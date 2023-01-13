ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Guilty Verdict For Amarillo Man In 2020 Hotel Murder

A Potter County jury found 49-year-old Christopher Michael Yager guilty of murder following a two-day trial. On June 6, 2020, officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called out to a shooting at the Country Inn & Suites in the 2000 block of Soncy. The victim, 32-year-old Alejandro Holguin Chavez, was found deceased at the scene.
AMARILLO, TX
I Love The Chaos That Surrounds Amarillo’s SWAT Team

Whew. The boys in blue found themselves embroiled in an unexpected game of cat-and-mouse last Thursday, January 12. By all reports, around 2:30pm, officers with Amarillo Police Department attempted to serve an arrest warrant for an individual thought to be at a home in the 900 block of North Mississippi.
AMARILLO, TX
Juvenile Suspect In Amarillo Double Murder Fled To Arkansas

Amarillo saw over 24 homicides in 2022. One of those homicides that stood out was a double homicide in south Amarillo with a juvenile suspect. On November 7, 2022, the Amarillo Police Department was called to a home in the Lakeview Mobile Home Park at 7865 Canyon Drive. The bodies of Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29 were found. Per an update released to the press from the APD at 7:57 pm on the same day, a juvenile family member was taken into custody.
AMARILLO, TX
Popular Pampa Steakhouse Closes Due to Fire

Pampa residents will have to wait to go and get steak from their favorite steakhouse. On Sunday Morning, January 15, at 3:30 am the Pampa Fire Department received a call about a structure fired at 2841 Perryton Parkway. The fire was located inside Texas Rose Steakhouse. Pampa Fire Department sent 6 units to the scene and a total of 11 firefighters. The Hoover Volunteer Fire Department helped in extinguishing the fire by sending 1 unit and 5 firefighters.
PAMPA, TX
Big News: New Year Brings New Life For Art In Amarillo

For those who aren't from around Amarillo, it might surprise you to know that Amarillo has a very strong, vibrant art community. Yellow City is home to writers, painters, poets, songwriters, photographers...you name it. One of my first introductions to art in Amarillo, was Arts in the Sunset. If you've...
AMARILLO, TX
Take My Money! Cookie Dealers are Back in Amarillo

The cookie dealers are back in Amarillo. OK so they aren't dealers, they are just girls trying to earn money for camp and other projects. Those delicious cookies that you just can't get enough of in your face. The cookies you buy in bulk and hide from your kids in the back of the freezer. The cookies that drain your bank account are back.
AMARILLO, TX
Live In Pampa? Love Fighting With Family? You’re In Luck

Ah, board games. If you come from a family that enjoys playing the occasional board game together, then you understand the fine line between 'family bonding time' and 'total mutiny within the home'. Scrabble is usually safe, you spend too much time racking your brain for those vocabulary words you...
PAMPA, TX
Amarillo, TX
