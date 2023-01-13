Read full article on original website
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
Community and veterans, for veterans
Veterans are active members of the Island community, but some need support when returning home after finishing active duty. One group that is working to provide veterans with support is the Martha’s Vineyard veterans transitional and affordable housing committee, begun by Martha’s Vineyard Community Services. Members of the...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Vineyard-Opoly raises $7,950 for Martha’s Vineyard Community Services
Martha’s Vineyard Community Services announced in a press release it has surpassed its initial fundraising goal, done in continued collaboration with the Lazy Frog in Oak Bluffs. According to the release, each purchase of Vineyard-Opoly, the Martha’s Vineyard version of the classic board game Monopoly, was accompanied by a...
Missing Maura Murray billboards to raise awareness in Massachusetts
The Murray family believes “someone knows something” about what happened to Maura Murray, who went missing in 2004. And in February, 19 years after she went missing, billboards will help raise awareness in Massachusetts. “We firmly believe someone knows something and hope the exposure with the billboards will...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Dealing with the fallout of sudden college closures
IN 2018, I helped finance a class action lawsuit by a group of former Mount Ida College students who were effectively kicked out of school as a result of the college’s sudden bankruptcy. The students and their families were caught completely off guard, and given little guidance on how to navigate the management of their financial aid, scholarships, or academic credit.
spectrumnews1.com
New treatment for skin cancer available in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - A new, non-surgical way to treat skin cancer is now available in Massachusetts. Image-guided SRT is the only treatment for non-melanoma skin cancer using ultrasound imaging to kill cancer cells. It directs low level x-ray energy to targeted areas of the skin. The treatment is now offered...
Massachusetts Does Require You to Still Wear a Mask in Certain Situations: When and Where?
There's no question that COVID-19 variants are still circulating throughout Massachusetts and the risk of infection in some Massachusetts communities is on the rise as well. Add to that, Massachusetts residents are dealing with RSV along with the traditional flu. It's really a winter wonderland of sickness throughout the Bay State.
Roughly 2,780 Massachusetts Residents Die Each Year from This Silent Killer
Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never tried these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
capecod.com
Massachusetts Moving to Next Phase of EV Expansion
HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved the next phase of its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, another big step towards getting more EV’s on the road and meeting the state’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon said Phase...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Animal Care Facility Planned For Route 6A
ORLEANS – According to the International Fund For Animal Welfare, Cape Cod is a hotspot for dolphin strandings. Now the agency plans to open a facility locally to better address the problem. The zoning board of appeals on Jan. 4 unanimously voted to approve a special permit for IFAW...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Massachusetts
Massachusetts is well-known for its wild weather. The state is no stranger to hurricanes, sweltering heat, wild storms, and fierce winter blizzards that drop seemingly endless amounts of snow in the different towns and cities of the state. A blizzard occurs when a snowstorm has sustained winds of at least 35 miles per hour and reduced visibility for as long as three hours. Although it is not typically as devastating as other extreme weather events, blizzards can also be dangerous. They can cause significant damage to life and properties. This post details all you need to know about the Great 1888 snowstorm, regarded as the biggest blizzard to ever hit the state of Massachusetts.
Wednesday's Child: 14-year-old Kalyn
BOSTON (MARE) - Kalyn is a very bright, sweet and caring girl of Caucasian descent. Proficient in school, Kalyn loves books and writing. She would love to write and publish a novel someday. As of school year 2022-2023 she is in the 9th grade, very smart and is able to do well academically. She can create an array of elaborate art projects with much detail. Kalyn participates in an "after school" program four nights a week which includes volunteering at a Humane Society and participating in a theater group. Outdoor activities like hiking also of interest Kalyn. Her favorite indoor...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Barbara J. Maloney
Barbara J. Maloney, 72, of John Hoft Road, Tisbury, died on Jan. 12, 2023, after a period of failing health. Barbara was born on August 26, 1950, in Hanover, N.H. in the hospital where her father started his medical practice. She grew up in Bedford, N.Y., and attended the University of Denver and Lesley College.
WCVB
Mass. woman donating kidney to cousin; 'Why not help another life?'
MEDFORD, Mass. — A pair of Massachusetts cousins is showing the true meaning of unconditional love. When one cousin learned her relative was battling kidney failure, she did not hesitate to help. Now, she's on track to donate her own kidney. Giovanni Ruberti said doctors knew about seven years...
Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax Increase
Hundreds of Massachusetts homeowners are livid due to property tax bills that have increased as much as 135% since last year. A report from Boston's WCVB notes that the town of Lunenburg is facing immense backlash from residents. Per the news network, the massive property tax increase means that many homeowners in the municipality will have to pay thousands of dollars more than they expected to this year.
How the Health Connector fills coverage gaps
In previous columns, I have described how Medicare, Medicaid (called MassHealth in Massachusetts) and employer-provided insurance each work. What happens, though, when an individual or family is not able to get health coverage from any of these programs?. For example, what if you make too much money to qualify for...
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Massachusetts and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
GoLocalProv
Brown Professor of Psychiatry Placed on Probation by RIDOH for Inappropriate Relationship
Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Brown University Amy Cameron has been placed on probation by the Rhode Island Department of Health. The Harvard-educated Cameron is an accomplished researcher and practices at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Providence. She has an academic appointment at Brown’s Warren Alpert Medical School.
Boston Magazine
Jane Swift and Me, 20 Years Later
"It’s been two decades since the former governor booted me off her front porch as a young reporter," remembers writer Joanna Weiss. "What I’ve learned about her—and myself—since then." Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great...
Craney: State may pay price for income surtax
Gov. Maura Healey is Massachusetts' 73rd governor, the second woman to hold the position and the first elected to the position, but unlike the previous governors, she is faced with a new challenge. On Nov. 8, voters narrowly passed Question 1, which went into effect on Jan. 1. Question 1...
Comments / 0