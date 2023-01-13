ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Post

Teen boy stabbed during NYC street fight in broad daylight: cops

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed during a broad-daylight fight on a Brooklyn street, cops said Wednesday. The teen was knifed in the torso around 3 p.m. Tuesday outside a laundromat at Sixth Avenue and 49th Street in Sunset Park, police said.  He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn with non-life-threatening injuries, cops said.  Police believe the teen knew his attackers, who fled after the stabbing.  The incident came hours after a 17-year-old boy was knifed twice in the back on 34th Avenue near Parsons Boulevard in Flushing, cops said.  A group of seven teen boys ran off in an unknown direction after the stabbing, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

32-year-old man shot, killed in Brooklyn: NYPD

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon. Authorities say the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in Park Slope near the corner of Dean Street and 4th Avenue. The victim was shot in the abdomen and rushed...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Police investigating Brooklyn bus groping incident

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a groping incident that took place on an MTA bus in Brooklyn on Tuesday. At around 11:10 am, the 20-year-old woman boarded the B82 MTA bus at Kings Highway and Avenue 8. Later, as the bus traveled in the area of Bay Parkway and Kings Highway, she was approached by a male suspect who forcibly grabbed her buttocks over her clothing. The woman asked the man not to touch her. He got off the bus at the Cropsey Avenue and Bay Parkway bus stop. No injuries were reported The post Police investigating Brooklyn bus groping incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station

NEW YORK, NY – An 80-year-old man was assaulted and robbed inside a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday. According to police, a black male approached the elderly male inside the Pitkin Avenue and Euclid Avenue station at around 7:30 pm. The suspect sprayed the man in the face with an unknown liquid, then choked him while forcibly robbing the man of his belongings. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Detectives with the NYPD’s 75th Precinct are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect who is still at large. If you have information, you can call 800-577-TIPS. The post 80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Teen girl found dead near East River in Brooklyn, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 13-year-old girl was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said. The girl’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Staten Island 12-year-old feared missing, police

NEW YORK, NY – Police on Staten Island late Monday night announced they are searching for 12-year-old Ariyah Garcia-Smith. Detectives with the 121st Precinct said Garcia-Smith left her home at 3 pm and never returned. Now police and her family are concerned for her safety. As of 11:30 pm on Monday, she is still missing. She was last seen at her home on Wright Avenue in Staten Island. She is described as a female, approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 150 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red bubble jacket, and black glasses.   Anyone with information The post Staten Island 12-year-old feared missing, police appeared first on Shore News Network.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

Bronx man charged with murder in MTA stabbing incident

NEW YORK, NY – 56-year-old Bronx resident Anthony Johnson has been arrested and charged with murder for an October stabbing incident aboard an MTA bus on East 149th Street. According to police, at around 10:30 pm on October 9, Johnson stabbed a man aboard the MTA BX19 near the intersection of East 149th Street and Gerard Avenue. Detectives with the city’s 44th Precinct tied Johnson to the incident where a dispute between himself and two others escalated. He then stabbed the 55-year–old man multiple times. A female victim was uninjured in the attack. The victim was taken to NYC Health The post Bronx man charged with murder in MTA stabbing incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

71-year-old shot twice in Brooklyn home

NEW YORK - A 71-year-old man was shot Sunday night inside a home in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, and now police are searching for two women. It happened on East 48th Street. In exclusive video, you can hear a muffled gunshot, followed by another, followed by a third. Then two people run to a dark car, and it speeds off. It happened Sunday night just after 5 p.m. A 71-year-old man was shot was shot in the bottom floor of a home. Many elderly residents live on the street. "The neighborhood here is fantastic and it's very shocking that that happened," one person said. "It's really...
BROOKLYN, NY

