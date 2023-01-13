ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Hills, MI

$2.7M Beautiful Detroit Firehouse Could Be Your New Home

This historic 1918 Detroit Corktown Firehouse is able to be rezoned as residential space. And what an incredible home it would make. Detroit Corktown Firehouse Has Enormous Living Space. With 10,000 square feet spread between three floors, plus a basement... you could design a modern, contemporary or vintage modern living...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit’s White Boy Rick To Give First Interview In Front Of Live Audience

Detroit's Richard Wershe Jr., also known as White Boy Rick, is set to give his first interview in front of a live audience. You may or may not know that White Boy Rick was arrested for cocaine possession in 1987. He became the longest-serving non-violent juvenile offender in Michigan history after doing 32 years in prison, 27 of those years related to his drug arrest at 17 years old. Wershe Jr. was released in July 2020.
DETROIT, MI
Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years

Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
DETROIT, MI
These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan

Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
MICHIGAN STATE
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
Shrine Circus Returns to Flint This Weekend 1/13 – 1/16

Ladies and gentlemen, it's that time of year again! The Elf Khurafeh Shrine Circus will come to the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan this weekend for a four-day run, starting Friday, January 13th and ending Monday, January 16th. According to the official website, the first Shrine Circus was held...
FLINT, MI
Oliver T’s In Grand Blanc Addresses Closing Rumors

Spoiler alert - everything you read on social media may not be true (gasp). A case in point is a recent rumor about a popular Grand Blanc store closing. Did you hear the one about Oliver T's closing? I am happy to report that Oliver T's Market on Hill Road is not closing. The gourmet grocery store (and more) addressed the recent rumor on its Facebook page.
GRAND BLANC, MI
10-Year-Old Girl Seeks Help After Finding Her Family Dead in Pontiac

Mental illness led to the deaths of a mother and two children who died of hypothermia in Pontiac. The woman's 10-year-old daughter had attempted to get help for the family. Monica Cannady and her two young boys were found in a wooded area of Pontiac on Sunday (1/15), roughly a mile from their home. Investigators believe the family had been outside in the cold for several days.
PONTIAC, MI
