Bun B Reflects on Jay-Z Using His Lyrics for “99 Problems”
Bun B has spoken out about how it feels knowing Jay-Z borrowed a few lines from him for his Grammy-award-winning track “99 Problems.”. The Houston legend spoke about the experience while a guest on the People’s Party With Talib Kweli, and was asked whether he felt that a lot of Hov’s supporters were unaware that the first four lines of Hov’s third verse on the hit single were pulled from UGK’s 1996 song “Touched,” off their iconic project Ridin’ Dirty.
Stephen A. Smith on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘She Ain’t Beyoncé’ (UPDATE)
The outspoken sports commentator took to Twitter on Wednesday to address his controversial comments about Rihanna and her upcoming gig at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Though Smith insisted he liked the Anti singer, he suggested that RiRi wasn’t on the same level as Beyoncé, who performed at the Halftime Show in 2013 and 2016.
Conducta Reimagines Maverick Sabre’s Soul-Pop Gem “I Need” As A UKG Slammer
From the look of things, 2023 is shaping up to be a year of risk-taking and new beginnings for Maverick Sabre. A few days ago, he took to Instagram to tease that he’d soon be releasing a beat tape of sorts, but before that comes, he’s shared Conducta’s bumpy garage remix of “I Need”, the opening track to his 2012-released debut LP, Lonely Are The Brave.
Netflix Previews 2023 Slate of Movies in Trailer Soundtracked by Lil Nas X
With 2023 still less than a month deep, Netflix is giving subscribers a glimpse at its film-focused plans for the next 12 months. On Wednesday, the streamer rolled out a frenetically paced trailer featuring a look at a slew of its upcoming titles, including this month’s You People with Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill.
Dublin Rap Duo Travis & Elzzz Make Their Mark With Debut Mixtape ‘Full Circle’
Having built up anticipation over the last few months, Dublin-based rap duo Travis & Elzzz have finally released their debut mixtape, Full Circle. The 8-track project, which was produced in its entirety by long-time collaborator Liam Harris, sees the rappers reflect on their journey thus far—from freestyling together during lockdown to shaking up the game with their inimitable chemistry on wax. Full Circle takes us right into the duo’s world: over the course of the near-20-minute offering, we get an insight into how two underdogs defied the odds while also creating space for others to forge their own paths.
Kelly Ripa Fans Thrilled to Have Her Back on 'Live' After Producer Told Her 'You Have to Leave' Last Week
After skipping out on two episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier this month, co-host Kelly Ripa made her return on Monday, January 9—except her comeback was short-lived, because she still had a lingering symptom after recovering from her illness. The symptom in question? Her raspy voice, which...
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Slammed for Selling New $6K ‘Love’ Retreat After Kody Brown Split
Backlash! Sister Wives star Meri Brown was slammed for selling a new $6K “love” retreat following her split from Kody Brown. “I am so excited about this one. We have so many good things planned,” Meri, 52, announced about an upcoming retreat at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, January 17.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Stars Ice-T and Christopher Meloni Debunk Rumors of Feud on Twitter
A rumored feud between Ice-T and Christopher Meloni apparently isn’t true. The Law & Order: SVU actors took to Twitter to clear up the gossip. “Just sent this email over to my guy @Chris_Meloni,” Ice-T wrote on Twitter. “Clownass MFs trying to make up Drama outta thin air… WOW… MFs are really on that BS.”
Hit-Boy Says Drake Turned Down the Beat That Became ASAP Rocky’s “1 Train”
On the ten year anniversary of ASAP Rocky’s debut studio album Long. Live. A$AP, producer Hit-Boy revealed that Drake turned down the beat for what eventually became the song “1 Train.”. “First person I sent this beat to was Drake,” Hit-Boy tweeted in response to Fake Shore Drive’s...
Bow Wow Wants Rappers to Start a Union Similar to the NBA’s Players Association
In a tweet shared over the weekend, Bow Wow expressed his desire to see hip-hop start a union similar to the NBA’s Players Association. "Hip hop needs a board!” Bow Wow wrote on Saturday. “No different than the NBA w/ the players association. A committee. That can set rules and keep things in control and protect this thing we call hip hop! And have a retirement plan for the og rappers. I hate seeing my heros liquor’d out no money just washed.”
Venna Connects With Masego & Mick Jenkins For “Casa Lopez”
Since releasing his acclaimed Venology six-tracker last year, it feels like Grammy-winning saxophonist and producer Venna has been on the ultimate victory lap, spreading his wings and just generally having fun with life. Late last year, the London-born musician dropped off “Sicily’ Box”, a cosmic, almost spiritual jam with Yussef...
Watch Sudan Archives Perform “Homesick” on ‘The Tonight Show’
Sudan Archives brought “Homesick (Gorgeous & Arrogant),” a track off last year’s widely praised Natural Brown Prom Queen album, to the Tonight Show stage on Monday. Joining the acclaimed violinist and songwriter of the performance was an expertly assembled band boasting trumpet, bass, and drums. The addition of a wine glass, meanwhile, was handled by Sudan Archives’ fellow Stones Throw Records signee Peanut Butter Wolf.
Best Style Releases This Week: Joe Freshgoods x Vault by Vans, Salehe Bembury x Clarks, and More
Two of streetwear’s biggest collaborators headline this week of drops. We are getting the latest work from Joe Freshgoods and Vans plus Salehe Bembury is debuting his latest footwear collab, the Clarks Mud Moss Lugger. Other notable releases include Stüssy latest work with Our Legacy, Crenshaw Skate Club’s capsule to raise money for the Harold Hunter Foundation, the latest from Y-3, and more.
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer Released Ahead of Series’ Return to Disney+
Ahead of its March 1 premiere on Disney+, a new trailer for The Mandalorian has been released. As many fans have since lamented, the initial unveiling of the new trailer for the Pedro Pascal-led Star Wars western took place amid televised football festivities, thus presenting a unique challenge for those typically averse to such proceedings. At any rate, the new trailer—which sees Pascal’s Din Djarin asking “What do we stand for?”—is available in full up top.
21 Savage Involved in Heated Exchange on Clubhouse
21 Savage was involved in an intense argument on Clubhouse on Monday, though it was unclear what spawned the disagreement. “You waited for this moment your whole life, so you could argue with a n***a on Clubhouse,” 21 says in the clip below. “You keep letting all these Chicago n***as boost your head up, like y’all n***as ain’t dying in real life, man. Stop playing...every n***a that we beef with, 30 of they n***as get smoked and don’t nothing happen to us,” he continues. “In real life, n***a. It’s real life!”
Fear of God and Birkenstock Partner on New Collab Collection
The new year is bringing with it a new collaboration from Fear of God and Birkenstock. As seen in action in the official campaign images from photographer Joshua Kissi below, the two brands have partnered on what’s being billed as a “new footwear proposition.” For the collab, the Jerry Lorenzo-founded label has developed a Los Feliz sandal in partnership with Birkenstock’s 1774 division.
ASAP Rocky Shares Studio Version of “Same Problems?” and Opens Up About Fatherhood in New Interview
ASAP Rocky has shared the studio version of the recently teased track “Same Problems?,” taken from his soon-to-be-released new album. Speaking with Zane Lowe about the newly unveiled track on Apple Music 1, Rocky connected the song to his 2012 hit “Fuckin’ Problems” and revealed that it was written from a perspective of “remorse” about the loss of fellow artists.
‘You’ Season 4 Speculation: Joe Cozies Up to Members of the British Peerage
'You' Season 4 details suggest Joe's new job as a professor has him cozying up to the rich and famous — and almost royal.
Drill Masterminds Groundworks Call On Unknown T, Digga D, M Huncho & More For ‘The G Tape: Volume 2’
Almost a year ago to the day, the Groundworks family pooled their resources to release their debut full-length compilation: The G-Tape: Volume 1. Featuring heavyweights such as Digga D, Unknown T, M1llionz and V9, it was an essential collection for UK drill fans. Now, Groundworks are back with a follow-up...
Cardi B on Why She Decided Not to Publicly Address Offset Cheating Rumors
In an extensive new interview, Cardi B explained why she decided against addressing rumors that her husband Offset had cheated on her with various women. In a clip from her interview with Jason Lee for his new Revolt TV series The Jason Lee Show, Cardi was asked why she was “quiet” as the rumors about the Migos rapper spread. “You know why I was quiet? I was quiet because one thing I’m gonna do [is] find out the truth,” she told Lee, of Hollywood Unlocked. “You know that I was finding out that truth. So, it’s like, if I entertain something that I know is not true, on the internet, people be like, ‘Oh, it is true because you’re addressing it. But when I don’t address it, it’s true or not, as well.”
