The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-000662- 1014 John Ross Road- Wellbeing Check/Missing Juveniles- Police were dispatched to a wellbeing check at East Ridge Elementary School. Dispatch advised there was two juveniles reported to have been dropped off at the elementary school at approximately 0800 hours. School was not in session today. The caller advised dispatch she had dropped off the children and saw the children entering the school. Police entered the elementary school and found the school vacant. A family member arrived on scene and gave police a better description of the two missing children. Police got a tip that the female juveniles might have been seen at Bojangles. Police relocated to the Bojangles where the two females juveniles were found with a concerned party who had seen the two juveniles at Dollar General. The two juveniles were reunited with family. CPS report was filed.

EAST RIDGE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO