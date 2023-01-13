ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Report: Farm Veterinarian shortage in Virginia and U.S. could affect food supply

By George Noleff
WFXR
WFXR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VQvCq_0kDrqiUv00

FINCASTLE, Va. (WFXR) — A shortage of farm and large animal veterinarians could put the U.S. food supply at risk. That is according to a report by the Farm Journal Foundation and supported by the Virginia Farm Bureau, as well as local veterinarians.

“Veterinarians are the boots on the ground; in the mud, on the farm, to make sure the product that gets to the consumer is safe, has good welfare, appropriate welfare standards for USDA and FDA regulations,” said Dr. Hannah Varnell of Wellfarm Vets as she looked over a herd she treats near Fincastle. “We’re actually preventing any major disease outbreaks that could cripple the economy.”

There are a variety of contributing factors to the shortage, but according to the report, economics appear to be a driving force. Small animal veterinarians can make double or triple what their counterparts in farm animal medicine make.

Because of that economic reality, many new veterinarians who carry student debt load, are choosing not to go into farm medicine, because small animal medicine can provide the salary they need to afford the loan payments and still make a living.

So, why is there such a disparity in pay?

Small animal vets usually treat pets. People have emotional attachments to their pets, seek out routine care for them, and will pay top dollar to keep their pets healthy.

While large animal vets treat individuals, they are essentially treating the herd. There can be emotional attachments between farmers and their animals, but those animals are commodities. It may make more sense from an economic standpoint in some cases for a farmer to treat an animal on their own, to sell the animal at market, or to put down the animal depending on the condition.

Despite that, farmers are also feeling the shortage squeeze.

“From a farmers point of view it’s really hard to find any large animal vets, particularly ones who can come out when you need them,” said Tom Williamson of Williamson Farms.

There are programs to help offset student loan costs for large animal veterinarians, but the lifestyle of farm animal vets can also be an issue. They are on call day and night. And then there is the issue of safety.

“It’s hard, physically,” said Dr. Varnell. “I’ve only been practicing for a couple of years, but I have mentors and people who I know who have had multiple shoulder replacement surgeries, so it’s physically laborious. It’s dangerous, any farmer or producer knows the dangers of working with large animals.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05VvXe_0kDrqiUv00
Dr. Hannah Varnell looks at a herd she treats near Fincastle (Photo: George Noleff)

The outlook is improving, but the farm veterinarian numbers are still off.

“It has gotten a little better,” said Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent for Bedford County Scott Baker. “We do have a few more veterinarians who will do large animal work than we had five or six years ago, but with the number of farming operations we have in this region, we likely are still in somewhat of a shortage.”

Though there are challenges, Dr. Varnell says she is passionate about her choice to go into large animal medicine: “I love what I do, and to me, it’s offset, that though I’m not making the big bucks that the small animal veterinarians are making, I love what I do.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 7

Creepin Jesus
5d ago

anything as a excuse for just s cause for basically government failure to do their job ,.... individually or as a group... so much in two years of folks put in areas they don't belong.....folks were put in top positions base on their gender, sexual preference, color, nationalitys,.....the American people of all people, all colors, all nationalitys just for the sake of saying the words first of kind, historical, or whatever besides what is right for the American tax payers money,...we the tax payer pays their high salary's..and for what..??? nothing that benefits the tax payer....

Reply(4)
5
Related
WFXR

USDA: Big increase in organic products from Virginia farms

RICHOMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There has been a 70% increase in organic farm goods production in Virginia since 2019. That number is from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Organically-raised chickens are the reason for that increase, with more organically-raised birds being produced by Virginia poultry farmers. Virginia farmers raised, grew, and sold more […]
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

By nixing a Ford plant that was looking at Pittsylvania County, Youngkin is making a calculated bet

The casino in Danville isn’t open yet but Gov. Glenn Youngkin has already laid down the first bet, at least in a figurative way. The Virginia Mercury reported last week that Youngkin had nixed the state’s pursuit of a Ford battery manufacturing plant over concerns that the technology involved would be owned by the China-based Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., the world’s largest maker of electric vehicle batteries – and also a company that the administration calls “a front for the Chinese Communist Party.”
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WFXR

VDWR Report: Smith Mountain Lake is a top trophy largemouth destination

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has released its latest survey of the top trophy largemouth bass waters in Virginia. They are: The list is based on the number of citation bass reported caught from those lakes. A citation largemouth in Virginia must measure at least 22 inches and weigh at […]
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Virginia to set more staffing standards for nursing homes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 4,000 people in Virginia living in nursing homes have died from the virus. At this time, cases are still up, but deaths from the virus are not. Debbi Taylor is Virginia’s AARP state legislative specialist. She says...
VIRGINIA STATE
Ty D.

Officials File Restraining Order Against Dollar General for Deceptive Pricing

Dollar General, a popular discount chain in the United States, has been facing intense scrutiny over its pricing practices in recent months. In December 2022, 28 stores in North Carolina were fined for overcharging customers due to price scanner errors, and the Ohio Attorney General's Office (AGO) filed a lawsuit against the company for price discrepancies in multiple counties.
OHIO STATE
WFXR

New Virginia Fishing, Boating Regulations for 2023

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There are a variety of new fishing and boating regulations in effect in Virginia in 2023. You can find a complete list here. One of the biggest changes is that the collection of minnows and chubs for sale is no longer permitted. Minnows and chubs are among the most popular live […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
ROANOKE, VA
Kristen Walters

Popular sandwich shop opens new location in Virginia

A popular and fast-growing sandwich shop recently opened another new location in Virginia. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop held the grand opening event for its newest Virginia restaurant location in Roanoke, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

“I want to give back!” says lottery winner from Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A Blacksburg Uber Driver just became the lucky winner of $100,000 from the Virginia New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. According to the Virginia Lottery, Nicolas Houssini became one of seven winners on Jan. 1. Houssini says he enjoys helping people in their everyday lives and tells lottery officials he hopes to use […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
WFXR

Outdoors Bound Travel Planning: The Virginia State Park Solution

This month Outdoors Bound is offering suggestions and tips to help you make your outdoors adventure vacation plans. This week we take a look at State Park Solutions. Virginia state parks offer a variety of activity and lodging options at a relatively affordable price. You can find a link to the I Love Virginia State […]
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Most widespread snowfall of season arrives Friday, but only for Southwest Virginia west of Interstate 77

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. The bar is low, but our region’s most widespread snowfall thus far in the 2022-23 winter season is expected Friday into early Saturday, though two-thirds or more of the Cardinal News coverage area probably won’t see a flake.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

WFXR

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy