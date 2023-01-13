ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold weather shelters available with chilly weekend ahead

By Scott Sutton
 5 days ago
All counties on the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County announced they will open warming shelters this weekend as a cold front brings much cooler weather to Florida.

Low temperatures on Saturday morning are forecast to be in the low 40s with a wind chill in the low 30s.

High temperatures will struggle to hit 60 degrees in many places Saturday.

A wind chill advisory is in effect for the entire Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County from midnight until 10 a.m. Saturday.

While a frost advisory is in effect for Palm Beach County from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Sunday.

Okeechobee County

Okeechobee County will provide a warming center during the overnight hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The warming center will be located at RiteLife at 202 Northeast Second St., Suite 5 in Okeechobee starting at 5:30 p.m. each evening. The shelter will remain open until safe temperatures are reported the next morning. The center may close for the night if no one arrives by 10 p.m.

Anyone needing to use the center should bring their own bedding.

For everyone's safety, no weapons, drugs, alcohol, or pets will be allowed in the center.

For more information, contact Barbara at RiteLife by calling 561-503-1323.

Martin County

A cold weather shelter will be open at the 10th Street Community Center in Stuart on Saturday at 5 p.m. It will close on Sunday at 8 a.m.

St. Lucie County

In the Image of Christ will be operating an emergency cold weather shelter this weekend at the Percy Peek Gym located at 2902 Avenue D in Fort Pierce.

The shelter will be open Friday at 5:30 p.m. through Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Indian River County

The Source will have their 36-bed Dignity Bus activated to be used as a cold weather shelter starting at 9 p.m. each night. The Dignity Bus is located at 1015 Commerce Ave. in Vero Beach.

The Salvation Army, located at 2655 5th St SW (Corner of 5th Street SW and 27th Avenue) in Vero Beach will be open for the first 40 persons who arrive. Entry starts at 6 p.m. each night and the facility will close at 7 a.m. the following morning. Dinner will be served nightly followed by a light breakfast in the morning.

Palm Beach County

The following cold weather emergency shelter locations will be open beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday and will close as necessary based on weather conditions as outlined in the Cold Weather Shelter plan.

Westgate Park and Recreation Center
3691 Oswego Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Belle Glade Transitional Shelter and Lake Village at the Glades
341 NW 11th Street
Belle Glade, FL 33430

Palm Tran Connection will begin bus pickups to the established routes at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For more information, call Palm Beach County Division of Emergency Management at (561) 712-6400.

