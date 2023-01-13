ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
Detroit News

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson staying with Lions for 2023 season

Allen Park — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is sticking with the team for next season, barring unforeseen circumstances, according to a team source familiar with the negotiations. Johnson had been a hot candidate for a handful of the league's head coaching vacancies, interviewing with the Houston Texans...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit King's Dante Moore, Sauce Gardner excelling; Oden eyeing NFL playoffs

Detroit King football coach Tyrone Spencer is thrilled with what Dante Moore and Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner have accomplished this year, becoming the face of King’s program and showing young student-athletes that they can stay in the inner city and come out as top players nationally at the prep, college and professional levels.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Niyo: Kings of the North? Lions look like heirs to the throne

Dan Campbell wasn’t coaching on the sidelines during the NFL’s wild-card weekend. Instead, he was coaching from his couch. And as a guest on ESPN’s simulcast of the Dallas-Tampa Bay playoff dud Monday night, the Lions’ head coach admitted to the hosts, Peyton and Eli Manning, just how “frustrating” it is to sit and watch the postseason.
DETROIT, MI

