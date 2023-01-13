ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Comments / 1

Related
wvlt.tv

DNA Doe Project works to identify three bodies found in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The DNA Doe Project assisted in identifying Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato on Jan. 9. Now, they’re trying to identify three other bodies found in Tennessee. “We use advanced DNA testing, investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe’s and unidentified remains,” said Cairenn Binder, director...
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Developing: Hit and Run

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A hit and run took place today in Downtown Chattanooga. The victim was 16 years old, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital with a broken bone, the Chattanooga Police Department confirmed. The incident occurred at 20th St. and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for Jan. 17

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-000662- 1014 John Ross Road- Wellbeing Check/Missing Juveniles- Police were dispatched to a wellbeing check at East Ridge Elementary School. Dispatch advised there was two juveniles reported to have been dropped off at the elementary school at approximately 0800 hours. School was not in session today. The caller advised dispatch she had dropped off the children and saw the children entering the school. Police entered the elementary school and found the school vacant. A family member arrived on scene and gave police a better description of the two missing children. Police got a tip that the female juveniles might have been seen at Bojangles. Police relocated to the Bojangles where the two females juveniles were found with a concerned party who had seen the two juveniles at Dollar General. The two juveniles were reunited with family. CPS report was filed.
EAST RIDGE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Life expectancy in Chattanooga among lowest in nation, report finds

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A new report finds Chattanoogans born in the Scenic City have among the lowest life expectancies in the nation. MoneyGeek analyzed 119 metro areas with populations higher than 250,000 and used data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute's county health rankings. That analysis ranked...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

ShowerUp is coming to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Paul Schmitz talks about how ShowerUp, a Nashville-based, non-profit organization providing mobile showers and personal care to those experiencing homelessness, is pleased to announce a special preview event in Chattanooga. The event is the first step in establishing a full-time permanent ShowerUp presence in Chattanooga to serve the community year-round.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Government Technology

Gigabit Broadband Plan Draws Fire from Tennessee Conservatives

(TNS) — A $72 million proposal from Cleveland Utilities and the municipal government of Cleveland, Tenn., to provide a standard 1-gigabit broadband network and phone service — with the capability to provide up to 10-gigabit speed to businesses — is drawing fire from three conservative groups in Bradley County.
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVCFOX

Cleveland Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Cleveland Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Cleveland PD says a missing juvenile report was filed on January 9 by the family of Kiana Clark. Kiana is 15 years old, is 5’8”, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say she...
CLEVELAND, TN
WJHL

Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged. Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment, news outlets reported on Wednesday. The train hit the truck, which was […]
COLLEGEDALE, TN
mcnewstn.com

DTF pieces together meth sale and possession case with assistance from Alabama local law enforcement

Jasper, Tenn. Following a four-month investigation, the 12th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force (DTF) in conjunction with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, South Pittsburg Police Department, Jasper Police Department, and the Bridgeport (AL) Police Department lead to the arrest of ten persons alleged to be involved in a methamphetamine possession and distribution charges.
JASPER, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

SCAM: Fake Lottery Hits Middle Tennessee

Another SCAM has hit the Middle Tennessee area and authorities are warning residents not to fall for it. The scam revolves around a $750-thousand grand prize that is in reality, too good to be true. Victims of the scam receive a letter that suggests they won the money in a...
TENNESSEE STATE
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Jan. 17

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Douglas Alexander – DUI. Valori Atkinson – Revoked DL/Alias Capias. Brandon Evans – Possession Fentanyl, Tampering, Altering Plates, Possession Brass Knuckles, Drug Paraphernalia....
EAST RIDGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy