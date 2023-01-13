Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 18th, 2023
A 25-year-old Kinmundy woman has been arrested by Salem Police for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of adult use cannabis and no mandatory auto insurance. Brittany Knavel of Meachum Road was initially involved in a traffic stop at South Broadway and Lake around 2:30 Wednesday morning. After probable cause was found to search the vehicle, police say they found several grams of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and meth residue, along with an unloaded shotgun hidden in a duffle bag.
southernillinoisnow.com
One person injured in Centralia crash
An 18-year-old Keyesport woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Noleman and Lincoln Street in Centralia Saturday night. Centralia Police say 41-year-old Eric Queen of South Marion was eastbound on Noleman Street when he failed to stop for the stop light and hit an SUV in the side driven by 18-year-old Contessa Neikes of Railroad Street in Keyesport. She was northbound on Lincoln at the time.
Woman struck and killed by MetroLink train Sunday
On Sunday, MetroLink riders in Illinois experienced delays of up to an hour.
wpsdlocal6.com
State police investigating after woman dies in jail in southern Illinois
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL — State police are investigating the death of a female inmate who was jailed in the Jefferson County, Illinois, Jail. The inmate, 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, was found unresponsive in her cell during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, Illinois State Police investigators said in a news release Tuesday.
KFVS12
Carbondale police looking for 2 people after shots fired in crowd
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for two people after shots were fired in a crowd early Sunday morning, January 15. According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers were monitoring a large crowd in the 200 block of West Main Street around 1:57 a.m. when an unidentified person fired several shots in an unknown direction.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Emergency Management Agency Coordinator retiring
Salem Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Terry Mulvany has announced his retirement effective April 30th. Mulvany has held the position for nearly 43 years and has been involved in emergency services since right after he graduated from high school in 1969. Salem Mayor Nic Farley says he tried to talk Mulvany...
southernillinoisnow.com
Illinois State Police investigating in-custody death of Jefferson County inmate
Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an in-custody death of an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail at the request of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Initial findings include that during the early morning hours of January 15, Jefferson County Correctional Officers located 31-year-old...
Metro East smash-and-grab thieves busted with heroin, loaded guns
Three people are behind bars after police impeded a smash-and-grab theft at one Metro East store.
KFVS12
Shots fire, woman arrested Carbondale Police Dept.
The public was invited to attend a town hall-style meeting to address gun control issues. First person of color to take oath as State Treasurer of Mo. The city is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the person or persons responsible for vandalizing the Herrin Doughboy Memorial Plaza. The...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia issues boil order for South East part of town
Due to a water main break, a boil order has been issued for the following area:. Please contact the Centralia Public Works Department with any questions or concerns.
kbsi23.com
ISP investigating death of inmate at Jefferson County Jail
MT. VERNON, Ill. (KBSI) – The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death of an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office requested ISP to investigate. Jefferson County Correctional Officers found 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon unresponsive in her...
southernillinoisnow.com
Monday morning fire damages Centralia home
Fire damaged a Centralia home Monday morning. The fire was at the Darrell Jones, Sr. home at 1002 North Maple. No one was home when the fire was spotted by a neighbor. The fire caused heavy damage to the attic but did not burn through the roof. While most of the fire was kept out of the living area, there was heavy heat and smoke damage.
kbsi23.com
Herrin man accused of motor vehicle theft, found hiding from authorities
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Herrin man faces several charges after authorities say he stole a vehicle and hid from sheriff”s deputies. Christopher D. Gravett faces charges of motor vehicle theft, resisting a peace officer, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to land. Williamson County sheriff’s...
newschannel20.com
Hillsboro man found dead, self-inflicted gunshot wound
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCCU) — A Hillsboro man was found dead in a wooded area on Monday afternoon. Benjamin D. Leible, 25, was pronounced dead at 4:12 pm on Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner. The Montgomery County Coroner says Hillsboro police were investigating an illegal sale or transfer of...
KFVS12
Carbondale woman arrested in connection with shots fired report
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with a report of shots fired Monday morning, January 16. Jessica Williams, 33, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm. She was taken to the Jackson County Jail. According...
wdml.com
Germantown man arrested for shooting neighbor’s dog
CLINTON COUNTY — Bond has been set at $50,000 for a 62-year-old Germantown man on a Clinton County warrant charging him with felony aggravated cruelty to a companion animal. Dale Edward Litteken was served with the warrant Friday. He quickly posted $5,000 cash bail and was released from the Clinton County Jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 16th, 2023
A 56-year-old rural Odin woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated battery. Jill Simonton of Westline Road is accused of shoving deputies and resisting being handcuffed. Deputies had initially been called to Simonton’s home to a domestic dispute. 30-year-old Xavier Goostree of Belle Rive...
KFVS12
Missing Carbondale man believed to be in danger
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man missing for more than a month is believed to be in danger. According to Carbondale police, Jared R. Knight, 31, of Carbondale, has a condition that places him in danger. They say he was last seen December 6, 2022 around 1:35 p.m. in the...
KFVS12
Confrontation led to shooting in Carbondale, Ill., police say
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police identified a juvenile believed to be responsible for a shooting that injured another juvenile. They say information on the juvenile’s identity and related charges is restricted by the Illinois Juvenile Court Act. According to Carbondale police, a juvenile was shot after a confrontation with...
