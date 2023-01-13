ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man arrested after physical dispute

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department has announced an individual’s arrest for an incident at the 600 Block of West State Street in Ithaca. According to Police, Chanel Savage, 40, of Ithaca was arrested on January 17th for assault and criminal possession of a weapon. According to the report, police received reports of […]
ITHACA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

At-least two suspects from Poland charged with felony possessing a stolen credit card: NYSP

HERKIMER & ONEIDA COUNTIES- Authorities are announcing charges filed against at-least two suspects accused of felonies, including possessing a stolen credit card. According to information we have from the New York State Police, there are at-least two suspects, a 17 and 18-year-old, both from Poland, NY, who are charged with one felony count each of criminally possessing a stolen credit card.
POLAND, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police: Trenton domestic dispute leads to charges against Oneida County man

TRENTON- A man from Oneida County is faced with a pair of accusations that stem from complaints of a domestic dispute earlier this month, authorities say. James J. Bartholomay, 34, of Barneveld, NY was arrested Tuesday evening by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal trespass in the second-degree.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Ithaca Man Charged With Attempted Murder

An Ithaca man is facing attempted murder charges along with burglary and assault after an incident that took place on Friday, January 13th, in the 800 block of South Plain Street in the City of Ithaca. The suspect, 64 year old Kenneth W. Hallett of Ithaca, had entered an adjacent...
ITHACA, NY
News 8 WROC

11-year-old dead, 19-year-old wounded in double shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An 11-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting according to Syracuse Police Chief Cecile on Monday evening, January 16. The girl was walking home with a gallon of milk for her family from a nearby corner store when she was caught in the crossfire and shot in the midsection Chief […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Grand Jury indicts man for murder in Utica

UTICA, NY (WUTR.WFXV/WPNY) – An Oneida County Grand Jury has indicted a Utica man in connection to a fatal shooting in East Utica in December 2022. James Ware, 28 years old of Utica, was indicted on one count of Second Degree Murder and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
UTICA, NY
whcuradio.com

Traffic stop leads to felony arrests of two Tompkins County men, one other

VETERAN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A traffic stop in Chemung County leads to charges for 3 men. State Police out of Horseheads stopped a vehicle for speeding on Route 13 in the Town of Veteran Tuesday. Troopers investigated after realizing the vehicle was reported stolen in the City of Ithaca. Cocaine and four loaded illegal handguns were found in the search, including two with the serial numbers scratched off. Three men were arrested and charged with multiple felonies as a result.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
waer.org

WKTV

Utica man facing drug possession charges after crashing into bridge while fleeing from police

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a man was found with suspected crack cocaine after crashing his vehicle during a police chase Monday night. According to police, officers were patrolling an area known for drug activity when they observed what appeared to be a drug deal around 8 p.m. Officers also witnessed traffic violations from the vehicle involved and tried to stop the driver on Schuyler Street. The driver failed to comply and sped away. The officers pursued the driver for several blocks, but ultimately lost sight of the vehicle.
UTICA, NY
Shore News Network

Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica

UTICA, NY – A suspect who has exhibited a pattern of home invasion and sexual assault remains on the loose in Utica. Now police are advising the public to lock and secure their homes. A 15-year-old girl was being raped by an adult male home invasion and robbery suspect was able to free herself and escape her attacker on Saturday. Police in Utica reported the incident at 6:55 pm on South Street. “A 15-year-old female had entered her residence to retrieve some items when she encountered a male inside a bedroom,” the Utica Police Department said. “Upon seeing her the The post Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
wxhc.com

Person Flees Police After Crashing Car Into Police Car

On Thursday, January 12th, a Tompkins County Sheriff’s deputy was responding to an emergency call in a marked patrol car with lights and sirens when they were then struck by another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that hit the deputies car abandoned their car and fled the scene...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Jefferson County man killed in UTV crash

RICHLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Mannsville man is dead after a UTV rolled on top of him in Oswego County Monday. State police say it happened around 5 p.m. on an off-road trail near Bishop Road in the town of Richland when 60-year-old James Potter backed the UTV into a tree. The machine rolled over and pinned Potter underneath.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY

