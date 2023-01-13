Read full article on original website
Hiddenite Man Taken Into Custody
Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested 58-year old Scott Darnell Frye of Hiddenite on Monday. He was served an arrest warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was for resisting a public officer in Iredell County. Frye has been released under a bond of $5,100. Frye has a...
yadkinripple.com
Weapons, drug charges filed after traffic stop
On Jan. 16, deputies with the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office assisted the N.C. State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop on US Highway 421 in Yadkinville. An N.C. State Highway Patrol trooper had stopped a vehicle for a registration violation. The vehicle was being operated by Michael Linwood Jones, age 49, of Wilkes County.
Go Blue Ridge
Three people were arrested after a high-speed chase in a stolen car. On January 15th, at around 11:56 pm, Boone police witnessed a silver 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling on US 421 South near Industrial Drive. The vehicle was swerving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed...
1 charged with murder in Carter Co. drug overdose
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton man was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in relation to a 2022 drug overdose case, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced. According to a release from the CCSO, John Marcos Ramos Osborne, 20, was arrested after a grand jury indicted him on charges of second-degree murder, […]
WXII 12
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen SUV Sunday night, Boone Police said. Boone Police said officers saw an SUV speeding and swerving in and out of traffic on US 421 South near Industrial Drive at 11:56 p.m. Police said the SUV had been stolen from South Carolina and did not have a registration plate displayed.
Man accused of leading police on a chase in stolen tractor across Watauga County
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A TikTok video shows police patrol vehicles chasing a man on a John Deere tractor through Watauga County. The chase started in Boone near Three Forks Baptist Church, according to Boone police. The suspect, Ronnie Hicks, is accused of stealing the tractor and driving it recklessly on Highway 421, crashing into multiple vehicles.
WLOS.com
Man faces numerous charges after body scanner at jail detects suspected narcotics
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says one person is in custody after being accused of bringing drugs into the detention center. The sheriff's office said in a press release that on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a deputy noticed a "suspicious vehicle" in the sheriff's office parking lot. While the deputy was attempting to contact the driver, officials say a passenger exited the vehicle and the driver left the scene.
Go Blue Ridge
We received a report from Sheriff Len Hagaman about a Boone Officer attempting to stop a vehicle 421 at a Food Lion last night. The vehicle refused to stop and the Boone Officer chased them into Wilkesboro City. Highway patrol deployed spike strips and took out the Boone units tires. Wilkesboro deployed spike strips and suspect vehicle hit spikes. Wilkes continued to chase the vehicle till it wrecked on 421 past Brushy Fork road. All three occupants were arrested and the car they were driving came back as stolen. Hamptons towed the stolen car and the Boone patrol car back to Boone.
Mother, daughter charged after allegedly taking dog from outside shelter in single-digit temps
Dog found in freezing temps, women charged after allegedly taking it. SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Sullivan County women face theft charges after they allegedly took a dog from owners who left it outside during December’s arctic blast, and the mother-daughter duo intends to fight in court as Harley the German Shepherd remains missing. […]
wfmynews2.com
WILKESBORO, N.C. — A police chase started in Boone before crossing county lines and ending in Wilkes County around midnight on Sunday, Jan. 15. A silver 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling east on US 421 South near Industrial Drive and was speeding and swerving in between lanes with no license plate.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Facing Felony And Misdemeanor Charges
35-year old Elizabeth Rose Bushatz of Taylorsville was arrested on Saturday by Taylorsville Police. She’s was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun. Bushatz has been released under a secured bond of $20,000 and is scheduled to make an Alexander County District Court appearance today.
WBTV
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a two-car crash Tuesday evening in Catawba County. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Saint James Church Road at Sunset Street. A 2009 Kia Rio was traveling east on Sunset Street, attempted to...
Meth, fentanyl seized from man during traffic stop in Catawba County, deputies say
NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies seized methamphetamines and fentanyl after pulling over a vehicle for not having its headlines on in Catawba County early Wednesday morning, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies conducted the traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. along Fairgrove Church Road. During the stop, a K-9 performed […]
860wacb.com
NEWTON – On Tuesday, January 17, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Catawba County on Saint James Church Road at Sunset Street. A 2009 Kia Rio was traveling east on Sunset Street, attempted to turn left from a stop sign onto Saint James Church Road, and turned in front of a southbound 2016 Kia Optima.
993thex.com
A deputy with the Boone, North Carolina Police Department was forced to shoot the tire of a stolen farm tractor during a pursuit on Tuesday. A social media post by the department says the suspect, Ronnie Hicks, was no stranger to local police. Hicks reportedly stole a tractor, then drove...
860wacb.com
Stony Point Woman Arrested Again Then Released Again
28-year old Chelsy Lynn Combs of Stony Point was taken into custody by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies on Sunday, January 15th. She was served arrest warrants for two counts of failure to appear on charges of felony probation violations. She was released under a secured bond of $10,000. Combs...
Iredell County seeks suspect in Troutman killing
TROUTMAN, N.C. — A felony murder warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection to the death of a man in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Investigators are looking for Carlton Michael Clarke, who they described as a 23-year-old Black man weighing 175 pounds...
860wacb.com
Felony Drug Arrest Made By Taylorsville Police Department
James Arthur Blankenship, age 37 of Taylorsville, was placed in custody on Saturday, January 14th by the Taylorsville Police Department. He was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Blankenship was confined in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $20,000. As of this morning, he remained in custody.
860wacb.com
Conover Man Facing Charges In Alexander County, Iredell, Caldwell, Burke And Catawba Counties
27-year-old Mark Edward Hinson of Conover was arrested Friday, January 13th by Burke County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged in Catawba County with multiple offenses including three felony counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, two felony counts apiece of habitual larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle and single felony counts of larceny by removing anti-inventory device, attempted larceny, and larceny.
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Catawba County, troopers say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning in Catawba County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. It happened along East Maiden Road off of U.S. Highway 321 just after 6 a.m., which is just north of Lincolnton. The road was closed as investigators canvassed the scene.
