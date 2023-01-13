Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
Lapels to close its doors
Owners of the Island mainstay Lapels Dry Cleaning in Vineyard Haven announced Tuesday that due to lack of housing for the business’s manager, the dry cleaners will be closing its doors. “Four months ago we welcomed our new general manager, Don Desrosiers, to our team in Vineyard Haven,” a...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Animal Care Facility Planned For Route 6A
ORLEANS – According to the International Fund For Animal Welfare, Cape Cod is a hotspot for dolphin strandings. Now the agency plans to open a facility locally to better address the problem. The zoning board of appeals on Jan. 4 unanimously voted to approve a special permit for IFAW...
capecod.com
Updated: Car crashes into Wellfleet medical building
WELLFLEET – A car crashed into the Outer Cape Health Services building in Wellfleet sometime after 9:30 AM Wednesday morning. The vehicle reportedly ended up almost completely inside the structure at 3130 State Highway (Route 6). Two people were evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. A building inspector was called to check the extent of damage to the structure. Wellfleet Police are investigating the crash.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Meet the four Tisbury select board candidates
Tisbury will hold a special election Tuesday, Jan. 24, in order to find someone to complete the term of Larry Gomez, who resigned from the select board for health reasons. On May 9, the seat will be up for election again, for a full three-year term. In anticipation of the...
Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax Increase
Hundreds of Massachusetts homeowners are livid due to property tax bills that have increased as much as 135% since last year. A report from Boston's WCVB notes that the town of Lunenburg is facing immense backlash from residents. Per the news network, the massive property tax increase means that many homeowners in the municipality will have to pay thousands of dollars more than they expected to this year.
Police ID woman found dead near TF Green airport
The cause of death of a Pawtucket woman is under investigation after her body was discovered near T.F. Green International Airport on Tuesday.
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 8-14
A condo in South Dennis that sold for $200,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 8 and Jan. 14. In total, 75 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $715,076, $423 per square foot.
Boston Globe
Nantucket homeowners group agrees to remove their hotly contested erosion shield
As the seas stripped away the earth beneath their homes, a group of Nantucket homeowners mobilized to protect their land. Their solution: massive tubes made of plastic fiber and filled with hardening sand slurry, stretching across some 900 feet of beach to serve as a shield from the encroaching waters.
Body found near TF Green parking garage
Police are investigating after a woman's body was found at T.F. Green International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Vineyard-Opoly raises $7,950 for Martha’s Vineyard Community Services
Martha’s Vineyard Community Services announced in a press release it has surpassed its initial fundraising goal, done in continued collaboration with the Lazy Frog in Oak Bluffs. According to the release, each purchase of Vineyard-Opoly, the Martha’s Vineyard version of the classic board game Monopoly, was accompanied by a...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Real Estate Transactions: Jan. 9 – 13, 2023
Jan. 12, Charles W. Bitzer, John F. Bitzer III, and the Estate of John F. Bitzer Jr. sold an undivided 1/20 interest of 0 Oxcart Road to Martha Flanders for $165,000. Jan. 13, Richard A. Gross and Roberta Gross sold 394 Lighthouse Road to Kathryn R. Ham, trustee of LMNO Realty Trust, for $6,150,000.
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Massachusetts and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
capecod.com
Massachusetts Moving to Next Phase of EV Expansion
HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved the next phase of its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, another big step towards getting more EV’s on the road and meeting the state’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon said Phase...
capecod.com
Barnstable Police seek public help after stolen vehicles, MV break-ins in Centerville/Marstons Mills neighborhoods
BARNSTABLE – From Barnstable Police: n the early morning hours of Saturday, Barnstable Police Midnight Shift responded to what was reported as a single motor vehicle crash on Route 149 Marstons Mills near the Cape Cod Airfield. The investigation quickly developed into two reports of stolen motor vehicles and numerous reports for motor vehicle breaking and entering offenses in the areas of Pleasant Pines Avenue Centerville and Willimantic Drive Marstons Mills. We are asking for the public’s assistance in reviewing home security recording devices within and around these neighborhoods between the hours of 12:00 AM and 4:00 AM on Saturday (See attached photos for neighborhoods of interest).
WCVB
Busy Cape Cod road shut down after crash rips down utility lines
ORLEANS, Mass. — A busy Cape Cod road was shut down and power impacted in some homes after a crash involving a pickup truck early Sunday morning. According to Orleans, Massachusetts, police, the crash happened near the intersection with Route 6A and Bakers Pond Road, near the Brewster town line.
communityadvocate.com
MassDOT plans virtual hearing on Fruit Street Bridge, ramps
WESTBOROUGH – Residents, business owners and commuters who want to learn more about the work on the Interstate 495 and Interstate 90 interchange is invited to attend a meeting next week. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has scheduled a virtual public information meeting on the 75% design of the...
NECN
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over It
(MASSACHUSETTS) For those living on the South Shore, the Powder Point Bridge located in Duxbury is a symbol of the picturesque seaside communities that line the coast. The bridge, which was constructed in 1892, just celebrated its 100th year of being owned by a Massachusetts charitable organization, Duxbury Beach Reseravtion, Inc. But did you know that almost one hundred years ago, the bridge had to be steamrolled to be saved?
Environmentalists Ask People ‘If You See These Eggs, Destroy Them’
If you are a fan of winter hiking, then environmental experts in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are looking for your help. Seems now is the time to eliminate the invasive spotted lantern flies (SLF) before they hatch and you can have a hand in it. The Rhode Island Department of...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown: Vineyard of youth, cooking classes, film screening, and Council on Aging
This week’s column is coming to you live from the Hilton at Logan Airport. Well, by the time you read it, I’ll be back home. But tonight, I’m hanging out at the airport hotel with my girl Mel, and our cousins Jennifer, Samantha, and Joanna Van Gelder, because Mel and Sam are venturing to Oahu tomorrow for the foreseeable future. As always, I’m happy that my girl is making her dreams come true, but I sure am going to miss her, especially since it has only been three days since my boy left to go back to base. Sigh. Empty nesting again.
