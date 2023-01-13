ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

Anonymoususername
4d ago

Go tell the NCAA to pound sand! The whole city should turn out celebrating that championship especially after being unjustly persecuted by the NCAA that has destroyed our program. Put the banner back up!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

2 friends from Louisville claim $1 million Mega Millions winnings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman from Louisville who had been friends since high school will share a $1 million prize from last week's Mega Millions drawing. The pair who wish to remain anonymous tell Kentucky Lottery officials that they were out one night and needed to stop for gas.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Orchestra going on 2-year tour around Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Orchestra will tour the state of Kentucky for the next two years. The two-year musical trip is part of "In Harmony - The Commonwealth Tour of the Louisville Orchestra." The concerts will feature full orchestra performances, along with collaborative engagements with schools, community centers and libraries.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky Derby Museum art contest winner surprised at school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mercy Academy junior was surprised at school Wednesday morning with the news she won the Kentucky Derby Museum's Horsing Around with Art competition. Hadley Klusman was announced as the Grand Prize winner and was given a dozen red roses. She also got the "Spring Race...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

The Vernon Lanes building has had bowling for more than 100 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vernon Lanes keeps people busy in Butchertown. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores the entertainment destination. The updated historic Vernon Lanes in Butchertown has been open to bowlers for almost a year. The building has been on Story Avenue for more than 150 years and was first used...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Sneaker convention comes to Middletown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A sneaker convention is hitting the streets in Middletown this weekend. Saturday, January 14 Devin Faulkner of SNKR Culture is hosting a buy, sell and trade event of exclusive sneakers. Faulkner says sneaker lovers can find everything from New Balance to Jordans. Faulnker travels around...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

State Rep. Rachel Roarx introduces bill to make red light cameras legal in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed after walking across the street in downtown Louisville and police are currently searching for the speeding driver who hit him. It occurred in the heart of downtown Louisville, right near the convention center. Police say the drive of a maroon Dodge Challenger was speeding down Jefferson Street around 3 a.m. Sunday morning and the driver hit a man crossing the crosswalk.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy