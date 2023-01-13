Read full article on original website
Miley Cyrus Wore a Wardrobe of Vintage Looks — Including 3 Versace Gowns! — for Her NYE Special
Miley Cyrus worked with her stylist Bradley Kenneth on a dream catalog of archival high-fashion gowns for her Miley's New Year's Eve Party special, which aired on NBC on Saturday Miley Cyrus welcomed in the new year wearing a number of looks from fashion's past. On Saturday night, the "Wrecking Ball'' artist, 30, co-hosted her second Miley's New Year's Eve Party NBC special alongside her godmother and country music legend Dolly Parton, 76. Not only did the Plastic Hearts singer lead the 2023 countdown with a show-stopping program,...
Taraji P. Henson Glamorously Swings With Incredible Views in Breezy Dress & Barefoot on Bali Vacation
Taraji P. Henson is continuing her vacation-style streak with breezy pieces and beautiful scenery. The award-winning actress is currently on a month-long spiritual journey in Bali, Indonesia. During a recent interview on Angie Martinez’s “IRL” podcast, Henson revealed that she would be taking the trip to discover what truly makes her happy. Henson gave her Instagram a peek at her getaway through a series of carousel-style images on Instagram, where she appears at the Bali swing amusement and theme park. In the first photo of the slide, the “Empire” star poses on the Bali swing in a vibrant pink maxi dress The...
Tiffany Haddish Goes Sartorially Hard & Soft in Delicate Mesh Top With Studded Pants & Combat Boots for Jason Lee Show Launch Party
Tiffany Haddish arrived to “The Jason Lee Show” launch party at Eden in Los Angeles on Tuesday to support Hollywood Unlocked’s CEO and founder’s eponymous show. Guests included Tamar Braxton, Deon Taylor, Joseph Sikora, Jhonni Blaze, and Tokyo Stylez. Haddish wore a casual outfit to the launch. The comedian paired an Off-White mesh tie-dye cropped top with leather pants designed with studs down the legs and zippers at the pockets. For accessories, she opted for an embellished unicorn necklace, stacked diamond earrings, and a medium leather tote by Helena Farrar. She wore her blond hair in a short curly pixie-styled cut...
Lauren London Goes Wild in Zebra-Patterned Pink Minidress & Metallic Strappy Sandals at ‘You People’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lauren London looked pretty in pink for the premiere of Netflix’s “You People” in Los Angeles on Jan. 17. The actress stars in the romantic-comedy movie alongside Eddie Murphy, Nia Long and Jonah Hill. “You People” will be available to stream on Jan. 27 and follows a new couple and their families, who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences. For the occasion, London wore a hot pink turtleneck minidress by Alex Perry....
Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid join the best 2023 shoe trend: Effortlessly chic
Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid are always looking stylish! The two stars are known for wearing chic and casual ensembles, and while celebrities are usually spending lots of money to put together the best fashion looks, both Katie and Gigi are showing their best fashion moments in the...
Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation
Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut
We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
Popculture
Bonnie Raitt Mourns Death of 'Friend and One of the Greatest Singers'
Bonnie Raitt is mourning the loss of her close friend and fellow singer Renee Geyer. Geyer, a celebrated Australian jazz and soul singer, died Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the age of 69 from complications following hip surgery. As news of her passing broke, the music world took to social media to pay their respects, with Raitt joining the outpouring of tributes.
Exes Sean Penn and Robin Wright Seen Together for First Time in Years at Los Angeles Airport
Sean Penn and Robin Wright were married from 1996 until they divorced in 2010 Sean Penn and Robin Wright are spending time together. Over the weekend, the exes were spotted together at Los Angeles International Airport as they carried their bags up an escalator. The actors have both recently ended relationships: Penn, 62, finalized his divorce from Leila George in April 2022, while Wright, 56, filed for divorce from Clément Giraudet in Sept. 2022 after four years together. Penn and Wright began dating in 1989 after Penn's divorce from Madonna...
Taraji P. Henson Blooms in Floral Dress & Gladiator Sandals on Bali Vacation
Taraji P. Henson is continuing to enjoy her vacation in Bali, Indonesia. After meditating in a paradisiac scenery, the actress shared another moment of her trip on Instagram. This time, Henson watched a traditional performance of “Ramayana,” inspired by an ancient story popular in South and Southeast Asia. For the occasion, Henson was wrapped up in a boxy gray dress with a whimsical print made up of florals and geometric shapes in a contrasting hue. The garment featured wide sleeves and a squared-off neckline. As for her hair, the “Empire” star wore her braided hair up in a towering updo sat on...
Anika Noni Rose Marries Jason Dirden: Inside Their 'Moving' Wedding Officiated by Colman Domingo
The Princess and the Frog actress got married in an October ceremony with the Euphoria actor officiating As a former Disney princess, Anika Noni Rose could not have a wedding that was anything less than fit for a royal. And her ceremony did not disappoint. The voice behind Tiana in Disney's The Princess and the Frog, Rose, 50, married Jason Dirden last October in Los Angeles, Brides reported. The two met in 2014 when they were cast in the Broadway production of A Raisin in the Sun. Dirden...
NKOTB Singer Jonathan Knight Opens Up to Lance Bass About 5-Year Fertility Journey with Husband
Jonathan Knight and Lance Bass both talked about their respective fertility journeys with their husbands on Bass' new podcast Jonathan Knight is opening up about his journey to start a family. Appearing on fellow boybander Lance Bass' new podcast, Lance Bass Presents: Frosted Tips, the New Kids on the Block singer conversed with the host about trying to start families as gay men. Knight, 54, revealed that he and husband Harley Rodriguez have previously made attempts at growing their family. "We tried it. We went through the journey for about five...
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign
Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
Tracee Ellis Ross Styles Bodycon Dress With Gucci x The North Face Hiking Boots
Tracee Ellis Ross gave her winter wardrobe an edgy boost in her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the “Black-ish” actress uploaded a series of carousel-style images on the social media site, which sees her posing in the corner of a neutral room. “2023 is already feeling hot,” Ross wrote under the photos. The Golden Globe winner kicked off the new year in casual style, wearing a long-sleeve black bodycon dress. The staple piece included puffy shoulder pads, structured contoured boning details on the bodice and a fitted skirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ross initially...
Donatella Versace on 'Amazing' Time Designing Britney Spears Wedding Dress: She Was 'So Liberated'
The Queen of Versace opened up on Emily Ratajowski's podcast about her friendship with The Princess of Pop Donatella Versace got candid with Emily Ratajowski about the special connection she shares with Britney Spears in the latest episode of the model's High Low with EmRata podcast. The fashion designer talked to Ratajkowski about her long-lasting career, her childhood in the south of Italy, the fashion industry in the '70s, the legacy of her late brother Gianni, and how her admiration and respect for Britney Spears came to be. Versace...
The 11 best pairs of leggings with pockets that our style editors swear by
Leggings with a built-in pocket can make them more convenient and suited for all-day wear. These are 11 of our favorite leggings with pockets.
Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown Creator Says Star Will Be 'Pissed Off and Ready to Rock' After Recovery
"There is a rebellious quality he has which can't help but laugh and there is an unstoppableness that is him," Hugh Dillon said of his Mayor of Kingstown costar Jeremy Renner Jeremy Renner might be heading back to work sooner rather than later. On Tuesday, Hugh Dillon, the creator of Mayor of Kingstown and Renner's co-star, said the actor is determined to get back in front of the camera weeks after his New Year's Day snowplow accident. "There is a rebellious quality he has which can't help but...
Pamela Anderson on Overcoming Abuse, Heartbreak and Never Giving Up: 'I Did It Against the Odds'
In a new memoir and documentary, Pamela Anderson says, "I wanted to make sure it was from the heart" Pamela Anderson wrote much of her new memoir, Love, Pamela, from her grandparents' former farmhouse on Vancouver Island, not far from where she grew up. It was there that she began to retrace her life, back to the beginning. "I do feel like I've definitely figured out who I'm not over a lifetime and now I'm remembering who I am," Anderson, 55, says in this week's PEOPLE cover story. "And who that...
Miss Universe 2023 R’Bonney Gabriel Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Rhinestoned Trousers on Top of the Empire State Building
Miss Universe 2023 R’Bonney Gabriel visited the Empire State Building today, showing off her diamond and sapphire-encrusted crown high above the New York City skyline. Gabriel was dressed elegantly in a tufted white blouse that gave her ensemble an interestingly textured touch. On bottom, the model sported rhinestoned high-waisted bell bottoms made of sheer fabric. Starting up at the top, the silver rhinestones and crystals were packed tightly together, dispersing as they made their way down the pants towards the flared hem. Although they were slightly hard to see because of her pants, Gabriel was wearing peep-toe platform heels reaching at least...
Video of Boy Singing Showtunes Goes Viral, Delta Offers to Fly Him and His Family to Broadway Show
Nathan Broxton, 11, has won accolades from famous fans for his backseat renditions of Broadway favorites, and now he'll be on his way to see the real deal for himself An 11-year-old boy from Orange County, California, has won hearts with his impassioned renditions of Broadway showtunes — as documented by his mom on TikTok — and now he's planning to go see his first show... with a little help from Delta Air Lines. Nathan Broxton's initial penchant for singing along in the family car resulted in...
