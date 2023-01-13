Acura has teased the upcoming Integra Type S in a new brand campaign taking place in the Acura multiverse, giving us a better look at this close relation to the new Honda Civic Type R. Titled 'New World. Same Energy.' the new brand campaign features six dynamic worlds, one of which is an anime-verse featuring the Integra Type S. Driven by anime racing hero Chiaki, the sedan is seen powering up a snowy Pikes Peak Hill Climb from the 37-second mark in the video below. This gives us just enough time to see the large splitter and wing equipped to the Type S. These outlandish styling features were not equipped to a camouflaged version of the car that Acura previously showed off and will not be production-spec, but since Acura has a history of running up Pikes Peak in recent years, perhaps the Integra Type S could be chosen as this year's entrant. This anime version also comes with sporty stripes along its sides.

2 DAYS AGO