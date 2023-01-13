Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 18th, 2023
A 25-year-old Kinmundy woman has been arrested by Salem Police for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of adult use cannabis and no mandatory auto insurance. Brittany Knavel of Meachum Road was initially involved in a traffic stop at South Broadway and Lake around 2:30 Wednesday morning. After probable cause was found to search the vehicle, police say they found several grams of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and meth residue, along with an unloaded shotgun hidden in a duffle bag.
kbsi23.com
ISP investigating death of inmate at Jefferson County Jail
MT. VERNON, Ill. (KBSI) – The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death of an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office requested ISP to investigate. Jefferson County Correctional Officers found 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon unresponsive in her...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Emergency Management Agency Coordinator retiring
Salem Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Terry Mulvany has announced his retirement effective April 30th. Mulvany has held the position for nearly 43 years and has been involved in emergency services since right after he graduated from high school in 1969. Salem Mayor Nic Farley says he tried to talk Mulvany...
wpsdlocal6.com
State police investigating after woman dies in jail in southern Illinois
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL — State police are investigating the death of a female inmate who was jailed in the Jefferson County, Illinois, Jail. The inmate, 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, was found unresponsive in her cell during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, Illinois State Police investigators said in a news release Tuesday.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 16th, 2023
A 56-year-old rural Odin woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated battery. Jill Simonton of Westline Road is accused of shoving deputies and resisting being handcuffed. Deputies had initially been called to Simonton’s home to a domestic dispute. 30-year-old Xavier Goostree of Belle Rive...
Illinois crews respond to barn fire Wednesday morning
Crews are responding to a major fire in Shiloh, Illinois.
foxillinois.com
Hillsboro man found dead, self-inflicted gunshot wound
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCCU) — A Hillsboro man was found dead in a wooded area on Monday afternoon. Benjamin D. Leible, 25, was pronounced dead at 4:12 pm on Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner. The Montgomery County Coroner says Hillsboro police were investigating an illegal sale or transfer of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, January 15th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old homeless Centralia woman for theft and obstructing ID. Samantha Olston was taken to the Marion County Jail. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a self-propelled roofing trailer from a business on US 50 just west of the overpass in Odin. The trailer is valued at $38,000. The theft was reported on Saturday.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia issues boil order for South East part of town
Due to a water main break, a boil order has been issued for the following area:. Please contact the Centralia Public Works Department with any questions or concerns.
Effingham Radio
Wheeler Man Sentenced To Prison For Burglary Of Two Local Residences
A Wheeler man has been sentenced to six years in prison for burglaries at two Effingham homes. He also stole a vehicle. Paul A. Beville, 47, of Wheeler was arrested on two counts of residential burglary, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and stolen property. It was reported that Paul took items from two homes in Effingham and stole one of the vehicles. All stolen property was safely returned.
Effingham Radio
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 56 year old David K. Smith of Willow Hill, IL for an Effingham County FTA warrant for contempt. David was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 27 year old Rachel L. Worman of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
freedom929.com
ROADS POSTED / WATCH FOR SIGNS
(NEWTON) Officials in Jasper County have announced that the 10 ton weight limit is now in effect for all Wade Township roads and will continue through April 15th, unless otherwise noted. Motorists should pay attention to all posted weight limit signs in Wade Township. Drivers elsewhere throughout the region should observe all posted weight limit signs.
wrul.com
Friday The 13th Was Filled With Doom And Gloom For Two Area Residents
At around 8:20 p.m. 30 year old Derek Oguinn of Eldorado was arrested during a traffic stop for Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. He was also for Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and given a written warning for Operation of a Motor Vehicle with Expired Registration. Oguinn was booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $250 plus a $20 booking fee. He paid bond and was released.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/23 – Ted ‘Tanner’ Cosgrove
Ted ‘Tanner’ Cosgrove, 66, of Centralia passed away on January 13, 2023, at his home. He was born on January 15, 1956, in Patuxent River, Maryland to Arthur and Evelyn (Gagne) Cosgrove, who preceded him in death. He married Judith ‘Judie’ Condra on November 20, 1982, and they have been married for 40 years.
southernillinoisnow.com
One person injured in Centralia crash
An 18-year-old Keyesport woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Noleman and Lincoln Street in Centralia Saturday night. Centralia Police say 41-year-old Eric Queen of South Marion was eastbound on Noleman Street when he failed to stop for the stop light and hit an SUV in the side driven by 18-year-old Contessa Neikes of Railroad Street in Keyesport. She was northbound on Lincoln at the time.
wmix94.com
City of Centralia warns of street closure
CENTRALIA — Motorists in Centralia are being advised that Country Club Road will be closed from Edgebrook Lane to Golf Lane for the City of Centralia Public Works/Castle Ridge sewer line project starting at 10 a.m. today. The closure will last for approximately one week depending on the weather...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, January 14th, 2023
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding warrants. 30-year-old Jeremy Lippert, who told police he was homeless, was arrested by Centralia Police on a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on pending possession of methamphetamine and controlled substances. The bond is set at $25,000.
wdml.com
Germantown man arrested for shooting neighbor’s dog
CLINTON COUNTY — Bond has been set at $50,000 for a 62-year-old Germantown man on a Clinton County warrant charging him with felony aggravated cruelty to a companion animal. Dale Edward Litteken was served with the warrant Friday. He quickly posted $5,000 cash bail and was released from the Clinton County Jail.
Emergency hearing Wednesday on attempt to stop Illinois assault weapons ban from being enforced
A number of lawsuits aim to strike down the law passed last week by the Illinois General Assembly.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem City Council raises water and sewer rates 15%
The Salem City Council has voted to raise water and sewer rates by 15 percent. City Manager Rex Barbee says the increase will catch the city up from 13 years of no increases before a 25-percent increase was approved a year and a half ago. “With the approval of the...
