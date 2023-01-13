John M. Burke, MD, highlights progress in the field of hematology and oncology presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition. As I write this column, I am attending the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. As is always the case, there are more big stories of amazing progress in the field of hematology and oncology than I can possibly summarize in one short column. One of these, which I have written about before and will probably write about again, is the emergence of bispecific antibodies to redirect native T lymphocytes against malignant B lymphocytes. But in this column I’ll focus on a different and perhaps equally important story—namely, that measurement of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) can be used to predict outcomes and assess responses to treatment of various lymphomas.

