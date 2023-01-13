Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Former Hixson volunteer youth pastor, PTA president charged with child molestation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A former volunteer youth pastor at the Abba's House church in Hixson and former PTA president at Wolftever Creek Elementary School in Hamilton County now faces child molestation charges and aggravated sexual battery charges. Sydney Moore says met Dustin Spillers while he was working with youth...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga hit and run incident sparks talk about why you shouldn't leave the scene
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — According to the CDC, Nearly 1,000 bicyclists die in crashes in the United States every year. In Chattanooga, a bike friendly city, one woman says she watched a teenage boy fight for his life in a hit and run bike accident. Tuesday we spoke to an...
WTVCFOX
Suspects in Walnut Street mass shooting in Chattanooga won't be tried as adults
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The two teen suspects facing charges in last May's mass shooting on Walnut Street that left 6 minors hurt will not be charged as adults. That's according to two transfer orders signed by Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Robert Philyaw earlier this month. Just before 11...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County principals to get more power, flexibility under new staffing model
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Principals would be able to tailor their staff to meet specific student needs in their school in Hamilton County under a new staffing model revealed Tuesday by Hamilton County Schools. In a release, the district says this new model will give principals "the autonomy, flexibility and...
wvlt.tv
DNA Doe Project works to identify three bodies found in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The DNA Doe Project assisted in identifying Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato on Jan. 9. Now, they’re trying to identify three other bodies found in Tennessee. “We use advanced DNA testing, investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe’s and unidentified remains,” said Cairenn Binder, director...
WTVCFOX
With rise in Hamilton County School bullying suspensions, parents seek stricter policies
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Parents at Hamilton County Schools say they're still concerned about bullying. Although the county’s new report showed a decrease in reported cases, a rise in stricter punishments has parents calling for stricter policies. "The concern for me is that if we don't start acting,...
WTVCFOX
Wamp, Taylor will both now pay their own expenses in extended legal battle
The pending legal fight between Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and County Attorney Rheubin Taylor took a new turn Wedesday morning. It's now one that both will have to pay for. Previously, we told you how commissioners voted against picking up the bill for legal representation for the Mayor. That's...
WDEF
Developing: Hit and Run
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A hit and run took place today in Downtown Chattanooga. The victim was 16 years old, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital with a broken bone, the Chattanooga Police Department confirmed. The incident occurred at 20th St. and...
WTVCFOX
State lawmaker push could change how classrooms operate, but at what cost to students?
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new senate bill could change the way your child's classroom operates. If approved, the legislation will repeal the maximum classroom size allowing districts to increase the teacher student ratio for their schools. "We can assume that the goal is to address the teacher shortage....
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for Jan. 17
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-000662- 1014 John Ross Road- Wellbeing Check/Missing Juveniles- Police were dispatched to a wellbeing check at East Ridge Elementary School. Dispatch advised there was two juveniles reported to have been dropped off at the elementary school at approximately 0800 hours. School was not in session today. The caller advised dispatch she had dropped off the children and saw the children entering the school. Police entered the elementary school and found the school vacant. A family member arrived on scene and gave police a better description of the two missing children. Police got a tip that the female juveniles might have been seen at Bojangles. Police relocated to the Bojangles where the two females juveniles were found with a concerned party who had seen the two juveniles at Dollar General. The two juveniles were reunited with family. CPS report was filed.
chattanoogacw.com
Life expectancy in Chattanooga among lowest in nation, report finds
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A new report finds Chattanoogans born in the Scenic City have among the lowest life expectancies in the nation. MoneyGeek analyzed 119 metro areas with populations higher than 250,000 and used data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute's county health rankings. That analysis ranked...
WTVC
ShowerUp is coming to Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Paul Schmitz talks about how ShowerUp, a Nashville-based, non-profit organization providing mobile showers and personal care to those experiencing homelessness, is pleased to announce a special preview event in Chattanooga. The event is the first step in establishing a full-time permanent ShowerUp presence in Chattanooga to serve the community year-round.
Government Technology
Gigabit Broadband Plan Draws Fire from Tennessee Conservatives
(TNS) — A $72 million proposal from Cleveland Utilities and the municipal government of Cleveland, Tenn., to provide a standard 1-gigabit broadband network and phone service — with the capability to provide up to 10-gigabit speed to businesses — is drawing fire from three conservative groups in Bradley County.
WTVCFOX
School board to discuss third-party security hired at Brainerd High at Thursday's meeting
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — After a Brainerd mom says her son was punched by a third party security guard at Brainerd High school, we did some digging and found that the guard was not properly licensed. Monday we asked school board members if they're considering future policy changes to...
WTVCFOX
Cleveland Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Cleveland Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Cleveland PD says a missing juvenile report was filed on January 9 by the family of Kiana Clark. Kiana is 15 years old, is 5’8”, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say she...
Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged. Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment, news outlets reported on Wednesday. The train hit the truck, which was […]
mcnewstn.com
DTF pieces together meth sale and possession case with assistance from Alabama local law enforcement
Jasper, Tenn. Following a four-month investigation, the 12th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force (DTF) in conjunction with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, South Pittsburg Police Department, Jasper Police Department, and the Bridgeport (AL) Police Department lead to the arrest of ten persons alleged to be involved in a methamphetamine possession and distribution charges.
murfreesborovoice.com
SCAM: Fake Lottery Hits Middle Tennessee
Another SCAM has hit the Middle Tennessee area and authorities are warning residents not to fall for it. The scam revolves around a $750-thousand grand prize that is in reality, too good to be true. Victims of the scam receive a letter that suggests they won the money in a...
mymix1041.com
Life Force becomes first air medical transport provider in Tennessee to offer high flow oxygen therapy capabilities
From the Chattanoogan: Life Force announced its newest capability of offering high-flow oxygen therapy to patients during air medical transports. They are the first air medical team in the state of Tennessee to offer this therapy. Robbie Tester, senior director of Life Force said, “High-flow oxygen therapy, primarily used in...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Jan. 17
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Douglas Alexander – DUI. Valori Atkinson – Revoked DL/Alias Capias. Brandon Evans – Possession Fentanyl, Tampering, Altering Plates, Possession Brass Knuckles, Drug Paraphernalia....
