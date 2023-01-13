ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

860wacb.com

Hiddenite Man Taken Into Custody

Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested 58-year old Scott Darnell Frye of Hiddenite on Monday. He was served an arrest warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was for resisting a public officer in Iredell County. Frye has been released under a bond of $5,100. Frye has a...
HIDDENITE, NC
yadkinripple.com

Weapons, drug charges filed after traffic stop

On Jan. 16, deputies with the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office assisted the N.C. State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop on US Highway 421 in Yadkinville. An N.C. State Highway Patrol trooper had stopped a vehicle for a registration violation. The vehicle was being operated by Michael Linwood Jones, age 49, of Wilkes County.
YADKINVILLE, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Boone Police Chased a Stolen Vehicle to Wilkes County

Three people were arrested after a high-speed chase in a stolen car. On January 15th, at around 11:56 pm, Boone police witnessed a silver 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling on US 421 South near Industrial Drive. The vehicle was swerving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed...
BOONE, NC
WJHL

1 charged with murder in Carter Co. drug overdose

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton man was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in relation to a 2022 drug overdose case, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced. According to a release from the CCSO, John Marcos Ramos Osborne, 20, was arrested after a grand jury indicted him on charges of second-degree murder, […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WXII 12

Pursuit from Boone through Wilkes County ends with 3 arrests

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen SUV Sunday night, Boone Police said. Boone Police said officers saw an SUV speeding and swerving in and out of traffic on US 421 South near Industrial Drive at 11:56 p.m. Police said the SUV had been stolen from South Carolina and did not have a registration plate displayed.
BOONE, NC
WLOS.com

Man faces numerous charges after body scanner at jail detects suspected narcotics

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says one person is in custody after being accused of bringing drugs into the detention center. The sheriff's office said in a press release that on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a deputy noticed a "suspicious vehicle" in the sheriff's office parking lot. While the deputy was attempting to contact the driver, officials say a passenger exited the vehicle and the driver left the scene.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Spike Strips Used to stop Stolen Car

We received a report from Sheriff Len Hagaman about a Boone Officer attempting to stop a vehicle 421 at a Food Lion last night. The vehicle refused to stop and the Boone Officer chased them into Wilkesboro City. Highway patrol deployed spike strips and took out the Boone units tires. Wilkesboro deployed spike strips and suspect vehicle hit spikes. Wilkes continued to chase the vehicle till it wrecked on 421 past Brushy Fork road. All three occupants were arrested and the car they were driving came back as stolen. Hamptons towed the stolen car and the Boone patrol car back to Boone.
BOONE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Police chase from Boone into Wilkesboro

WILKESBORO, N.C. — A police chase started in Boone before crossing county lines and ending in Wilkes County around midnight on Sunday, Jan. 15. A silver 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling east on US 421 South near Industrial Drive and was speeding and swerving in between lanes with no license plate.
BOONE, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Facing Felony And Misdemeanor Charges

35-year old Elizabeth Rose Bushatz of Taylorsville was arrested on Saturday by Taylorsville Police. She’s was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun. Bushatz has been released under a secured bond of $20,000 and is scheduled to make an Alexander County District Court appearance today.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Catawba Co. wreck leaves one dead, two injured, troopers say

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a two-car crash Tuesday evening in Catawba County. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Saint James Church Road at Sunset Street. A 2009 Kia Rio was traveling east on Sunset Street, attempted to...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Meth, fentanyl seized from man during traffic stop in Catawba County, deputies say

NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies seized methamphetamines and fentanyl after pulling over a vehicle for not having its headlines on in Catawba County early Wednesday morning, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies conducted the traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. along Fairgrove Church Road. During the stop, a K-9 performed […]
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Newton Man Killed In Catawba County Accident

NEWTON – On Tuesday, January 17, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Catawba County on Saint James Church Road at Sunset Street. A 2009 Kia Rio was traveling east on Sunset Street, attempted to turn left from a stop sign onto Saint James Church Road, and turned in front of a southbound 2016 Kia Optima.
NEWTON, NC
993thex.com

Boone Police shoot stolen farm tractor’s tires during pursuit

A deputy with the Boone, North Carolina Police Department was forced to shoot the tire of a stolen farm tractor during a pursuit on Tuesday. A social media post by the department says the suspect, Ronnie Hicks, was no stranger to local police. Hicks reportedly stole a tractor, then drove...
BOONE, NC
860wacb.com

Stony Point Woman Arrested Again Then Released Again

28-year old Chelsy Lynn Combs of Stony Point was taken into custody by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies on Sunday, January 15th. She was served arrest warrants for two counts of failure to appear on charges of felony probation violations. She was released under a secured bond of $10,000. Combs...
STONY POINT, NC
WCNC

Iredell County seeks suspect in Troutman killing

TROUTMAN, N.C. — A felony murder warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection to the death of a man in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Investigators are looking for Carlton Michael Clarke, who they described as a 23-year-old Black man weighing 175 pounds...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Felony Drug Arrest Made By Taylorsville Police Department

James Arthur Blankenship, age 37 of Taylorsville, was placed in custody on Saturday, January 14th by the Taylorsville Police Department. He was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Blankenship was confined in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $20,000. As of this morning, he remained in custody.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Conover Man Facing Charges In Alexander County, Iredell, Caldwell, Burke And Catawba Counties

27-year-old Mark Edward Hinson of Conover was arrested Friday, January 13th by Burke County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged in Catawba County with multiple offenses including three felony counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, two felony counts apiece of habitual larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle and single felony counts of larceny by removing anti-inventory device, attempted larceny, and larceny.
CONOVER, NC

