck twice on the right […]
Pasco County teen arrested for threatening school on social media, deputies say
A 13-year-old high school student was arrested Tuesday after making a threat on social media toward a school in Pasco County, according to authorities.
Beach Beacon
St. Pete Beach may repurpose large ball field at Egan Park
ST. PETE BEACH — Playing fields at Hurley and Egan parks will now become home to some Madeira Beach Youth Baseball games, along with its softball boosters, as part of an agreement unanimously approved by city commissioners. The league’s more than 400 players traditionally play baseball on three fields...
Counselors to help students, staff at Manatee school following death of 'favorite' teacher
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Crisis counselors will be available Tuesday for students and staff members at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School following the death of its physical education teacher, Justin Darr. The 39-year-old was found dead Sunday not far from his home in Parrish nearly a week after he...
suncoastnews.com
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48. A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville.
Comments / 1