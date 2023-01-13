Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Deputy reveals SPD officer's sister received two liters of IV fluid to lower BAC after DWI
SALINA, N.Y. — We're getting new details directly from the report of an Onondaga County Sheriff's deputy who was on the scene of a DWI arrest early New Year's Day. The deputy says he responded to a single-car accident on John Glenn Boulevard, where he found a black Acura sitting in the middle of two westbound lanes. Inside the car was Tatiana Sustache, who he says had watery, bloodshot eyes, a strong smell of alcohol on her breath and slurred speech.
Ithaca man arrested after physical dispute
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department has announced an individual’s arrest for an incident at the 600 Block of West State Street in Ithaca. According to Police, Chanel Savage, 40, of Ithaca was arrested on January 17th for assault and criminal possession of a weapon. According to the report, police received reports of […]
rewind1077.com
Father and son charged with assault in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A father and son from Syracuse are charged in Cortland County. Authorities say a physical altercation occurred at an event center in the Town of Virgil. 28-year-old Carmen A. Sarno and his father, 56-year-old Carmen J. Sarno, are accused of striking an adult victim in the head with an object, which required immediate medical attention. The victim was unknown to the men and suffered a laceration to their head.
Geneva police officer injured during burglary arrest
Geneva Police were responding to call for a burglary-in-progress at a business on North Exchange Street at 7:40 p.m. Saturday.
WHEC TV-10
Girl, 11, fatally shot in drive-by shooting in Syracuse, police say
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 11-year-old girl was fatally shot in Syracuse while walking home from a store, according to our Syracuse NBC affiliate. Syracuse Police say the girl was carrying a gallon of milk when she was caught in the crossfire of what appears to be a drive-by shooting. The Syracuse City School District confirmed the victim was a student. She was taken to Upstate Hospital to treat her gunshot wound and later died.
20-year-old Cicero man killed after walking into traffic on I-81 in Oswego, troopers say
Hastings, N.Y. — A 20-year-old man from Cicero is dead after walking into traffic on Interstate 81 and getting hit by multiple vehicles on Tuesday night, troopers said. Troopers arrived at 6:49 p.m. to mile marker 101.3 on Interstate 81 northbound in Hastings, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for state police.
wskg.org
Syracuse police continue to investigate drive-by shooting that left an 11-year-old girl dead
Police continue to investigate the shooting death of an 11-year old girl on Syracuse’s Southside Monday. Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was returning home from a convenience store Monday night with a carton of milk in her hands when shots rang out in her neighborhood on Oakwood Ave. She died of gunshot wounds and a 19-year-old man was injured.
Syracuse common councilor will have domestic violence charges dropped if he stays out of trouble
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers will have all charges stemming from a domestic incident arrest dismissed if he stays out of trouble for a year, a judge ruled Wednesday. Gethers, 27, was arrested on Sept. 21 after a woman called 911 to report a domestic incident.
fox8tv.com
Man Arrested For Spitting On Police Officer
Authorities with the Tyrone Borough Police Department say a New York man is behind bars after he was accused of spitting on police and the staff of multiple area hospitals during a drunken outburst over the weekend. Police say officers were initially dispatched to Penn Highlands Tyrone Sunday evening for...
March, vigil to be held after 11-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Community activists are holding a march, community discussion and a vigil Tuesday after an 11-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting while buying milk in Syracuse. Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was shot as she was heading home at 7:43 p.m. Monday after buying a gallon of milk...
waer.org
Police working on leads in drive-by shooting that killed 11-year-old honors student
Officials are calling on the public to help as multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting that killed an 11-year-old girl in Syracuse Monday. Syracuse police say Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was walking home after buying milk at a store on Oakwood Avenue near Dr. King Elementary School when a car pulled up and someone opened fire. Police responded and performed CPR until the ambulance arrived, but Torres-Ortiz died a short time later at the hospital.
Whitney Point man assaulted a corrections officer
Today in Broome County Court, a Whitney Point man pled guilty to felony Attempted Assault for punching a corrections officer.
14850.com
Syracuse Police issue missing child alert for five-month-old girl
Update: The Syracuse Police Department said shortly before 5pm that child and mother have both been found and are safe. The Syracuse Police Department and New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services have issued a Missing Child Alert in the case of Kataleena L. Fenton, a five-month-old girl last seen at 5pm Tuesday at the Destiny USA Mall in Syracuse.
cnycentral.com
Homicides down, shootings up in the City of Syracuse, police say
Syracuse Police crime camera in downtown Syracuse. Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile says he had two goals when he took the top job at the department less than a year ago: officer wellness and reducing gun violence in the community. He says officers took 266 guns off city streets in 2022.
Those living around scene of shooting urged to “Take Back the Block”
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was the president of her sixth-grade class, a good student and she loved to dance. Now she is part of a list no parent wants their child to be on – children who died as a result of gun violence in Syracuse. “I’m tired of it,” says Bishop […]
11-year-old girl fatally shot getting a gallon of milk in drive-by shooting in Syracuse
Update: Girl, 11, killed in drive-by shooting is identified; she was getting a gallon of milk from Syracuse store. Syracuse, N.Y. — An 11-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting that also left a 19-year-old man injured across the street from Dr. King Elementary School Monday night. Around...
WKTV
Rome woman admits to shooting and killing her mother with long gun in February 2022
ROME, N.Y. – The Rome woman accused of shooting and killing her mother with a long gun in February 2022 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Oneida County Court on Tuesday. Paleigh Iannarilli fatally shot her mother, 43-year-old Theresa Nielsen, at her home on Milton Avenue on Feb. 7,...
syracuse.com
60-year-old man killed in UTV rollover crash in Oswego County
Oswego, N.Y. – A 60-year-old man from Mannsville was killed Monday afternoon in a UTV rollover accident in Oswego County, according to state police. James R. Potter was taken to Upstate University Hospital after the crash near Bishop Road in Richland. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to New York State Police.
11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz dead, 19-year-old wounded in double shooting in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An 11-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting according to Syracuse Police Chief Cecile on Monday evening, January 16. Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was walking home with a gallon of milk for her family from a nearby corner store when she was shot in the midsection Chief Cecile says. Torres-Ortiz was taken […]
Car crash in Syracuse last night sent one to the hospital
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A motor vehicle crash that happened last night on Sunday, January 15 on James Street and Townsend Street sent one person to Crouse Hospital with neck pain. Syracuse Police Officers responded to a call around 10:25 p.m. for a collision between two cars, a 2017 Hyundai and 2023 Kia. Upon arrival […]
Comments / 3