Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Morning Star Baptist Church hosts job and career fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Morning Star Baptist Church of Shreveport (MSBCS) has invited employers, organizations, and local businesses ready to hire to its job and career fair. On Jan. 23, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., attendees will have a chance to discover job opportunities or potential careers at...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Krewe of Harambee hosts annual MLK/ Mardi Gras parade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the City of Shreveport celebrated the man who helped shape the nation. The Krewe of Harambee hosted its 17th annual MLK and Mardi Gras parade to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy while bringing in the Mardi Gras season.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Record high in Shreveport on Tuesday afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. - Spring-like conditions across the area on Tuesday allowed Shreveport to set a record high temperature of 81 degrees according to the National Weather Service. The old record was 79 set back in 1907. Average this time of year is 58 degrees. The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

ArkLaTex Made: WK donates defibrillators to Caddo schools

SHREVEPORT, La. - After the injury during Monday Night Football to NFL's Damar Hamlin, Willis-Knighton Health System is taking action. It is donating defibrillators to schools all over Caddo Parish. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe takes a look in this morning's ArkLaTex Made.
CADDO PARISH, LA
K945

The Bossier Night Market Returns Just in Time for Mardi Gras

If you love the Bossier City Night Market and you're also a fan of Mardi Gras, you're going to love this event!. Let the good times roll Saturday, February 4, 2022, as the Bossier City Night Market returns for a special Mardi Gras-themed night to the south parking lot at Pierre Bossier Mall. In addition to tons of twinkle lights, live music, kids' activities, 175+ vendors, and at least 12 food trucks, there are going to be plenty of free throws and giveaways!
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Shreve Memorial Library presents 'Witness to Change'

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreve Memorial Library will present Witness to Change: Community Conversations on Coastal Impacts at the Broadmoor Branch beginning Monday. Witness to Change is an adult reading and discussion program of the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities and is part of the BHP-funded project, Coastal Impacts: An Integrated Approach for Community Adaptation, Understanding, and Planning.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and killed outside of a hotel on Pines road Sunday night.

SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

SPD to hold seatbelt checkpoint

SHREVEPORT, La. - Buckle up. Weather permitting, the Shreveport Police Field Support Bureau/Traffic Unit will conduct a seatbelt checkpoint on Wednesday between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. somewhere in the city. The City of Shreveport saw 31 traffic accident fatalities in 2022. SPD is working diligently to lower that number....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Season's first Mardi Gras parade rolls through Queensborough

SHREVEPORT, La. - Mother Nature cooperated with the first official Mardi Gras parade of the season Saturday afternoon. The Krewe of Sobek made its way through Queensborough beginning at 1 p.m. with a theme of Sobek Travels the World!. There was a vibe in the crowd that the ArkLaTex was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Scholarships, breakfast served up at annual MLK event in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A tasty breakfast, and some scholarships were handed out Monday morning in downtown Shreveport. The Krewe of Harambee held it's annual Hopes and Dreams Scholarship Breakfast to celebrate MLK Day. Louisiana State Senator Cleo Fields was the keynote speaker for the event. The krewe also recognized area...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Search underway for man in the Stanley area

STANLEY, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies are actively searching for a man in the area of U.S. Highway 84 in Stanley related to what's described as a "domestic situation." There's an increased presence of law enforcement in the area, and deputies are also staged at the school as a...
STANLEY, LA
KTBS

BPSO responds to fight at Benton High School

BENTON, La. - A fight broke out at Benton High School over the weekend. According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office says, it happened Sunday. Deputies say a mid-term graduation was taking place at the school. Family members may have been involved in the fight. No arrests were made and...
BENTON, LA
KTBS

Storms leave damage in Haughton neighborhood

HAUGHTON, La. -- Wednesday's storms caused quite a scare for many in the ArkLaTex, especially those around Haughton. A storm with a possible tornado moved through the Haughton area and left behind numerous trees down. Tammy Wynn was at home when the storm passed over. And despite a lot of...
HAUGHTON, LA

