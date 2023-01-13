We received a report from Sheriff Len Hagaman about a Boone Officer attempting to stop a vehicle 421 at a Food Lion last night. The vehicle refused to stop and the Boone Officer chased them into Wilkesboro City. Highway patrol deployed spike strips and took out the Boone units tires. Wilkesboro deployed spike strips and suspect vehicle hit spikes. Wilkes continued to chase the vehicle till it wrecked on 421 past Brushy Fork road. All three occupants were arrested and the car they were driving came back as stolen. Hamptons towed the stolen car and the Boone patrol car back to Boone.

BOONE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO