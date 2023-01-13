NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a groping incident that took place on an MTA bus in Brooklyn on Tuesday. At around 11:10 am, the 20-year-old woman boarded the B82 MTA bus at Kings Highway and Avenue 8. Later, as the bus traveled in the area of Bay Parkway and Kings Highway, she was approached by a male suspect who forcibly grabbed her buttocks over her clothing. The woman asked the man not to touch her. He got off the bus at the Cropsey Avenue and Bay Parkway bus stop. No injuries were reported The post Police investigating Brooklyn bus groping incident appeared first on Shore News Network.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO