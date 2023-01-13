Read full article on original website
Bun B Reflects on Jay-Z Using His Lyrics for “99 Problems”
Bun B has spoken out about how it feels knowing Jay-Z borrowed a few lines from him for his Grammy-award-winning track “99 Problems.”. The Houston legend spoke about the experience while a guest on the People’s Party With Talib Kweli, and was asked whether he felt that a lot of Hov’s supporters were unaware that the first four lines of Hov’s third verse on the hit single were pulled from UGK’s 1996 song “Touched,” off their iconic project Ridin’ Dirty.
Conducta Reimagines Maverick Sabre’s Soul-Pop Gem “I Need” As A UKG Slammer
From the look of things, 2023 is shaping up to be a year of risk-taking and new beginnings for Maverick Sabre. A few days ago, he took to Instagram to tease that he’d soon be releasing a beat tape of sorts, but before that comes, he’s shared Conducta’s bumpy garage remix of “I Need”, the opening track to his 2012-released debut LP, Lonely Are The Brave.
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Slammed for Selling New $6K ‘Love’ Retreat After Kody Brown Split
Backlash! Sister Wives star Meri Brown was slammed for selling a new $6K “love” retreat following her split from Kody Brown. “I am so excited about this one. We have so many good things planned,” Meri, 52, announced about an upcoming retreat at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, January 17.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Stars Ice-T and Christopher Meloni Debunk Rumors of Feud on Twitter
A rumored feud between Ice-T and Christopher Meloni apparently isn’t true. The Law & Order: SVU actors took to Twitter to clear up the gossip. “Just sent this email over to my guy @Chris_Meloni,” Ice-T wrote on Twitter. “Clownass MFs trying to make up Drama outta thin air… WOW… MFs are really on that BS.”
Hit-Boy Says Drake Turned Down the Beat That Became ASAP Rocky’s “1 Train”
On the ten year anniversary of ASAP Rocky’s debut studio album Long. Live. A$AP, producer Hit-Boy revealed that Drake turned down the beat for what eventually became the song “1 Train.”. “First person I sent this beat to was Drake,” Hit-Boy tweeted in response to Fake Shore Drive’s...
Premiere: London Rap Riser Nix Northwest Shares Visuals For Feel-Good Number “Sun In My Eyes”
After some time away, rising London rapper Nix Northwest is back with a new jazz-infused single titled “Sun In My Eyes”, which is lifted from his forthcoming debut album, Xin’s Disappearance. The track offers an insight into the life of ‘Xin’—a fictional alter-ego portrayed by Nix across...
Frank Ocean on Renewed Interest in Albums and Moving Away From Singles After Years of Loosies
More than six years after releasing his latest full-length offering, Frank Ocean might be teasing new music. While sending out announcements for his latest Blonded merch sale, Ocean indicated he’s interested in making a longer piece of work again. In a cryptic statement on the back of a round of posters, Frank referenced the string of loosies he dropped in the fall of 2019, which included the tracks “DHL,” “In My Room,” “Dear April,” and “Cayendo.”
‘Mixed & Mastered’: Watch Hit-Boy Find Inspiration at Hacienda PATRÓN in Pt. 1 of His New Doc
Grammy award-winning rapper and producer Hit-Boy is a master of his craft. He’s a hip hop pioneer, leveraging his talent, discipline, and connection to the culture to break new ground while keeping inspiration top of mind. And Hit-Boy’s latest source of inspiration comes from Mexico, with PATRÓN Tequila’s recent prestige launch, PATRÓN EL ALTO. Following a trip to Hacienda PATRÓN in Jalisco, Mexico, where he saw how agave is grown and processed to make extraordinary tequila, Hit-Boy linked with Offset to create “2 LIVE,” a new high energy anthem.
Dublin Rap Duo Travis & Elzzz Make Their Mark With Debut Mixtape ‘Full Circle’
Having built up anticipation over the last few months, Dublin-based rap duo Travis & Elzzz have finally released their debut mixtape, Full Circle. The 8-track project, which was produced in its entirety by long-time collaborator Liam Harris, sees the rappers reflect on their journey thus far—from freestyling together during lockdown to shaking up the game with their inimitable chemistry on wax. Full Circle takes us right into the duo’s world: over the course of the near-20-minute offering, we get an insight into how two underdogs defied the odds while also creating space for others to forge their own paths.
Taylor Swift Shouts Out SZA’s ‘SOS’ as “Anti-Hero” Remains Atop Billboard Hot 100
Taylor Swift is shouting out SZA’s recently released SOS album amid the continued success of her Midnights single “Anti-Hero.”. “What on Earth I love you guys,” Swift wrote in an Instagram Stories update, as seen below. “PS – Been listening to [SZA’s] album nonstop. Absolutely adore her music. So much love and respect for her!!”
Watch Sudan Archives Perform “Homesick” on ‘The Tonight Show’
Sudan Archives brought “Homesick (Gorgeous & Arrogant),” a track off last year’s widely praised Natural Brown Prom Queen album, to the Tonight Show stage on Monday. Joining the acclaimed violinist and songwriter of the performance was an expertly assembled band boasting trumpet, bass, and drums. The addition of a wine glass, meanwhile, was handled by Sudan Archives’ fellow Stones Throw Records signee Peanut Butter Wolf.
Drill Masterminds Groundworks Call On Unknown T, Digga D, M Huncho & More For ‘The G Tape: Volume 2’
Almost a year ago to the day, the Groundworks family pooled their resources to release their debut full-length compilation: The G-Tape: Volume 1. Featuring heavyweights such as Digga D, Unknown T, M1llionz and V9, it was an essential collection for UK drill fans. Now, Groundworks are back with a follow-up...
Best Style Releases This Week: Joe Freshgoods x Vault by Vans, Salehe Bembury x Clarks, and More
Two of streetwear’s biggest collaborators headline this week of drops. We are getting the latest work from Joe Freshgoods and Vans plus Salehe Bembury is debuting his latest footwear collab, the Clarks Mud Moss Lugger. Other notable releases include Stüssy latest work with Our Legacy, Crenshaw Skate Club’s capsule to raise money for the Harold Hunter Foundation, the latest from Y-3, and more.
Venna Connects With Masego & Mick Jenkins For “Casa Lopez”
Since releasing his acclaimed Venology six-tracker last year, it feels like Grammy-winning saxophonist and producer Venna has been on the ultimate victory lap, spreading his wings and just generally having fun with life. Late last year, the London-born musician dropped off “Sicily’ Box”, a cosmic, almost spiritual jam with Yussef...
Fear of God and Birkenstock Partner on New Collab Collection
The new year is bringing with it a new collaboration from Fear of God and Birkenstock. As seen in action in the official campaign images from photographer Joshua Kissi below, the two brands have partnered on what’s being billed as a “new footwear proposition.” For the collab, the Jerry Lorenzo-founded label has developed a Los Feliz sandal in partnership with Birkenstock’s 1774 division.
Catch Up With The Cast Of "That '70s Show" Before The Reboot Drops On Netflix
This cast have kept themselves very busy. Good for them!
Cardi B on Why She Decided Not to Publicly Address Offset Cheating Rumors
In an extensive new interview, Cardi B explained why she decided against addressing rumors that her husband Offset had cheated on her with various women. In a clip from her interview with Jason Lee for his new Revolt TV series The Jason Lee Show, Cardi was asked why she was “quiet” as the rumors about the Migos rapper spread. “You know why I was quiet? I was quiet because one thing I’m gonna do [is] find out the truth,” she told Lee, of Hollywood Unlocked. “You know that I was finding out that truth. So, it’s like, if I entertain something that I know is not true, on the internet, people be like, ‘Oh, it is true because you’re addressing it. But when I don’t address it, it’s true or not, as well.”
Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant C.J. Harris Dead at 31
Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris, who placed sixth on the show’s 13th season in 2014, has passed away. He was 31. TMZ reports Harris died on Sunday after suffering an apparent heart attack. The Alabama native was rushed to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, where he was later pronounced dead. Although Harris’ death was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner’s Office, an official cause of death has not yet been released.
Samuel Ross, British Fashion Hero, Talks Virgil’s Impact, Dr. Martens & Finding Inspiration In Brutalism
Samuel Ross, 31, is one of the most inspirational figures in fashion today—a multidisciplinary artist who has continuously straddled the worlds of art, style and architecture since launching his label, A-COLD-WALL*, back in 2015, which has gone on to become one of the most sought-after brands in the world.
21 Savage Involved in Heated Exchange on Clubhouse
21 Savage was involved in an intense argument on Clubhouse on Monday, though it was unclear what spawned the disagreement. “You waited for this moment your whole life, so you could argue with a n***a on Clubhouse,” 21 says in the clip below. “You keep letting all these Chicago n***as boost your head up, like y’all n***as ain’t dying in real life, man. Stop playing...every n***a that we beef with, 30 of they n***as get smoked and don’t nothing happen to us,” he continues. “In real life, n***a. It’s real life!”
