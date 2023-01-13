ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safety Harbor, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Largo news briefs

LARGO — The McGough Nature Park boardwalk needs to be reconstructed to maintain durability, safety and comfort, and city team members are applying for a grant to fund significant updates to the boardwalk. Area residents are invited to join a community meeting on the subject on Saturday, Jan. 21,...
LARGO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Teen accused of stabbing student on Pinellas County school bus

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Tuesday morning after police said he stabbed another student with a box cutter on a school bus. St. Petersburg police officers responded just after 7 a.m. near 3rd Avenue North and 10th Street North near downtown St. Pete to a report of a cutting on a school bus, according to department spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Bluffs boutique sets Heart Association fundraiser

BELLEAIRE BLUFFS – Patchington, a collection of women’s resort-wear boutiques whose local store is among 10 Florida locations, has announced a year-long awareness program in support of the American Heart Association. As part of the campaign, the Belleair Bluffs boutique will stage an American Heart Association fundraiser Jan....
BELLEAIR BLUFFS, FL
fox13news.com

'I'm bombing the school': Wesley Chapel teen arrested for posting threat on Snapchat

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy was arrested after Pasco County deputies learned he posted a threat to bomb his school, investigators said. The teen was arrested Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff's office, he shared on Snapchat the following message, "I`m bombing the school tmr. U must be crazy." He attends Cypress Creek High School in Wesley Chapel.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
fox13news.com

1 injured in Town 'N Country mobile home fire

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a mobile home fire. It broke out at about 12:45 a.m. Monday at the Bay West Club community on Rodney Lane in Town 'N Country. Crews said they were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

St. Pete Beach may repurpose large ball field at Egan Park

ST. PETE BEACH — Playing fields at Hurley and Egan parks will now become home to some Madeira Beach Youth Baseball games, along with its softball boosters, as part of an agreement unanimously approved by city commissioners. The league’s more than 400 players traditionally play baseball on three fields...
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy