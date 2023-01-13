Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uncovering the Transformations: Tracing the Journey of Loretto Health and RehabilitationJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York StateTravel MavenSyracuse, NY
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Related
Ithaca man arrested after physical dispute
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department has announced an individual’s arrest for an incident at the 600 Block of West State Street in Ithaca. According to Police, Chanel Savage, 40, of Ithaca was arrested on January 17th for assault and criminal possession of a weapon. According to the report, police received reports of […]
cnyhomepage.com
Update: 17 Y/O Suspect in Custody for Two Burglary/Sexual Assaults in East Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – We previously told you about the two incidents that occurred on the evening of January 14th on South Street and Hilton Ave. in Utica. And on January 17th, the 17-year-old suspect was arraigned in family court and charged with a multitude of crimes. The suspect...
flackbroadcasting.com
At-least two suspects from Poland charged with felony possessing a stolen credit card: NYSP
HERKIMER & ONEIDA COUNTIES- Authorities are announcing charges filed against at-least two suspects accused of felonies, including possessing a stolen credit card. According to information we have from the New York State Police, there are at-least two suspects, a 17 and 18-year-old, both from Poland, NY, who are charged with one felony count each of criminally possessing a stolen credit card.
WKTV
Rome woman admits to shooting and killing her mother with long gun in February 2022
ROME, N.Y. – The Rome woman accused of shooting and killing her mother with a long gun in February 2022 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Oneida County Court on Tuesday. Paleigh Iannarilli fatally shot her mother, 43-year-old Theresa Nielsen, at her home on Milton Avenue on Feb. 7,...
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police: Trenton domestic dispute leads to charges against Oneida County man
TRENTON- A man from Oneida County is faced with a pair of accusations that stem from complaints of a domestic dispute earlier this month, authorities say. James J. Bartholomay, 34, of Barneveld, NY was arrested Tuesday evening by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal trespass in the second-degree.
wskg.org
Syracuse police continue to investigate drive-by shooting that left an 11-year-old girl dead
Police continue to investigate the shooting death of an 11-year old girl on Syracuse’s Southside Monday. Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was returning home from a convenience store Monday night with a carton of milk in her hands when shots rang out in her neighborhood on Oakwood Ave. She died of gunshot wounds and a 19-year-old man was injured.
wxhc.com
Ithaca Man Charged With Attempted Murder
An Ithaca man is facing attempted murder charges along with burglary and assault after an incident that took place on Friday, January 13th, in the 800 block of South Plain Street in the City of Ithaca. The suspect, 64 year old Kenneth W. Hallett of Ithaca, had entered an adjacent...
WKTV
Suspect in fatal shooting outside Utica apartment complex charged with murder
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man has been charged with the murder of 20-year-old Tirus Freeman, who was shot and killed outside of the Adrean Terrace Apartments on Armory Drive on Dec. 15. Freeman was shot multiple times and died from his injuries at the hospital. Following an investigation,...
11-year-old dead, 19-year-old wounded in double shooting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An 11-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting according to Syracuse Police Chief Cecile on Monday evening, January 16. The girl was walking home with a gallon of milk for her family from a nearby corner store when she was caught in the crossfire and shot in the midsection Chief […]
WHEC TV-10
Girl, 11, fatally shot in drive-by shooting in Syracuse, police say
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 11-year-old girl was fatally shot in Syracuse while walking home from a store, according to our Syracuse NBC affiliate. Syracuse Police say the girl was carrying a gallon of milk when she was caught in the crossfire of what appears to be a drive-by shooting. The Syracuse City School District confirmed the victim was a student. She was taken to Upstate Hospital to treat her gunshot wound and later died.
cnyhomepage.com
Grand Jury indicts man for murder in Utica
UTICA, NY (WUTR.WFXV/WPNY) – An Oneida County Grand Jury has indicted a Utica man in connection to a fatal shooting in East Utica in December 2022. James Ware, 28 years old of Utica, was indicted on one count of Second Degree Murder and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz dead, 19-year-old wounded in double shooting in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An 11-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting according to Syracuse Police Chief Cecile on Monday evening, January 16. Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was walking home with a gallon of milk for her family from a nearby corner store when she was shot in the midsection Chief Cecile says. Torres-Ortiz was taken […]
whcuradio.com
Traffic stop leads to felony arrests of two Tompkins County men, one other
VETERAN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A traffic stop in Chemung County leads to charges for 3 men. State Police out of Horseheads stopped a vehicle for speeding on Route 13 in the Town of Veteran Tuesday. Troopers investigated after realizing the vehicle was reported stolen in the City of Ithaca. Cocaine and four loaded illegal handguns were found in the search, including two with the serial numbers scratched off. Three men were arrested and charged with multiple felonies as a result.
waer.org
Police working on leads in drive-by shooting that killed 11-year-old honors student
Officials are calling on the public to help as multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting that killed an 11-year-old girl in Syracuse Monday. Syracuse police say Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was walking home after buying milk at a store on Oakwood Avenue near Dr. King Elementary School when a car pulled up and someone opened fire. Police responded and performed CPR until the ambulance arrived, but Torres-Ortiz died a short time later at the hospital.
WKTV
Utica man facing drug possession charges after crashing into bridge while fleeing from police
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a man was found with suspected crack cocaine after crashing his vehicle during a police chase Monday night. According to police, officers were patrolling an area known for drug activity when they observed what appeared to be a drug deal around 8 p.m. Officers also witnessed traffic violations from the vehicle involved and tried to stop the driver on Schuyler Street. The driver failed to comply and sped away. The officers pursued the driver for several blocks, but ultimately lost sight of the vehicle.
Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica
UTICA, NY – A suspect who has exhibited a pattern of home invasion and sexual assault remains on the loose in Utica. Now police are advising the public to lock and secure their homes. A 15-year-old girl was being raped by an adult male home invasion and robbery suspect was able to free herself and escape her attacker on Saturday. Police in Utica reported the incident at 6:55 pm on South Street. “A 15-year-old female had entered her residence to retrieve some items when she encountered a male inside a bedroom,” the Utica Police Department said. “Upon seeing her the The post Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
Syracuse common councilor will have domestic violence charges dropped if he stays out of trouble
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers will have all charges stemming from a domestic incident arrest dismissed if he stays out of trouble for a year, a judge ruled Wednesday. Gethers, 27, was arrested on Sept. 21 after a woman called 911 to report a domestic incident.
Freetown man charged with strangulation
On January 10th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to Hoxie George Road in the Town of Cortlandville for a report of an assault.
wxhc.com
Person Flees Police After Crashing Car Into Police Car
On Thursday, January 12th, a Tompkins County Sheriff’s deputy was responding to an emergency call in a marked patrol car with lights and sirens when they were then struck by another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that hit the deputies car abandoned their car and fled the scene...
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County man killed in UTV crash
RICHLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Mannsville man is dead after a UTV rolled on top of him in Oswego County Monday. State police say it happened around 5 p.m. on an off-road trail near Bishop Road in the town of Richland when 60-year-old James Potter backed the UTV into a tree. The machine rolled over and pinned Potter underneath.
Comments / 0