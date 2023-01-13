Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger Ignored Mike Tomlin On His Way To 4 Different Extraordinary Seasons
The Pittsburgh Steelers pride themselves as an organization for keeping team matters within the locker room. Very rarely does the media and fans hear of turmoil inside closed doors. This may be the ‘old fashioned’ approach taken by the front office or the underly understanding from players and coaches of how the business side of football is conducted. The transition of coaches falls into that ‘hush hush’ category.
Yardbarker
Watch: Shedeur, Deion Sanders' son, launches a football 'over them mountains'
Napoleon Dynamite's uncle, Rico, once made a bet that he could throw a football "over them mountains". He was, of course, embellishing a bit and romanticizing his apparently stellar high school football career, but there is one real-life quarterback at least who'd be able to take Rico up on his bet.
Yardbarker
Should Steelers reunite QB Kenny Pickett with former college teammate?
Now that the Steelers' offseason has officially begun, talks of how the 17th overall pick will be used have ramped up. The latest idea is reuniting QB Kenny Pickett with his favorite target from college. WR Jordan Addison has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and Pittsburgh will certainly be...
Yardbarker
Andy Reid Gives Brutal Injury Update For Offensive Weapon
Andy Reid held his press conference Tuesday before the Kansas City Chiefs held their first practice for their Divisional Round game. The Chiefs practiced Tuesday, as their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be held on Saturday. Reid had updated on a few critical Chiefs injuries. According to Pete Sweeney...
Yardbarker
Steelers Bring Back 2022 Training Camp Standout On A 1-Year Deal
Some Pittsburgh Steelers fans may have forgotten about wide receiver, Anthony Miller. The veteran speedster performed quite well in training camp and was expected to have a decent role with the offense this season, particularly as rookie Calvin Austin III got his feet under him. Well, things didn’t go according to plan for either wide out, and it wasn’t because of poor performance.
Yardbarker
Steelers Brian Flores Was The “Puppeteer” Behind Kenny Pickett’s Critical Week 9 Turn Around
By all accounts, Pickett had a rough start to his rookie season. He took over for Mitch Trubisky in Week 4 against the Jets. Initially, Trusbisky had been slated to be under center to give the rookie Pickett a chance to get comfortable. Trubisky wasn’t getting it done and at halftime, Head Coach Mike Tomlin made the decision to bench him and start the young QB.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Brian Flores May Have The Perfect Opportunity To Become A Head Coach Again In 2023
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin has made it clear that his staff got lucky last off-season. Brian Flores was available and was interested in coaching with Tomlin. With Teryl Austin hired as the team’s defensive coordinator already, Flores was brought on to be the linebackers coach. Throughout the season, Tomlin made it clear that this could be a one-and-done situation with Flores.
Yardbarker
Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett Was Convinced That Saints Picked Him At 19 When Phone Rang On Draft Night
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett seems like he was destined to join the black and gold. Pickett was freely acknowledged as the best quarterback in the worst rookie class since EJ Manuel was the only first-round quarterback in the 2013 NFL Draft. Manuel actually went four slots higher than the former Pitt Panther, but the league’s loss is Pittsburgh’s gain.
Yardbarker
Sean Payton Would 'Absolutely' Consider This Coaching Position
The NFL has no shortage of juicy storylines heading into the offseason. Many high-level players may be on new teams next season via free agency or trade. One name that everyone is watching is Sean Payton. After taking a year off from coaching, he is now the most coveted free-agent coach. He went on Colin Cowherd’s show and said he would “absolutely” consider a coaching position many think he shouldn’t, the Houston Texans.
Yardbarker
HC Todd Bowles has stern message for Buccaneers
For better or worse, the Buccaneers won't be the same team next season. "Those who come back, we gotta create new culture, new chemistry and new camaraderie," head coach Todd Bowles said, per JoeBucsFan, a website that covers the team. "We'll have new people coming in. If you're lucky enough to come back or privileged enough to come back, be ready to work."
Yardbarker
Steelers' Highly Anticipated Offseason Coaching Decisions Put On Hold Due To Mike Tomlin 'Personal Matter'
The reason for the delay is because Head Coach Mike Tomlin has needed to prioritize a “personal matter” at this time. Reports are that two members within the team’s organization have acknowledged this, but details on the matter have not been specified. Player exit meetings will be conducted virtually.
Yardbarker
ESPN Predicts Steelers Fire Matt Canada And Sign Important Free Agent
The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially in offseason mode, and with it comes all the questions about what the team can do to improve in 2023. The organization got a good look at the talent selected in the 2022 draft and hopefully found some important building blocks to get them back to playing at least one game in January next year.
Yardbarker
Pathetic Penalty That Attributed To Steelers Missing Playoffs Results In A Fine After Week 18
The Pittsburgh Steelers had an incredible turnaround to their season. Their season started out 2-6 prior to the bye week and led almost everyone to write the team off. However, after the bye, they rebounded to an astonishing 7-2 and nearly made the playoffs. The Steelers did what they needed to do and won their last several games. They also needed help in the form of a Buffalo Bills and New York Jets win. The Bills won, but the Miami Dolphins managed to kick a last-second field goal to beat the Jets eliminating the Steelers from playoff contention. That field goal was made possible by a controversial play call that gave the Dolphins a first down on the final drive.
Yardbarker
Eagles' Jalen Hurts addresses Giants targeting his injured shoulder
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts sounds ready for the New York Giants to target his sprained throwing shoulder during Saturday's playoff game between the NFC East rivals. "It's football. I've got a bounty on me every week I go out there on the field," Hurts told reporters on Tuesday, per...
Yardbarker
Tom Brady Responds To Recent Reports Linking Him To Raiders, Dolphins
For many teams in the NFL, the playoffs have begun, and all focus is on trying to advance. But those who failed to qualify are already looking at how they can improve their team for next season, and the Las Vegas Raiders are in that group. One name that has continually been linked to the Raiders is that of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend Andy Russell Has His Crazy 48-Year Old Record Shattered By Cincinnati On Sunday Night
Pittsburgh Steelers fans and historians couldn’t help but watch in awe when Sam Hubbard of the Cincinnati Bengals scooped up a Tyler Huntley fumble and ran 98 yards to help secure his team’s 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday’s Wild Card Weekend and surpassing a record set by former Pittsburgh All-Pro linebacker, Andy Russell.
Comments / 0