Have you not heard
3d ago
start investigating who she was on the phone with: Phone records , txt messages , social media , interview coworkers at her job . Ex boyfriend, boyfriend, etc . could've been crazy ex of drugs related .
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Teen boy stabbed during NYC street fight in broad daylight: cops
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed during a broad-daylight fight on a Brooklyn street, cops said Wednesday. The teen was knifed in the torso around 3 p.m. Tuesday outside a laundromat at Sixth Avenue and 49th Street in Sunset Park, police said. He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn with non-life-threatening injuries, cops said. Police believe the teen knew his attackers, who fled after the stabbing. The incident came hours after a 17-year-old boy was knifed twice in the back on 34th Avenue near Parsons Boulevard in Flushing, cops said. A group of seven teen boys ran off in an unknown direction after the stabbing, police said.
NBC New York
NYC Smoke Shop Worker Shot Following Dispute With Group Outside Store: Police
A man working in a Hells Kitchen smoke shop was shot in the leg following an argument with a group of men outside the store Wednesday morning, police said. According to the NYPD, the incident took place just after midnight outside a smoke shop on 9th Avenue near 49th Street.
Man slashed in face during dispute in Brooklyn apartment building, 3 suspects sought
Police are searching for three men after a man was slashed in the face during an argument inside a Brooklyn apartment building Tuesday night.
3 women shot while attending outdoor gathering in Queens
It happened on 14-25 Central Avenue in Far Rockaway just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.
fox5ny.com
32-year-old man shot, killed in Brooklyn: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon. Authorities say the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in Park Slope near the corner of Dean Street and 4th Avenue. The victim was shot in the abdomen and rushed...
Police investigating Brooklyn bus groping incident
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a groping incident that took place on an MTA bus in Brooklyn on Tuesday. At around 11:10 am, the 20-year-old woman boarded the B82 MTA bus at Kings Highway and Avenue 8. Later, as the bus traveled in the area of Bay Parkway and Kings Highway, she was approached by a male suspect who forcibly grabbed her buttocks over her clothing. The woman asked the man not to touch her. He got off the bus at the Cropsey Avenue and Bay Parkway bus stop. No injuries were reported The post Police investigating Brooklyn bus groping incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station
NEW YORK, NY – An 80-year-old man was assaulted and robbed inside a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday. According to police, a black male approached the elderly male inside the Pitkin Avenue and Euclid Avenue station at around 7:30 pm. The suspect sprayed the man in the face with an unknown liquid, then choked him while forcibly robbing the man of his belongings. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Detectives with the NYPD’s 75th Precinct are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect who is still at large. If you have information, you can call 800-577-TIPS. The post 80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Family: Man in custody after attacking ex-girlfriend on 3 separate occasions
The family of Irene Guzman says she has been living in fear, waiting for her ex-boyfriend to be arrested.
NYPD: Numerous bloody, violent weekend incidents across Brooklyn under investigation
The NYPD is investigating a string of violent acts across the Brooklyn borough Tuesday.
Teen hospitalized after being stabbed outside Brooklyn laundromat
It happened on 6th Avenue and 49th Street in Sunset Park just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Teen blinds man, 80, with light, then chokes, punches him in Brooklyn subway robbery
An 80-year-old man was robbed by a teenage thief who blinded him with bright light and a mystery spray before choking and punching him at a Brooklyn subway station this week, police said.
Boy, 16, stabbed multiple times in back at Brooklyn laundromat
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times in the back at a Brooklyn laundromat on Tuesday, according to police. The teenager was attacked just after 3 p.m. at a laundromat near the intersection of 6th Avenue and 49th Street in Sunset Park.
Man, 40, gunned down in front of Brooklyn home: police
A 40-year-old man was fatally shot in front of a Brooklyn home Tuesday afternoon, police said.
NYPD officer shot in arm while patrolling area known for gang activity; 1 suspect charged
A police officer was shot in the arm in the East Tremont section of the Bronx early Tuesday morning.
NYPD officer shot through police car windshield in the Bronx
Officers were responding to a report of shots fired at Prospect Avenue and E. 183rd Street in the Tremont section just after 3 a.m. when they encountered two suspects.
Teen girl found dead near East River in Brooklyn, police say
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 13-year-old girl was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said. The girl’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical […]
Staten Island 12-year-old feared missing, police
NEW YORK, NY – Police on Staten Island late Monday night announced they are searching for 12-year-old Ariyah Garcia-Smith. Detectives with the 121st Precinct said Garcia-Smith left her home at 3 pm and never returned. Now police and her family are concerned for her safety. As of 11:30 pm on Monday, she is still missing. She was last seen at her home on Wright Avenue in Staten Island. She is described as a female, approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 150 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red bubble jacket, and black glasses. Anyone with information The post Staten Island 12-year-old feared missing, police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Man shot in the back in Bed-Stuy; shooter on the loose
A man is now recovering at a hospital after getting shot in the back in Bed-Stuy Sunday night.
Bronx man charged with murder in MTA stabbing incident
NEW YORK, NY – 56-year-old Bronx resident Anthony Johnson has been arrested and charged with murder for an October stabbing incident aboard an MTA bus on East 149th Street. According to police, at around 10:30 pm on October 9, Johnson stabbed a man aboard the MTA BX19 near the intersection of East 149th Street and Gerard Avenue. Detectives with the city’s 44th Precinct tied Johnson to the incident where a dispute between himself and two others escalated. He then stabbed the 55-year–old man multiple times. A female victim was uninjured in the attack. The victim was taken to NYC Health The post Bronx man charged with murder in MTA stabbing incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
71-year-old shot twice in Brooklyn home
NEW YORK - A 71-year-old man was shot Sunday night inside a home in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, and now police are searching for two women. It happened on East 48th Street. In exclusive video, you can hear a muffled gunshot, followed by another, followed by a third. Then two people run to a dark car, and it speeds off. It happened Sunday night just after 5 p.m. A 71-year-old man was shot was shot in the bottom floor of a home. Many elderly residents live on the street. "The neighborhood here is fantastic and it's very shocking that that happened," one person said. "It's really...
