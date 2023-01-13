ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
Martha's Vineyard Times

Community and veterans, for veterans

Veterans are active members of the Island community, but some need support when returning home after finishing active duty. One group that is working to provide veterans with support is the Martha’s Vineyard veterans transitional and affordable housing committee, begun by Martha’s Vineyard Community Services. Members of the...
Martha's Vineyard Times

Vineyard-Opoly raises $7,950 for Martha’s Vineyard Community Services

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services announced in a press release it has surpassed its initial fundraising goal, done in continued collaboration with the Lazy Frog in Oak Bluffs. According to the release, each purchase of Vineyard-Opoly, the Martha’s Vineyard version of the classic board game Monopoly, was accompanied by a...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Dealing with the fallout of sudden college closures

IN 2018, I helped finance a class action lawsuit by a group of former Mount Ida College students who were effectively kicked out of school as a result of the college’s sudden bankruptcy. The students and their families were caught completely off guard, and given little guidance on how to navigate the management of their financial aid, scholarships, or academic credit.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

New treatment for skin cancer available in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - A new, non-surgical way to treat skin cancer is now available in Massachusetts. Image-guided SRT is the only treatment for non-melanoma skin cancer using ultrasound imaging to kill cancer cells. It directs low level x-ray energy to targeted areas of the skin. The treatment is now offered...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Roughly 2,780 Massachusetts Residents Die Each Year from This Silent Killer

Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never tried these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Massachusetts Moving to Next Phase of EV Expansion

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved the next phase of its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, another big step towards getting more EV’s on the road and meeting the state’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon said Phase...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Cape Cod Chronicle

Animal Care Facility Planned For Route 6A

ORLEANS – According to the International Fund For Animal Welfare, Cape Cod is a hotspot for dolphin strandings. Now the agency plans to open a facility locally to better address the problem. The zoning board of appeals on Jan. 4 unanimously voted to approve a special permit for IFAW...
ORLEANS, MA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Massachusetts

Massachusetts is well-known for its wild weather. The state is no stranger to hurricanes, sweltering heat, wild storms, and fierce winter blizzards that drop seemingly endless amounts of snow in the different towns and cities of the state. A blizzard occurs when a snowstorm has sustained winds of at least 35 miles per hour and reduced visibility for as long as three hours. Although it is not typically as devastating as other extreme weather events, blizzards can also be dangerous. They can cause significant damage to life and properties. This post details all you need to know about the Great 1888 snowstorm, regarded as the biggest blizzard to ever hit the state of Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Wednesday's Child: 14-year-old Kalyn

BOSTON (MARE) - Kalyn is a very bright, sweet and caring girl of Caucasian descent. Proficient in school, Kalyn loves books and writing. She would love to write and publish a novel someday. As of school year 2022-2023 she is in the 9th grade, very smart and is able to do well academically. She can create an array of elaborate art projects with much detail. Kalyn participates in an "after school" program four nights a week which includes volunteering at a Humane Society and participating in a theater group. Outdoor activities like hiking also of interest Kalyn. Her favorite indoor...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Barbara J. Maloney

Barbara J. Maloney, 72, of John Hoft Road, Tisbury, died on Jan. 12, 2023, after a period of failing health. Barbara was born on August 26, 1950, in Hanover, N.H. in the hospital where her father started his medical practice. She grew up in Bedford, N.Y., and attended the University of Denver and Lesley College.
IDAHO STATE
WCVB

Mass. woman donating kidney to cousin; 'Why not help another life?'

MEDFORD, Mass. — A pair of Massachusetts cousins is showing the true meaning of unconditional love. When one cousin learned her relative was battling kidney failure, she did not hesitate to help. Now, she's on track to donate her own kidney. Giovanni Ruberti said doctors knew about seven years...
MEDFORD, MA
TaxBuzz

Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax Increase

Hundreds of Massachusetts homeowners are livid due to property tax bills that have increased as much as 135% since last year. A report from Boston's WCVB notes that the town of Lunenburg is facing immense backlash from residents. Per the news network, the massive property tax increase means that many homeowners in the municipality will have to pay thousands of dollars more than they expected to this year.
LUNENBURG, MA
MassLive.com

How the Health Connector fills coverage gaps

In previous columns, I have described how Medicare, Medicaid (called MassHealth in Massachusetts) and employer-provided insurance each work. What happens, though, when an individual or family is not able to get health coverage from any of these programs?. For example, what if you make too much money to qualify for...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Magazine

Jane Swift and Me, 20 Years Later

"It’s been two decades since the former governor booted me off her front porch as a young reporter," remembers writer Joanna Weiss. "What I’ve learned about her—and myself—since then." Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy