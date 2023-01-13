Read full article on original website
Salem Planning Commission to consider new special use for former Paradise Flowers Shop
The Salem Planning Commission Tuesday night will consider a new special use that could then be considered for the vacant Paradise Flower Shop at 730 North Broadway. The special use would be for a property management office. The company would have to be licensed through the State of Illinois and utilize a site that has been used exclusively for commercial uses during the past 20 years. The same sign regulations as a home occupation would apply.
Salem Emergency Management Agency Coordinator retiring
Salem Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Terry Mulvany has announced his retirement effective April 30th. Mulvany has held the position for nearly 43 years and has been involved in emergency services since right after he graduated from high school in 1969. Salem Mayor Nic Farley says he tried to talk Mulvany...
Centralia issues boil order for South East part of town
Due to a water main break, a boil order has been issued for the following area:. Please contact the Centralia Public Works Department with any questions or concerns.
City of Centralia warns of street closure
CENTRALIA — Motorists in Centralia are being advised that Country Club Road will be closed from Edgebrook Lane to Golf Lane for the City of Centralia Public Works/Castle Ridge sewer line project starting at 10 a.m. today. The closure will last for approximately one week depending on the weather...
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 18th, 2023
A 25-year-old Kinmundy woman has been arrested by Salem Police for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of adult use cannabis and no mandatory auto insurance. Brittany Knavel of Meachum Road was initially involved in a traffic stop at South Broadway and Lake around 2:30 Wednesday morning. After probable cause was found to search the vehicle, police say they found several grams of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and meth residue, along with an unloaded shotgun hidden in a duffle bag.
2023 01/21 – Larry Smith
Larry Smith, 85, of Walnut Hill, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at his home. He was born November 23, 1937, in Edinburgh, Illinois, the son of Victor A. Smith and Ada M. (Hanna) Smith. He married Mary Ellen Roper on June 6, 1959, and she survives in Walnut Hill.
Monday morning fire damages Centralia home
Fire damaged a Centralia home Monday morning. The fire was at the Darrell Jones, Sr. home at 1002 North Maple. No one was home when the fire was spotted by a neighbor. The fire caused heavy damage to the attic but did not burn through the roof. While most of the fire was kept out of the living area, there was heavy heat and smoke damage.
One person injured in Centralia crash
An 18-year-old Keyesport woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Noleman and Lincoln Street in Centralia Saturday night. Centralia Police say 41-year-old Eric Queen of South Marion was eastbound on Noleman Street when he failed to stop for the stop light and hit an SUV in the side driven by 18-year-old Contessa Neikes of Railroad Street in Keyesport. She was northbound on Lincoln at the time.
2023 01/21 – Crystal Lynn Helton
Crystal Lynn Helton, 50, of Salem, died on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the home of her loving cousin and caregiver, Melissa LeMarr Gordon. Crystal was born on June 30, 1972, the daughter of Becky Helton (Joey Wimberly) of Salem and Steve (Sherry) Helton of Iuka. Crystal was surrounded by her family and close friends when her battle with pancreatic cancer ended.
2023 01/23 – Ted ‘Tanner’ Cosgrove
Ted ‘Tanner’ Cosgrove, 66, of Centralia passed away on January 13, 2023, at his home. He was born on January 15, 1956, in Patuxent River, Maryland to Arthur and Evelyn (Gagne) Cosgrove, who preceded him in death. He married Judith ‘Judie’ Condra on November 20, 1982, and they have been married for 40 years.
2023 01/18 – Elizabeth ‘Ann’ Tanner
Elizabeth “Ann” Tanner, age 68 of Salem, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Twin Willows Nursing Center in Salem with her family by her side. Funeral arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
2023 01/18 – Terri Garden
Terri Gwen Garden, age 64 of Salem, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Alton. Terri was born on May 19, 1958, in Centralia the daughter of Charles and Mary (Phillips) Freeman. She is survived by her son, Charles Garden, and wife Cheryl...
Friday The 13th Was Filled With Doom And Gloom For Two Area Residents
At around 8:20 p.m. 30 year old Derek Oguinn of Eldorado was arrested during a traffic stop for Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. He was also for Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and given a written warning for Operation of a Motor Vehicle with Expired Registration. Oguinn was booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $250 plus a $20 booking fee. He paid bond and was released.
Effingham Court Judge to rule Friday on TRO on new weapons law
The unsuccessful candidate for Illinois Attorney General who fought the Governor over COVID-19 restrictions is taking him on again over provisions of the new ban on semi-automatic weapons. Thomas DeVore of Greenville claims in the lawsuit filed in Effingham County Court that lawmakers violated the state constitutional rights of gun...
Former IL AG Candidate Tom DeVore Files Lawsuit Over Unconstitutional Assault Weapons Ban, Presents Legal Nightmare for Pritzker
Former IL AG Candidate Tom DeVore Files Lawsuit Over Unconstitutional Assault Weapons Ban, Presents Legal Nightmare for Pritzker (Effingham, IL) — Former GOP candidate for Illinois Attorney General Tom Devore issued the following statement today:. “I am pleased to announce this morning we have filed our first lawsuit in...
Rural Odin man charged with theft from Domino’s Pizza in Salem
A 30-year-old rural Odin man has been charged in Marion County Court in connection with the felony theft of money from Domino’s Pizza in Salem. Stephen Kantner of Delmar Avenue was picked up by Salem Police while he was in Salem on Monday. Police had been looking for him since last October.
2023 01/19 – Myah Jean Wills
Myah Jean Wills passed on to heaven on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Myah will be dearly missed by her parents: Cameryn Wills and Deziree Smith. She is also survived by her sister: Victoria Wills, grandparents: Tiffany Donahoo and Ryan Donahoo of Centralia and Kim Prather of Plainfield, IL; great-grandparents: Vickie Smith and Ronnie Smith of Mt. Vernon, and Debbie Donahoo; aunts: Gia Donahoo of Centralia, Sadie Donahoo of Centralia, Kylie Wallace of Centralia, Miranda Canada of Centralia, Jessica Wills of Kansas, Madison Wills of Plainfield, and Jennifer Thomas of Marion; great aunt: Sonya McKinney and husband Jason; and cousins: Lillian McKinney and Hannah McKinney.
2023 01/20 – Harlan Chapin Foster
Harlan Chapin Foster of Belle Rive, born December 15, 1945, passed away on January 15, 2023. Harlan was the son of Walter Chapin Foster and Frances Miriam Foster, also of Belle Rive, both deceased. Harlan died peacefully of natural causes surrounded by his family. Harlan is survived by his wife...
Germantown man arrested for shooting neighbor’s dog
CLINTON COUNTY — Bond has been set at $50,000 for a 62-year-old Germantown man on a Clinton County warrant charging him with felony aggravated cruelty to a companion animal. Dale Edward Litteken was served with the warrant Friday. He quickly posted $5,000 cash bail and was released from the Clinton County Jail.
