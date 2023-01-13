ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral

The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
Tracey Folly

Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
Robb Report

The Best Electric Toothbrushes to Keep Your Teeth Clean, Healthy and Bright

If you’re considering an electric toothbrush, then you’re one step ahead on a thorough oral care regimen. (And if you’re already using an electric toothbrush, then let’s say it’s “two steps ahead”.) That’s because these devices—or the best electric toothbrushes in the category, at least—can brush faster and more effectively than any human hand. “Manual toothbrush strokes are approximately 300 per minute,” says Dr. Clement Kairouz, a dentist at Apa Aesthetic in NYC. “What makes an electric brush superior is that [the best ones] usually oscillate around 3,000 to 7,500 strokes per minute.” And if you’re curious about the primary difference...
CBS DFW

What's the real cost of 'free eggs'?

CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A combination of inflation and avian flu spreading across the nation has created a near perfect storm for egg prices: the cost for some store brands has more than doubled in the past year.  Now, frustrated shoppers are getting creative – some are even exploring getting backyard egg laying chickens. But is it really a cost saver?"The amount of money that you'll spent on feed, buying them a waterer, a secure coop and all of those things – you could have been buying the finest eggs that they have in any grocery store around," says...
Mix 94.1

