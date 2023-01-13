This week’s column is coming to you live from the Hilton at Logan Airport. Well, by the time you read it, I’ll be back home. But tonight, I’m hanging out at the airport hotel with my girl Mel, and our cousins Jennifer, Samantha, and Joanna Van Gelder, because Mel and Sam are venturing to Oahu tomorrow for the foreseeable future. As always, I’m happy that my girl is making her dreams come true, but I sure am going to miss her, especially since it has only been three days since my boy left to go back to base. Sigh. Empty nesting again.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO