ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 6

The TRUTH
5d ago

idk how you can laugh at this article, you better hope your loved one isnt next. i hope you find her. so her family can have her back, plus a nice service...🙏

Reply
4
Related
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo homes struck by gunfire, 18-year-old arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is under arrest after several homes are struck by gunfire between the Edison and Southside neighborhoods, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Developing This Morning: Kalamazoo resident arrested after gunshots fired in Northside neighborhood. Officers were called to Wall Street between South...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Fire alarm pulled due to HVAC issue at Loy Norrix High School

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple police cruisers and firetrucks were on scene at Loy Norrix High School on Wednesday. The huge police presence was due to someone pulling a fire alarm because of an HVAC issue, according to Jay Shatara, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety spokesperson. Sports: Family members allowed...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Suspect charged in connection to Sunday Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man now faces charges after being arrested in connection to a shooting in Grand Rapids Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday. The suspect was charged with first-degree home invasion, possession of firearm by felon, and felony firearm, according to the department. Officers...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

UPDATE: Missing Grand Rapids Woman Found Safe

UPDATE TO THE STORY OF VICKI! Vicki has been found and returned home safely late last night the Kent County Sheriff's Department said. Deputies were speaking with her family. ORIGINAL STORY: It's always so scary and sad for a family when a beloved family member wonders off and can't be found, especially when they suffer from dementia.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Boy, 12, sets fire to Kalamazoo area school, police say

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI – A juvenile is in custody after authorities say he set a Kalamazoo area school on fire, Kalamazoo Township police said. The 12-year-old Kalamazoo County boy remains lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Detention Center. Police responded to a 9:30 a.m. report of a student setting...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Grand Rapids middle school student found with loaded handgun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Security officers with Grand Rapids Public Schools confiscated a loaded handgun from a middle school student Wednesday morning, according to the district. A concerned parent contacted the district early in the morning about a student's concerning behavior after school and off school grounds Tuesday afternoon,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

No injuries reported after Holland kitchen fire

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland firefighters are working to confirm the cause of a Tuesday night fire. Firefighters were called to a two-family home on West 17th Street for a fire which began in the kitchen of the first-floor apartment, according to Holland Fire Department. Holland Hospital: increases care for...
HOLLAND, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested for insurance fraud

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GEORGIA – A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested after allegedly claiming a pickup truck was stolen. Officer Catrice Lockett, 37, was arrested Jan. 4, in Douglas County, Georgia, according to sheriff’s office records. Douglas County is west of Atlanta. Lockett is charged with...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Sgt. Proxmire's K9 finds new home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Sgt. Ryan Proxmire’s K9 has found a new home a year and a half after the late sergeant’s death. Sergeant Proxmire was shot and killed while in pursuit with a suspect in August 2021. Ryker, Proxmire’s K9, was less than harmonious with Proxmire’s other...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Medical examiner rules Saturday fatal shooting as a homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Medical Examiner has ruled the Saturday fatal shooting as a homicide, according to the autopsy report Tuesday. Saturday morning: One man dead in early morning Grand Rapids shooting. Police officers found Jontell White, 30, dead in the area of Division and Burton...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy