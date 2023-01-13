Malfunctioned traffic light leads to two-vehicle crash, says Victoria Police

VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Victoria Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Airline Road and N. John Stockbauer Drive in reference to a traffic light malfunction. Before arriving to the scene, the Dispatch Center informed the officers of a traffic crash that had just occurred at the same intersection.

When officers arrived, they saw a 2012 silver Ford F-150 upside down and a damaged 2018 red Chevy Colorado. An investigation determined the traffic light had malfunctioned, causing drivers to approach the intersection as a four-way stop.

According to the investigation, the Chevy had stopped at the intersection and continued traveling southbound on N. John Stockbauer. The driver of the Ford was traveling eastbound on Airline Road and disregarded the malfunctioned light. The driver proceeded through the intersection, causing the front left corner of the Chevy to strike the back left corner of the Ford.

According to VPD, the Ford came to a rest on its rooftop following the impact between the two vehicles. The Victoria Fire Department EMS also responded to the crash to assist. At that time, no injuries had been reported.

The Victoria Police Department stated no arrests or citations were issues at the scene, however this crash investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as we receive them.

The Victoria Police Department provided the above information.

