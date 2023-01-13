Read full article on original website
sciencealert.com
Procrastinating Could Be a Sign of Serious Health Problems, Study Finds
University students have a lot of freedom but not much structure. This can be bad for habitual procrastinators. Studies have shown that at least half of university students procrastinate to a level that is potentially harmful to their education. But this may not be the only negative result of putting...
The Silent Epidemic Affecting Generation Z
Marcus McKinley was a junior at Ohio University when his mother, Kim, then fifty-five, collapsed at work. He figured it was dehydration, but when he got to the hospital, he found out it was more serious than that; she’d had a stroke and needed brain surgery. Her right side was paralyzed, so she couldn’t walk, and when she first got out of the ICU, Marcus couldn’t understand a word she said. The weeks and months just after a stroke are the most important for rehabilitation, but Kim’s initial progress was minimal, and she languished. His mother had been gregarious and liked to go line dancing, or watch Browns and Buckeyes games. Before, she had a wide, warm smile, but now her face drooped.
Scientists claim that near-death experiences might prove the existence of an afterlife
Near-death experiences (NDEs) have long been a topic of debate among scientists and spiritual leaders alike. Some argue that NDEs prove the existence of an afterlife, while others say that they can be explained by natural causes. However, a growing body of scientists suggests that NDEs may indeed provide evidence of an afterlife.
scitechdaily.com
Secrets to Aging Gracefully: Researchers Uncover Factors Linked to Optimal Aging
Findings underline the importance of a strength-based rather than a deficit-based focus on aging and older adults. What are the keys to “successful” or optimal aging? A new study followed more than 7,000 middle-aged and older Canadians for approximately three years to identify the factors linked to well-being as we age.
Drinks that help the body detox can also aid in the removal of toxins and pollutants.
Detox drinks are beverages made from natural ingredients, such as fruits, vegetables, and herbs, that are used to cleanse and detoxify the body. The goal of detox drinks is to rid the body of toxins and to help improve overall health. Detox drinks can help reduce bloating, improve digestion, and increase energy. They can also help flush out toxins and impurities from the body.
Phys.org
Eating one wild fish same as month of drinking tainted water: study
Eating one freshwater fish caught in a river or lake in the United States is the equivalent of drinking a month's worth of water contaminated with toxic "forever chemicals", new research said on Tuesday. The invisible chemicals called PFAS were first developed in the 1940s to resist water and heat,...
Harvard Health
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
CNET
Naturally Produce More Dopamine and Serotonin to Enjoy a Happier 2023
This story is part of Tech for a Better World, stories about the diverse teams creating products, apps and services to improve our lives and society. It's a new year and maybe that means you're trying to adjust your mindset for a happier, healthier year. Considering all the stresses brought in 2022 -- interest rate hikes, surging rent prices and skyrocketing prices -- that might not be the easiest thing. It can feel hard to be really happy when there's a lot of stressful things going on in the world.
A mental health tech company ran an AI experiment on real users. Nothing’s stopping apps from conducting more.
When people log in to Koko, an online emotional support chat service based in San Francisco, they expect to swap messages with an anonymous volunteer. They can ask for relationship advice, discuss their depression or find support for nearly anything else — a kind of free, digital shoulder to lean on.
outsidetheboxmom.com
Mental Health: 5 Foods to help improve depression
Depression is a serious mental illness that affects millions of people across the globe. It can be challenging to identify or treat, but there are some things you can do to help yourself feel better. If you’re looking for the best-prescribed treatments for your depression, medambien provides the best solutions....
msn.com
Cabbage: Nutrition advice from experts
Slide 1 of 5: Health tips from the experts“Cabbage may help to reduce chronic inflammation ” -María F. Carzon, Bachelor degree in Human Nutrition“Eating cabbage regularly may lower the risk of certain cancers” -Toni Tran, Bachelor of Science - BS - Dietetics/Dietitian→ Cabbage: See more perspectives→ Love Cabbage? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and more→ Cabbage: Explore FAQs answered by experts from across the worldThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual nutritionists, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
To lower harmful cholesterol, follow Some medical advice.
High cholesterol levels can be a significant risk factor for heart disease, stroke, and other heart-related conditions. Thankfully, there are several ways to lower bad cholesterol and protect your heart. Here are 9 tips from professionals to lower your cholesterol.
psychologytoday.com
Feeling Stuck? 2 Types of Procrastination
Different types of procrastination require different interventions. Nervous system regulation is key to changing habits. Who amongst us hasn’t had the experience of knowing what we should do to feel better yet continuing to do the exact opposite? If you’re like most people, you probably have plenty of experience with procrastination. You might even be reading this post to avoid something you really need to be doing.
Multiple Studies Find Common Food and Makeup Additive Responsible for Colon Cancer
The culprit is the omnipresent titanium dioxide (E171), a component used to whiten a myriad of products, from food to cosmetics to everything under the sun. According to Chemical Safety Facts, for over a hundred years, pure titanium dioxide has served as the foundation for an array of products in manufacturing industries and our daily lives.
CNBC
What a brain expert eats in a day to boost memory and stay sharp
For neuroscience researcher, Marc Milstein, eating healthy isn't only to keep your body fit and strong but to do the same for your brain. In his book, "The Age-Proof Brain: New Strategies to Improve Memory, Protect Immunity and Fight Off Dementia," Milstein breaks down lifestyle habits that can help keep your brain young no matter your age. Milstein shares with CNBC Make It what he eats throughout the day to boost his memory and stay sharp.
Experts create checklist of 12 steps to reduce dementia risk
Experts have devised a 12 step checklist they say people can use to reduce the risk of developing dementia.The vast majority of people are not doing enough to ward off dementia in later life, according to Alzheimer’s Research UK.The charity said it hoped to empower people to make choices to help reduce the risk of them developing the neurodegenerative disorder, which it referred to as the “most feared consequence of ageing”.Professor Jonathan Schott, chief medical officer at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said that only 30 per cent of people know that there is something that they can do to individually reduce...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover Biological Consequences of Racism
New research published in Biological Psychiatry has discovered a correlation between discrimination and an altered brain-gut microbiome. Structural racism not only has psychological consequences but also impacts the body on a biological level. Discrimination has been shown to contribute to various mental and physical disorders such as obesity, depression, and addiction, however, the biological pathways linking social experiences to physical health effects remain largely unknown.
An Open Letter To Anyone Who Struggles With Anxiety and Negative Thoughts
As a psychology student and someone who has had battles with mental health issues, I thought I would share some insights on how I handle it. This is a big leap for me, I am a very private person and don't often speak so openly about issues but I feel that if I can help even one person, it's worth it.
psychologytoday.com
Mental Health Involves the Ability to Ignore Much
"Awfulizing" about family unfairness was at one time encouraged by psychotherapists but today a philosophical disputation method is preferred. Prince Harry, in his book and subsequent media interviews, has asserted that dredging up past family mistreatment is a step toward mental health. This may be an unhelpful message to disseminate,...
psychologytoday.com
Sleep Better, Live Longer
It's important to address the root cause of sleepless nights. Getting enough sleep can help reduce stress and improve your mood. Lack of sleep may increase your risk for serious health problems like diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease. John (not his real name) came to my office complaining...
