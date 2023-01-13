In an extensive new interview, Cardi B explained why she decided against addressing rumors that her husband Offset had cheated on her with various women. In a clip from her interview with Jason Lee for his new Revolt TV series The Jason Lee Show, Cardi was asked why she was “quiet” as the rumors about the Migos rapper spread. “You know why I was quiet? I was quiet because one thing I’m gonna do [is] find out the truth,” she told Lee, of Hollywood Unlocked. “You know that I was finding out that truth. So, it’s like, if I entertain something that I know is not true, on the internet, people be like, ‘Oh, it is true because you’re addressing it. But when I don’t address it, it’s true or not, as well.”

