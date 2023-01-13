ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Deputy reveals SPD officer's sister received two liters of IV fluid to lower BAC after DWI

SALINA, N.Y. — We're getting new details directly from the report of an Onondaga County Sheriff's deputy who was on the scene of a DWI arrest early New Year's Day. The deputy says he responded to a single-car accident on John Glenn Boulevard, where he found a black Acura sitting in the middle of two westbound lanes. Inside the car was Tatiana Sustache, who he says had watery, bloodshot eyes, a strong smell of alcohol on her breath and slurred speech.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man arrested after physical dispute

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department has announced an individual’s arrest for an incident at the 600 Block of West State Street in Ithaca. According to Police, Chanel Savage, 40, of Ithaca was arrested on January 17th for assault and criminal possession of a weapon. According to the report, police received reports of […]
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

Father and son charged with assault in Cortland County

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A father and son from Syracuse are charged in Cortland County. Authorities say a physical altercation occurred at an event center in the Town of Virgil. 28-year-old Carmen A. Sarno and his father, 56-year-old Carmen J. Sarno, are accused of striking an adult victim in the head with an object, which required immediate medical attention. The victim was unknown to the men and suffered a laceration to their head.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Girl, 11, fatally shot in drive-by shooting in Syracuse, police say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 11-year-old girl was fatally shot in Syracuse while walking home from a store, according to our Syracuse NBC affiliate. Syracuse Police say the girl was carrying a gallon of milk when she was caught in the crossfire of what appears to be a drive-by shooting. The Syracuse City School District confirmed the victim was a student. She was taken to Upstate Hospital to treat her gunshot wound and later died.
SYRACUSE, NY
fox8tv.com

Man Arrested For Spitting On Police Officer

Authorities with the Tyrone Borough Police Department say a New York man is behind bars after he was accused of spitting on police and the staff of multiple area hospitals during a drunken outburst over the weekend. Police say officers were initially dispatched to Penn Highlands Tyrone Sunday evening for...
TYRONE, PA
waer.org

Police working on leads in drive-by shooting that killed 11-year-old honors student

Officials are calling on the public to help as multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting that killed an 11-year-old girl in Syracuse Monday. Syracuse police say Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was walking home after buying milk at a store on Oakwood Avenue near Dr. King Elementary School when a car pulled up and someone opened fire. Police responded and performed CPR until the ambulance arrived, but Torres-Ortiz died a short time later at the hospital.
SYRACUSE, NY
14850.com

Syracuse Police issue missing child alert for five-month-old girl

Update: The Syracuse Police Department said shortly before 5pm that child and mother have both been found and are safe. The Syracuse Police Department and New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services have issued a Missing Child Alert in the case of Kataleena L. Fenton, a five-month-old girl last seen at 5pm Tuesday at the Destiny USA Mall in Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Homicides down, shootings up in the City of Syracuse, police say

Syracuse Police crime camera in downtown Syracuse. Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile says he had two goals when he took the top job at the department less than a year ago: officer wellness and reducing gun violence in the community. He says officers took 266 guns off city streets in 2022.
SYRACUSE, NY
syracuse.com

60-year-old man killed in UTV rollover crash in Oswego County

Oswego, N.Y. – A 60-year-old man from Mannsville was killed Monday afternoon in a UTV rollover accident in Oswego County, according to state police. James R. Potter was taken to Upstate University Hospital after the crash near Bishop Road in Richland. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to New York State Police.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Car crash in Syracuse last night sent one to the hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A motor vehicle crash that happened last night on Sunday, January 15 on James Street and Townsend Street sent one person to Crouse Hospital with neck pain. Syracuse Police Officers responded to a call around 10:25 p.m. for a collision between two cars, a 2017 Hyundai and 2023 Kia. Upon arrival […]
SYRACUSE, NY
