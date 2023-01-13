Read full article on original website
Deputies: Multi-county chase reaches 100 mph on I-94; 1 arrested
Authorities say an eastern Michigan man was arrested after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed, multi-county chase in West Michigan.
KDPS: ‘Suspicious device’ that prompted evacuations was workout vest
The 'suspicious device' a man was seen wearing in downtown Kalamazoo that caused evacuations Wednesday is believed to have been a workout vest, police say.
Kalamazoo homes struck by gunfire, 18-year-old arrested
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is under arrest after several homes are struck by gunfire between the Edison and Southside neighborhoods, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Developing This Morning: Kalamazoo resident arrested after gunshots fired in Northside neighborhood. Officers were called to Wall Street between South...
Fire alarm pulled due to HVAC issue at Loy Norrix High School
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple police cruisers and firetrucks were on scene at Loy Norrix High School on Wednesday. The huge police presence was due to someone pulling a fire alarm because of an HVAC issue, according to Jay Shatara, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety spokesperson. Sports: Family members allowed...
Dash camera video shows erratic driver chased down by Van Buren deputies, fentanyl found
PAW PAW, Mich. — Dash camera video shows a 21-mile high speed chase through Van Buren and Berrien Counties. Around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Van Buren County Central Dispatch received a phone call from a semi-truck driver who was following a white pick-up, driven by Gino Miller, 27, who was driving erratically on the roadway, according to deputies.
Suspect charged in connection to Sunday Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man now faces charges after being arrested in connection to a shooting in Grand Rapids Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday. The suspect was charged with first-degree home invasion, possession of firearm by felon, and felony firearm, according to the department. Officers...
City to discuss attorney vacancy, Kalamazoo Avenue redesign at Tuesday meeting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo will decide how to handle its city attorney vacancy at a scheduled city commission meeting Tuesday. James Porter, the current Oshtemo township attorney, withdrew his name from consideration during contract negotiations due to personal family matters. Porter was supposed to be taking...
UPDATE: Missing Grand Rapids Woman Found Safe
UPDATE TO THE STORY OF VICKI! Vicki has been found and returned home safely late last night the Kent County Sheriff's Department said. Deputies were speaking with her family. ORIGINAL STORY: It's always so scary and sad for a family when a beloved family member wonders off and can't be found, especially when they suffer from dementia.
Boy, 12, sets fire to Kalamazoo area school, police say
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI – A juvenile is in custody after authorities say he set a Kalamazoo area school on fire, Kalamazoo Township police said. The 12-year-old Kalamazoo County boy remains lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Detention Center. Police responded to a 9:30 a.m. report of a student setting...
Car crashes into Ottawa County building, sheriff's deputies investigating
CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a woman crashed her car into a building in Crockery Township Sunday. Ottawa County Sheriff's Office: warns of fake phone calls. The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of Cleveland and Main Street, Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies said.
Theo & Stacys closing, a dive team searches, two juveniles arrested, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Theo & Stacy's to close after 50 years serving Kalamazoo. A Kalamazoo restaurant has announced that they are closing their doors. For 50 years, Theo & Stacy's has been a downtown staple. In a Facebook...
Grand Rapids middle school student found with loaded handgun
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Security officers with Grand Rapids Public Schools confiscated a loaded handgun from a middle school student Wednesday morning, according to the district. A concerned parent contacted the district early in the morning about a student's concerning behavior after school and off school grounds Tuesday afternoon,...
No injuries reported after Holland kitchen fire
HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland firefighters are working to confirm the cause of a Tuesday night fire. Firefighters were called to a two-family home on West 17th Street for a fire which began in the kitchen of the first-floor apartment, according to Holland Fire Department. Holland Hospital: increases care for...
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested for insurance fraud
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GEORGIA – A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested after allegedly claiming a pickup truck was stolen. Officer Catrice Lockett, 37, was arrested Jan. 4, in Douglas County, Georgia, according to sheriff’s office records. Douglas County is west of Atlanta. Lockett is charged with...
Sgt. Proxmire's K9 finds new home
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Sgt. Ryan Proxmire’s K9 has found a new home a year and a half after the late sergeant’s death. Sergeant Proxmire was shot and killed while in pursuit with a suspect in August 2021. Ryker, Proxmire’s K9, was less than harmonious with Proxmire’s other...
Video shows deadly shooting outside Grand Rapids nightclub
When Jontell White walked out of a Grand Rapids nightclub around 2 a.m. Saturday, he had 12 seconds to live.
Benton Harbor woman allegedly kills neighbor, faces charge of open murder, officers say
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A Benton Harbor woman was arrested for open murder after allegedly killing her next-door neighbor Jan. 10, according to Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. Public safety officers were called to River Terrace high rise apartments for a complaint of assault on the third floor,...
12-year-old who allegedly tried to start fire at Kalamazoo County school may face charges
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Police are requesting charges against a 12-year-old boy who allegedly attempted to start a fire at a Kalamazoo-area school building. No one was injured in the incident Monday morning. A 12-year-old Kalamazoo County boy was taken Kalamazoo County Juvenile Detention Center on Jan. 16, the...
Vigil held for missing Portage mother
Family and friends of a missing mother of eight held a candlelight vigil for her on Sunday. Heather Kelley has been missing since December 10.
Medical examiner rules Saturday fatal shooting as a homicide
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Medical Examiner has ruled the Saturday fatal shooting as a homicide, according to the autopsy report Tuesday. Saturday morning: One man dead in early morning Grand Rapids shooting. Police officers found Jontell White, 30, dead in the area of Division and Burton...
