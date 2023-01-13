Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 18th, 2023
A 25-year-old Kinmundy woman has been arrested by Salem Police for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of adult use cannabis and no mandatory auto insurance. Brittany Knavel of Meachum Road was initially involved in a traffic stop at South Broadway and Lake around 2:30 Wednesday morning. After probable cause was found to search the vehicle, police say they found several grams of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and meth residue, along with an unloaded shotgun hidden in a duffle bag.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 16th, 2023
A 56-year-old rural Odin woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated battery. Jill Simonton of Westline Road is accused of shoving deputies and resisting being handcuffed. Deputies had initially been called to Simonton’s home to a domestic dispute. 30-year-old Xavier Goostree of Belle Rive...
southernillinoisnow.com
One person injured in Centralia crash
An 18-year-old Keyesport woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Noleman and Lincoln Street in Centralia Saturday night. Centralia Police say 41-year-old Eric Queen of South Marion was eastbound on Noleman Street when he failed to stop for the stop light and hit an SUV in the side driven by 18-year-old Contessa Neikes of Railroad Street in Keyesport. She was northbound on Lincoln at the time.
Effingham Radio
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 56 year old David K. Smith of Willow Hill, IL for an Effingham County FTA warrant for contempt. David was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 27 year old Rachel L. Worman of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, January 15th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old homeless Centralia woman for theft and obstructing ID. Samantha Olston was taken to the Marion County Jail. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a self-propelled roofing trailer from a business on US 50 just west of the overpass in Odin. The trailer is valued at $38,000. The theft was reported on Saturday.
southernillinoisnow.com
Rural Odin man charged with theft from Domino’s Pizza in Salem
A 30-year-old rural Odin man has been charged in Marion County Court in connection with the felony theft of money from Domino’s Pizza in Salem. Stephen Kantner of Delmar Avenue was picked up by Salem Police while he was in Salem on Monday. Police had been looking for him since last October.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, January 14th, 2023
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding warrants. 30-year-old Jeremy Lippert, who told police he was homeless, was arrested by Centralia Police on a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on pending possession of methamphetamine and controlled substances. The bond is set at $25,000.
kbsi23.com
ISP investigating death of inmate at Jefferson County Jail
MT. VERNON, Ill. (KBSI) – The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death of an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office requested ISP to investigate. Jefferson County Correctional Officers found 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon unresponsive in her...
southernillinoisnow.com
Illinois State Police investigating in-custody death of Jefferson County inmate
Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an in-custody death of an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail at the request of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Initial findings include that during the early morning hours of January 15, Jefferson County Correctional Officers located 31-year-old...
Metro East smash-and-grab thieves busted with heroin, loaded guns
Three people are behind bars after police impeded a smash-and-grab theft at one Metro East store.
KFVS12
Confrontation led to shooting in Carbondale, Ill., police say
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police identified a juvenile believed to be responsible for a shooting that injured another juvenile. They say information on the juvenile’s identity and related charges is restricted by the Illinois Juvenile Court Act. According to Carbondale police, a juvenile was shot after a confrontation with...
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/19 – Myah Jean Wills
Myah Jean Wills passed on to heaven on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Myah will be dearly missed by her parents: Cameryn Wills and Deziree Smith. She is also survived by her sister: Victoria Wills, grandparents: Tiffany Donahoo and Ryan Donahoo of Centralia and Kim Prather of Plainfield, IL; great-grandparents: Vickie Smith and Ronnie Smith of Mt. Vernon, and Debbie Donahoo; aunts: Gia Donahoo of Centralia, Sadie Donahoo of Centralia, Kylie Wallace of Centralia, Miranda Canada of Centralia, Jessica Wills of Kansas, Madison Wills of Plainfield, and Jennifer Thomas of Marion; great aunt: Sonya McKinney and husband Jason; and cousins: Lillian McKinney and Hannah McKinney.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/23 – Ted ‘Tanner’ Cosgrove
Ted ‘Tanner’ Cosgrove, 66, of Centralia passed away on January 13, 2023, at his home. He was born on January 15, 1956, in Patuxent River, Maryland to Arthur and Evelyn (Gagne) Cosgrove, who preceded him in death. He married Judith ‘Judie’ Condra on November 20, 1982, and they have been married for 40 years.
Effingham Radio
Wheeler Man Sentenced To Prison For Burglary Of Two Local Residences
A Wheeler man has been sentenced to six years in prison for burglaries at two Effingham homes. He also stole a vehicle. Paul A. Beville, 47, of Wheeler was arrested on two counts of residential burglary, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and stolen property. It was reported that Paul took items from two homes in Effingham and stole one of the vehicles. All stolen property was safely returned.
wpsdlocal6.com
State police investigating after woman dies in jail in southern Illinois
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL — State police are investigating the death of a female inmate who was jailed in the Jefferson County, Illinois, Jail. The inmate, 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, was found unresponsive in her cell during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, Illinois State Police investigators said in a news release Tuesday.
KFVS12
Shots fire, woman arrested Carbondale Police Dept.
The public was invited to attend a town hall-style meeting to address gun control issues. First person of color to take oath as State Treasurer of Mo. The city is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the person or persons responsible for vandalizing the Herrin Doughboy Memorial Plaza. The...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia issues boil order for South East part of town
Due to a water main break, a boil order has been issued for the following area:. Please contact the Centralia Public Works Department with any questions or concerns.
wdml.com
Germantown man arrested for shooting neighbor’s dog
CLINTON COUNTY — Bond has been set at $50,000 for a 62-year-old Germantown man on a Clinton County warrant charging him with felony aggravated cruelty to a companion animal. Dale Edward Litteken was served with the warrant Friday. He quickly posted $5,000 cash bail and was released from the Clinton County Jail.
wmix94.com
City of Centralia warns of street closure
CENTRALIA — Motorists in Centralia are being advised that Country Club Road will be closed from Edgebrook Lane to Golf Lane for the City of Centralia Public Works/Castle Ridge sewer line project starting at 10 a.m. today. The closure will last for approximately one week depending on the weather...
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/21 – Crystal Lynn Helton
Crystal Lynn Helton, 50, of Salem, died on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the home of her loving cousin and caregiver, Melissa LeMarr Gordon. Crystal was born on June 30, 1972, the daughter of Becky Helton (Joey Wimberly) of Salem and Steve (Sherry) Helton of Iuka. Crystal was surrounded by her family and close friends when her battle with pancreatic cancer ended.
Comments / 0