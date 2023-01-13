Read full article on original website
Related
Guilty Verdict For Amarillo Man In 2020 Hotel Murder
A Potter County jury found 49-year-old Christopher Michael Yager guilty of murder following a two-day trial. On June 6, 2020, officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called out to a shooting at the Country Inn & Suites in the 2000 block of Soncy. The victim, 32-year-old Alejandro Holguin Chavez, was found deceased at the scene.
Amarillo A Hideout? It Was For A Clovis Man Until He Got Busted.
One thing that I believe most of us in Amarillo can agree upon is that we seem to be a hub for drugs. I've lived in a lot of different places, but I've never lived somewhere where I have heard about so many arrests related to drugs in some capacity.
Woman Arrested For Arson After Setting RV Ablaze in North Amarillo
A woman has been arrested on a charge of arson following a fire in north Amarillo. On January 16, Amarillo Fire Department was called out at 3:43 pm to a home in the 1900-block of NW 16th street. Officials with AFD say that upon their arrival, several unattached buildings and...
I Love The Chaos That Surrounds Amarillo’s SWAT Team
Whew. The boys in blue found themselves embroiled in an unexpected game of cat-and-mouse last Thursday, January 12. By all reports, around 2:30pm, officers with Amarillo Police Department attempted to serve an arrest warrant for an individual thought to be at a home in the 900 block of North Mississippi.
Juvenile Suspect In Amarillo Double Murder Fled To Arkansas
Amarillo saw over 24 homicides in 2022. One of those homicides that stood out was a double homicide in south Amarillo with a juvenile suspect. On November 7, 2022, the Amarillo Police Department was called to a home in the Lakeview Mobile Home Park at 7865 Canyon Drive. The bodies of Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29 were found. Per an update released to the press from the APD at 7:57 pm on the same day, a juvenile family member was taken into custody.
9 Amarillo Mugshot Celebrity Lookalikes According To Facebook
It doesn't take getting arrested for figuring out that the process of getting arrested and booked into a county jail may not be a pleasant experience. But if getting arrested in of itself is not bad enough to deter you from committing crimes, this might. You might have stumbled across...
How Many Names Did Amarillo Blvd Have Before This One?
I recently came across an interesting news article about the naming of Amarillo Blvd. For me, Amarillo Blvd has always had its name. I know that Route 66 and "the Blvd" have a lot of shared history. I know that the Blvd is home to several pieces of Amarillo history.
Buc-ee’s Update: One Step Closer to Construction in Amarillo
Great news for Buc-cee's fans in Amarillo. The dream of having this amazing store in Bomb City is one step closer. We have been on pins and needles since the announcement was made that Amarillo was getting a Buc-ee's. The Amarillo City Council voted for Buc-ee's on February 8, 2022, and it passed in a 5-0 vote.
Popular Pampa Steakhouse Closes Due to Fire
Pampa residents will have to wait to go and get steak from their favorite steakhouse. On Sunday Morning, January 15, at 3:30 am the Pampa Fire Department received a call about a structure fired at 2841 Perryton Parkway. The fire was located inside Texas Rose Steakhouse. Pampa Fire Department sent 6 units to the scene and a total of 11 firefighters. The Hoover Volunteer Fire Department helped in extinguishing the fire by sending 1 unit and 5 firefighters.
Big News: New Year Brings New Life For Art In Amarillo
For those who aren't from around Amarillo, it might surprise you to know that Amarillo has a very strong, vibrant art community. Yellow City is home to writers, painters, poets, songwriters, photographers...you name it. One of my first introductions to art in Amarillo, was Arts in the Sunset. If you've...
If You Want To See A National Park Near Amarillo Prepare To Drive
If you love the great outdoors, you can't be upset about living in Texas. We've got everything from beautiful beaches to massive canyons; beautiful deserts and never ending forests. Which is why I'm shocked that Texas has a paltry number of national parks. If you're wanting to visit a national...
Could Amarillo Finally Get The First Big Snowfall Of The Season?
I woke up this morning to a weather alert. Supposedly, this weekend is going to be cold and it has the potential to give us something we haven't seen much of this winter. Could Amarillo really be getting the first big snowfall of the season this weekend?. Knowing The Texas...
Take My Money! Cookie Dealers are Back in Amarillo
The cookie dealers are back in Amarillo. OK so they aren't dealers, they are just girls trying to earn money for camp and other projects. Those delicious cookies that you just can't get enough of in your face. The cookies you buy in bulk and hide from your kids in the back of the freezer. The cookies that drain your bank account are back.
The Friendliest Little Dive Bar in Amarillo Is For Sale
Just about everyone has a special little bar that they've frequented in their life. Our own special 'Cheers', if you would. There are plenty of people who consider theirs to be Buckles Lounge. And wouldn't you know it? It's now up for sale--and the price is a complete steal. Listed...
Live In Pampa? Love Fighting With Family? You’re In Luck
Ah, board games. If you come from a family that enjoys playing the occasional board game together, then you understand the fine line between 'family bonding time' and 'total mutiny within the home'. Scrabble is usually safe, you spend too much time racking your brain for those vocabulary words you...
96.9 KISS FM
Amarillo, TX
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0