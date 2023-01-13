Read full article on original website
Fully Loaded Dodge Hornet GT Plus Is A $45,000 Steal
The online configurator for the highly-anticipated 2023 Dodge Hornet has gone live, showcasing the base GT and GT Plus derivatives. The plug-in hybrid models are only slated for sale in spring 2023, so will likely be added to the roster at a later date for you to play around with. In the meantime, we're able to configure what Dodge calls the gateway to Dodge muscle and the models that will likely make up the bulk of the sales for the new crossover.
Kuhl Transforms Toyota RAV4 Into Wild Off-Road Beast
Kuhl Racing has turned the Toyota RAV4 on its head and given it a whole lot of unexpected attitude. The SUV is one of the most popular vehicles in America (other than trucks) and has been a staple of the American car diet for over a quarter of a century. This practical crossover SUV is safe, fuel-efficient, packed with tech, and looks pretty good, but some in the aftermarket industry think it can look better.
BMW And Toyota Targeted By European Parody Billboards Tackling Polluting SUVs
Environmental activism group Brandalism is taking action against BMW and Toyota with a series of parody adverts across Great Britain and Europe. These "hijacked billboards" are protesting the automakers mentioned above, both of which use "aggressive lobbying tactics," according to the organization. This is based on statistics from an InfluenceMap report which deems Toyota to be the 10th worst company in the world regarding anti-climate lobbying.
Toyota Wants To Build 10.6 Million Cars In 2023
Toyota announced its goal of producing 10.6 million vehicles in 2023 but warned that parts shortages, specifically semiconductor chips, could alter its plans. For the fiscal year ending in March 2023, the Japanese automaker, currently the world's second-largest behind the Volkswagen Group, is on course to build at least 9.2 million vehicles, down from the 9.7 million-unit prediction it previously made.
Axell Auto Brody Kit Gives Toyota Hilux An 80s Aesthetic At Tokyo Auto Salon
Japanese tuner Axell Auto has brought a new Toyota Hilux with a retro-inspired body kit called the "Brody" to the Tokyo Auto Salon that takes the car back to the 80s. It fits right in with all the other wild and impressive builds that tuners and manufacturers have brought and gives us a glimpse of a little forbidden fruit for all of us in the US.
Leaked! Lamborghini Aventador Successor's Full Design Revealed By Patent Filings
Design patent images of Lamborghini's upcoming hybrid V12 successor to the Aventador have made their online debut courtesy of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) website. For whatever reason(s), the patent was filed in North Macedonia. Lamborghini clearly did not intend for these images to break loose online but, well, here we are.
Honda And LG Energy Solution Announce A New Battery Plant For The US
Honda has announced a new joint venture with LG Energy to establish a joint battery production venture. The two companies will join forces to produce lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles made by Honda, including the cute Honda e, and existing hybrid models such as the Accord Hybrid. Honda has been...
BMW Will NOT Copy Mercedes With Subscription-Based Power Boosts
During an industry roundtable at the 2023 Consumer Elecrtonics Show, BMW said it would not offer over-the-air performance upgrades for its electric vehicles. That means if you want your BMW iX to accelerate more quickly, you will need to step up to the M60 variant. This news was confirmed by Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Development. It is important because BMW's stance on this differs from German rival Mercedes-Benz, which caught flack last year for its $1,200 Acceleration Increase subscription.
Tesla Is Hiding Downgraded Brakes Behind Cheap Plastic
ZEVcentric, an EV motorsports company based in California, is accusing the EV giant of hiding smaller, less capable brakes behind fancy red caliper covers on the Model Y Performance. In a video posted to Twitter, aftermarket Tesla performance parts supplier ZEVcentric identified the new parts as slightly different than usual.
Acura Integra Type S Gets Animated Reveal With Huge Splitter And Wing
Acura has teased the upcoming Integra Type S in a new brand campaign taking place in the Acura multiverse, giving us a better look at this close relation to the new Honda Civic Type R. Titled 'New World. Same Energy.' the new brand campaign features six dynamic worlds, one of which is an anime-verse featuring the Integra Type S. Driven by anime racing hero Chiaki, the sedan is seen powering up a snowy Pikes Peak Hill Climb from the 37-second mark in the video below. This gives us just enough time to see the large splitter and wing equipped to the Type S. These outlandish styling features were not equipped to a camouflaged version of the car that Acura previously showed off and will not be production-spec, but since Acura has a history of running up Pikes Peak in recent years, perhaps the Integra Type S could be chosen as this year's entrant. This anime version also comes with sporty stripes along its sides.
Carmax Sold Over Half Its Tesla Inventory In 24 Hours
Now that Tesla's new car prices are much lower, the same is becoming true of used Tesla prices. Just a quick look at the online car sales website Carmax shows a 57 percent drop in Tesla inventory over a 24-hour period. When Tesla first dropped its prices in the US...
Toyota Hybrids See Largest Jump In Used Value - Tesla Model 3 Sees Big Drop
A new study shows that over the past 12 months, used Toyota hybrids and plug-in hybrids are increasing in value. By contrast, the Tesla Model 3 has seen the largest decline in value. A new study conducted by iSeeCars analyzing the prices of used vehicles in America over the past...
Michael Andretti Lashes Out At Formula 1 Status Quo
The FIA opened a can of worms when it announced a new procedure to get more teams on the grid, and now Michael Andretti has spoken up about the controversy for the first time. In an interview with Forbes, he denied that the ties with Cadillac are merely a badging exercise. Andretti has provided a simple explanation that matches our initial assessment of the situation. "It's all about money," said Andretti. "First, they think they are going to get diluted one-tenth of their prize money, but they also get very greedy, thinking we will take all the American sponsors as well."
Armormax's Armored VW Golf 8 GTI Can Withstand Fire From A .44 Magnum
South African armored car specialist Armormax has developed an armoring package for Volkswagen's latest Mk8 VW Golf GTI that can withstand fire from a range of pistols and shotguns, including .357 and .44 Magnums. It's not the first time Armormax has put its particular set of skills to work on an interesting car, having sold the world's first armored Jaguar I-Pace last year and performed similar conversions on the previous Mk7 Golf, but this package weighs just 396 pounds. That's the equivalent of carrying two average-sized male passengers, which, according to Armormax, leaves economy and performance largely unaffected. Just as impressively, the finished product gives almost nothing away to the fact it's armored.
BMW Invents Color-Changing Headlight Lenses That Hide In The Grille
BMW has invented a new front fascia that integrates the headlights into the grille surface behind one seamless panel, with active lenses that can change shade to allow light to be visible through. Current BMW grille designs are already polarizing fan opinions, but the stylists seem to think there's room...
Sporty Honda Fit Facelift Is A Reminder Of The Great Small Hatchback We Lost
Honda has released an upgraded version of the Jazz e:HEV in Europe and it's another reminder of what we're missing out on in the United States. Once sold here as the Fit, the little Honda is no longer available in this country, joining other small hatchbacks like the Toyota Yaris, Ford Fiesta, and Mazda 2 that were also discontinued as buyers gravitated towards subcompact crossovers.
Subaru Levorg STI Sport # Is The Closest Thing We'll Get To A New WRX STI Wagon
Subaru has revealed a special edition version of the Levorg wagon at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon; meet the Levorg STI Sport # - that's # as in the musical intonation 'sharp.' While not a genuine STI model - those are on ice until the brand is happy it can produce an EV that lives up the name - the Levorg STI Sport # is the closest thing the world will get to a new WRX STI wagon in factory form.
Next-Generation BMW X3 Interior Keeps iDrive Knob
We have published many spy shots of the next-generation BMW X3 undergoing testing, but our spy photographers have finally grabbed a glimpse of the interior. In these new images, we can see what the cabin of the 2025 BMW X3 will mostly look like, though there are plenty of surfaces that are covered. It's clear that the X3 will get a newer infotainment system, likely the iDrive 8.5 system that's set to debut in the 5 Series.
2024 Nissan GT-R Nismo First Look Review: Godzilla Is A Dinosaur
Nissan has once again breathed new life into its aging GT-R, and that includes the high-performance Nismo variant. While the 600-horsepower V6 remains unchanged and will still propel the coupe down the road with incredible venom, the GT-R Nismo now comes with R34-inspired styling upgrades, a newly designed rear wing with swan neck-style supports, a new front limited-slip differential, and some of the most sportily styled Recaro seats in the business. Unfortunately, the Nismo's sky-high price places it alongside some of the best sports cars in the world, many of which are more complete than the GT-R. But as the finest incarnation of the R35 yet, the latest Nismo is untouched.
Pepsi's Tesla Semi Truck Spotted Needing A Tow
Just weeks after the first Tesla semi trucks rolled off the line and made their way to Pepsi, one has been spotted and photographed being towed. Or, if you're a Tesla apologist, it was photographed pushing a broken-down tow truck to safety. The photos popped up on Reddit and showed...
