The Mayoral Candidates Threw Down This Weekend – Who’s On Top?

Mayor Lightfoot mixed it up with her challengers at a forum over the weekend. It appears that Lightfoot’s team has decided Paul Vallas is one of her biggest obstacles to re-election. All of the other candidates also had a lot to say about their competition. John Howell speaks with Gregory Pratt, Chicago Tribune reporter covering Mayor Lori Lightfoot and City Hall.
OCC Changes Name

(DesPlaines, IL) — Oakton Community College has officially become Oakton College. In addition to the name change, the College unveiled an updated logo and visual identity centered in diversity, inclusion and equity. Oakton’s Board of Trustees first discussed the prospect of transitioning to Oakton College in 2019 as the...
