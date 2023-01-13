ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys' Martin, Parsons named first-team All-Pros

By Bobby Belt, Josh Clark
 5 days ago

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Zack Martin and Micah Parsons, the anchors of the Cowboys' offensive and defensive units, were named to the 2022 Associated Press All-Pro first team on Friday.

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb was named to the second team for the first time in his career.

This is the sixth time Martin has been selected as a first-team All-Pro, moving him ahead of Larry Allen and Steve Hutchinson (five times) on the all-time list and into a tie with Alan Faneca and Bruce Matthews, who were named to the team six times. Randall McDaniel and John Hannah are tied for the most selections with seven each.

One day, Martin will take his place alongside all six of those guards in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Parsons is a first-team All-Pro for the second straight season after earning the honor in his rookie season. Parsons is the first defensive player in Cowboys history to make first-team All-Pro in each of his first two seasons, according to the Cowboys public relations team .

Parsons has often been compared to former Giants' great Lawrence Taylor throughout his first two NFL seasons. The two will now forever be connected as Parsons joins Taylor as the only defensive players since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to be named to the All-Pro first team in their first two seasons in the league, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports .

Parsons compiled 13.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and forced three fumbles this season.

Dallas, TX
